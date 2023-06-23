This Was Brainerd - June 23

JUNE 23

20 years ago (2003)

The polesitter won each of the four main feature races at North Central Speedway last Saturday night, and Brad Jensen did one better, winning his heat race from the pole as well. The others were Mike Jones in Wissota Midwest Modified; Mark Johnson, Baxter, in Wissota Street Stock; and 16-year-old Derek Olson, Brainerd, in NCS Pure Stock.

30 years ago (1993)

Everyone loves a parade. But no one loves them more than four drum-beating Brainerd Shriners who've played in the Oriental Shrine Band for more than 30 years each: Ping Purinton, age 87; Maury Trask, 77; Bob Bloomstrom, 75; and Bud Fredstrom, 69

40 years ago (1983)

The lights went out for three hours this morning for 2,000 Brainerd homes and the downtown area when lightning struck an insulator on an MP&L feeder line near Oak Street. The Brainerd State Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital had to rely on generators.

These two photos by Dispatch photographer Gordon Tompkins show the dramatic moments just before, and just at, the firing of the first Honest John rocket at Camp Ripley. The rocket traveled 15 miles in three seconds and was loaded with a light charge so it wouldn't travel out of the camp.

60 years ago (1963)

Robert Tuschoff shows his “Smokes for Yanks” card which all Dispatch newspaper carriers will wear during the fund raising campaign being conducted by the Brainerd Lions and Jaycees. Every 5 cents given to a carrier will buy one pack of cigarettes for our armed forces. The Dispatch will collect the money and make bulk purchases from manufacturers.

80 years ago (1943)

100 years ago (1923)

“You cannot sting the tourist and get away with it,” says E.H. Perry of Perry's Hardware in an interview with the Dispatch. In a message intended for Brainerd merchants, Perry says he can remember towns in his travels across the country where he was treated badly and now avoids. He says Brainerd must not get that reputation.