This Was Brainerd - June 28

JUNE 28
20 years ago (2003)
It's official. Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox won't be separated after all. Don McFarland says the two statues will both go to This Old Farm when his Paul Bunyan Amusement Center closes for good at the end of the summer. Babe was going to be tied up at a local bowling alley, but McFarland says they need to stay together.
30 years ago (1993)
The sign displayed at the Deerwood True Value Hardware store pretty much summed up the peculiar nature of this summer's unpredictable weather. “Weather Forecast: Partly Chance of Maybe 50-50 Sunnycloudyrain.”
40 years ago (1983)
The Brainerd Service League will begin its annual book sale tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Brainerd Mall. The sale continues on Thursday. Proceeds go to local charities. Setting up the sale were Dottie Nelson, Carol Ruttger, Cecil McCollough, Eilleene Kinney and Lovelle Arnold.
60 years ago (1963)
Three escapees from the Brainerd State Hospital have been captured near Newcastle, Wyoming. The three – ages 14, 27 and 33 – had hit an employee with a rock at Roberts Gravel Pit here and stole his car. They stole another car in Rice Lake, and then a pickup in S. Dakota. Police chased them into Wyoming where they managed to shoot out the truck's tires.
80 years ago (1943)
The U.S. Government has asked the school board to donate 25 percent of the typewriters in Brainerd school for use by the U.S. Army and Navy. Ed Tom O'Brien, board president says there are currently 80 typewriters in use in the city schools.
100 years ago (1923)
The Perry Hardware Store is exhibiting a great northern pike in its window that is a little larger than the ordinary. The fish weighs 23-pounds and measures more than 43 inches long. It was caught on a June Bug bait by Q. Setula near Squaw Point on Gull Lake.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910.
Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner.
State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson.
This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street).
The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson.
This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913.
The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39.
60 years ago (1959) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.