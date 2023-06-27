This Was Brainerd - June 27

JUNE 27
20 years ago (2003)
There have been five property damage collisions in the past three days as motorists try to navigate the nightmare construction zone at Washington and NW Fourth Streets. Drivers have to sit through several light changes to cross Washington and tempers flare. But Police Chief John Bolduc says drivers need to be patient and should try to avoid that intersection.
30 years ago (1993)
The team of Don Sandberg, Rob McCollough, Pat Smolke, Keith Bubalo and Mike Moran shot 15 under par to win the 10th Annual Sports Boosters golf tournament at Brainerd Country Club. Don Sandberg shot a hole-in-one on No. 12 to aid the win.
40 years ago (1983)
They won't cuff you, frisk you or read you your rights, but you may be ticketed by the Brainerd Bike Patrol. Celeste Novak and Jon Stolski make up the entire “squad,” whose purpose is to enforce and inform bicyclists of the roadway rules during the summer.
60 years ago (1963)
(Photo) The big fish are hitting in all categories. Biggest walleye in Shalbetter's Sports contest is this one hooked at Whitefish Lake by Lena Isgrig of Iowa, and weighing just one ounce under 12 pounds. Other big fish are a 29-8 northern out of Cass Lake and a 2-2 crappie out of Lake Edward.
80 years ago (1943)
Lila Thomas, a senior at C-I High School, and a trumpet player in both the high school and city bands, is visiting her sister in Milwaukee for the summer. The sister works nights in a war plant and sleeps days, making it hard for Lila's trumpet practice. So she got special permission from the city parks commission to play her trumpet daily in Humboldt Park.
100 years ago (1923)
A 41-foot launch owned by Col. L.H. Brittin, and a 45-foot launch owned by Paul Lang, were torn loose from their moorings at Wahkon on Mille Lacs Lake during the violent storm last Sunday. The launches were pushed more than 15 feet from the waters edge and required two teams of horses to bring them back into water.
