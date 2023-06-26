This Was Brainerd - June 26

JUNE 26

20 years ago (2003)

Boston Bruins center Joe Thornton is one of many big name hockey players who have trained at MN Hockey Camps at the Brainerd Civic Center. Now you can add Minnesota's Grant Potulny to the list. But the Gopher's junior forward had to leave Brainerd for a couple of days when he went to the White House when Pres. Bush honored the NCAA champs.

30 years ago (1993)

Rubber Duckie, you're the one! Up to 4,000 numbered rubber ducks will be dumped off the Laurel Street Bridge into the Mississippi River. The first 106 that float to Kiwanis Park will win prizes for the person who purchased that number. Money raised from the ducks will go to the YMCA and Community Action.

40 years ago (1983)

Ramona Rugloski, a 6-3 basketball center from Brainerd, “made the most impressive debut of any St. Cloud State freshman . . . ever,” said her coach, Gladys Ziemer. Rugloski played in all 35 games, she averaged 14.4 points per game, along with 8.3 rebounds. She shot 59 percent from the floor and 79 percent on free throws.

60 years ago (1963)

Mrs. Oral Zaffke, Hackensack, charged with shooting her husband in the back and arm with a .38 caliber revolver after an argument two weeks ago, has been released from jail on $5,000 bail. Her husband posted the bail and she left with her husband and a sister. Oral Zaffke said he will not testify against his wife.

80 years ago (1943)

Brainerd Dispatch carrier boys in a recent war salvage collection of fats and grease, collected 676 pounds of the material it was announced today. This is the second large collection of grease made by the carriers of this newspaper.

100 years ago (1923)

(Adv.) Why Remain a Slave to a Washboard! That species of household drudgery – actual slavery – should be a thing of the past. With little effort on your part, you can own “The Maytag Gyrofoam Washer!” It will perfectly wash 50 pounds of dry clothes in one hour. We'll demonstrate in your home. Brainerd Electric Co. - 6th and Laurel Streets.