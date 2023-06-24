This Was Brainerd - June 24

JUNE 24
20 years ago (2003)
The county board has approved signage to be posted on doors and walls of county courtrooms banning people from carrying firearms into the facilities. A new law passed by the Legislature allows concealed carry permit holders to carry weapons on county and court premises unless prohibited locally.
30 years ago (1993)
MnDOT's District 3, which includes the Brainerd lakes area, has been spared any of the $63 million in statewide project deferrals due to cuts in federal funding. Local projects going ahead this year include resurfacing Hwy 18 from Brainerd to Garrison and reconstructing parts of Hwy 25.
40 years ago (1983)
When the doors of the elevator at the North Star Apartments finally opened yesterday, Inez Jaakkola, 94, laughed and said, “I'm alright, I'm alright.” She had just gone down to mail a letter when the doors stuck for two hours. Complicating matters was she had forgotten her hearing aid and couldn't hear shouted instructions.
60 years ago (1963)
Lillian Chapin of Pequot Lakes shows off a 5 pound, 10 ounce rainbow trout she hooked at Pleasant Lake on June 24. The fish hit a Flatfish lure and put up a 20-minute fight on light spinning tackle. It measured 22-1/2 inches long and was 14 inches in girth.
80 years ago (1943)
A house that was “stranded” all day yesterday in the middle of Hwy 371 north of Brainerd was removed last night. The truck moving the house to its new home in Little Falls sank into a soft fill spot in the highway. State Highway Dept. workers were forced to build a temporary detour around the house.
100 years ago (1923)
One of the heaviest rainfalls ever recorded, 2.52 inches, was recorded in three separate storms from 1 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. The Gull Lake Dam measured 3.30 inches of rain which raised the level of Gull Lake by two inches. Funnel clouds were seen near Gull Lake and moving to the northeast.
