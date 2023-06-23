Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

This Was Brainerd - June 23

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A rocket is fired at Camp Ripley.
These two photos by Dispatch photographer Gordon Tompkins show the dramatic moments just before, and just at, the firing of the first Honest John rocket at Camp Ripley. The rocket traveled 15 miles in three seconds and was loaded with a light charge so it wouldn't travel out of the camp.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM
JUNE 23

20 years ago (2003)

The polesitter won each of the four main feature races at North Central Speedway last Saturday night, and Brad Jensen did one better, winning his heat race from the pole as well. The others were Mike Jones in Wissota Midwest Modified; Mark Johnson, Baxter, in Wissota Street Stock; and 16-year-old Derek Olson, Brainerd, in NCS Pure Stock.

30 years ago (1993)

Everyone loves a parade. But no one loves them more than four drum-beating Brainerd Shriners who've played in the Oriental Shrine Band for more than 30 years each: Ping Purinton, age 87; Maury Trask, 77; Bob Bloomstrom, 75; and Bud Fredstrom, 69

40 years ago (1983)

The lights went out for three hours this morning for 2,000 Brainerd homes and the downtown area when lightning struck an insulator on an MP&L feeder line near Oak Street. The Brainerd State Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital had to rely on generators.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photos) These two photos by Dispatch photographer Gordon Tompkins show the dramatic moments just before, and just at, the firing of the first Honest John rocket at Camp Ripley. The rocket traveled 15 miles in three seconds and was loaded with a light charge so it wouldn't travel out of the camp.

A photo of a newspaper carrier showing off his "Smokes for Yanks" card.
Robert Tuschoff shows his “Smokes for Yanks” card which all Dispatch newspaper carriers will wear during the fund raising campaign being conducted by the Brainerd Lions and Jaycees. Every 5 cents given to a carrier will buy one pack of cigarettes for our armed forces. The Dispatch will collect the money and make bulk purchases from manufacturers.

80 years ago (1943)

(Photo) Robert Tuschoff shows his “Smokes for Yanks” card which all Dispatch newspaper carriers will wear during the fund raising campaign being conducted by the Brainerd Lions and Jaycees. Every 5 cents given to a carrier will buy one pack of cigarettes for our armed forces. The Dispatch will collect the money and make bulk purchases from manufacturers.

100 years ago (1923)

“You cannot sting the tourist and get away with it,” says E.H. Perry of Perry's Hardware in an interview with the Dispatch. In a message intended for Brainerd merchants, Perry says he can remember towns in his travels across the country where he was treated badly and now avoids. He says Brainerd must not get that reputation.

8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
13/46: 
17/46: 
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
By Terry McCollough
