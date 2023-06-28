This Was Brainerd - June 28

JUNE 28

20 years ago (2003)

It's official. Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox won't be separated after all. Don McFarland says the two statues will both go to This Old Farm when his Paul Bunyan Amusement Center closes for good at the end of the summer. Babe was going to be tied up at a local bowling alley, but McFarland says they need to stay together.

30 years ago (1993)

The sign displayed at the Deerwood True Value Hardware store pretty much summed up the peculiar nature of this summer's unpredictable weather. “Weather Forecast: Partly Chance of Maybe 50-50 Sunnycloudyrain.”

40 years ago (1983)

The Brainerd Service League will begin its annual book sale tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Brainerd Mall. The sale continues on Thursday. Proceeds go to local charities. Setting up the sale were Dottie Nelson, Carol Ruttger, Cecil McCollough, Eilleene Kinney and Lovelle Arnold.

60 years ago (1963)

Three escapees from the Brainerd State Hospital have been captured near Newcastle, Wyoming. The three – ages 14, 27 and 33 – had hit an employee with a rock at Roberts Gravel Pit here and stole his car. They stole another car in Rice Lake, and then a pickup in S. Dakota. Police chased them into Wyoming where they managed to shoot out the truck's tires.

80 years ago (1943)

The U.S. Government has asked the school board to donate 25 percent of the typewriters in Brainerd school for use by the U.S. Army and Navy. Ed Tom O'Brien, board president says there are currently 80 typewriters in use in the city schools.

100 years ago (1923)

The Perry Hardware Store is exhibiting a great northern pike in its window that is a little larger than the ordinary. The fish weighs 23-pounds and measures more than 43 inches long. It was caught on a June Bug bait by Q. Setula near Squaw Point on Gull Lake.

