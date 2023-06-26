This Was Brainerd - June 26

JUNE 26
20 years ago (2003)
Boston Bruins center Joe Thornton is one of many big name hockey players who have trained at MN Hockey Camps at the Brainerd Civic Center. Now you can add Minnesota's Grant Potulny to the list. But the Gopher's junior forward had to leave Brainerd for a couple of days when he went to the White House when Pres. Bush honored the NCAA champs.
30 years ago (1993)
Rubber Duckie, you're the one! Up to 4,000 numbered rubber ducks will be dumped off the Laurel Street Bridge into the Mississippi River. The first 106 that float to Kiwanis Park will win prizes for the person who purchased that number. Money raised from the ducks will go to the YMCA and Community Action.
40 years ago (1983)
Ramona Rugloski, a 6-3 basketball center from Brainerd, “made the most impressive debut of any St. Cloud State freshman . . . ever,” said her coach, Gladys Ziemer. Rugloski played in all 35 games, she averaged 14.4 points per game, along with 8.3 rebounds. She shot 59 percent from the floor and 79 percent on free throws.
60 years ago (1963)
Mrs. Oral Zaffke, Hackensack, charged with shooting her husband in the back and arm with a .38 caliber revolver after an argument two weeks ago, has been released from jail on $5,000 bail. Her husband posted the bail and she left with her husband and a sister. Oral Zaffke said he will not testify against his wife.
80 years ago (1943)
Brainerd Dispatch carrier boys in a recent war salvage collection of fats and grease, collected 676 pounds of the material it was announced today. This is the second large collection of grease made by the carriers of this newspaper.
100 years ago (1923)
(Adv.) Why Remain a Slave to a Washboard! That species of household drudgery – actual slavery – should be a thing of the past. With little effort on your part, you can own “The Maytag Gyrofoam Washer!” It will perfectly wash 50 pounds of dry clothes in one hour. We'll demonstrate in your home. Brainerd Electric Co. - 6th and Laurel Streets.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.