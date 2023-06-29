This Was Brainerd - June 29

JUNE 29
20 years ago (2003)
Pole sitter Mark Johnson, Baxter, narrowly avoided a crash in turn one at North Central Speedway en route to winning his second consecutive Wissota Street Stock feature race. He was battling arch rival, and three-time feature winner, Donny Thomsen when he had to race between two crashed cars “like a field goal.”
30 years ago (1993)
(Photo) A 4,500 likeness of the Claude Monet bridge is lowered into place at the Paul Bunyan Conservation Arboretum using a crane from Acorn Nursery. The bridge is part of a Minnesota Monet display patterned after the Monet Garden in Giverny, France.
40 years ago (1983)
Two young Brainerd girls, ages 4 and 2, were held hostage by their father, who threatened to kill them if local officials did not concede to his demands to speak to the President and to NASA officials. Brainerd, Baxter and county law officers surrounded the house, arrested Eugene Moore and rescued both daughters, unhurt.
60 years ago (1963)
Jerry Lyscio pitched a two-hitter for Brainerd's American Legion team, and struck out 12, but he needed a 10-hit attack behind him to stop Bemidji 7-4. All four runs were unearned as walks and a series of miscues in the field kept Bemidji in the game.
80 years ago (1943)
The second wind and rain storm to sweep the Brainerd area in two days delivered more than 2.11 inches of rain in a short time. Winds wrecked buildings on three area farms and left a trail of downed trees and telephone lines. Many basements were flooded for the second time, and roads were blocked with water.
100 years ago (1923)
Brainerd's Chautauqua season starts on July 1 and runs through July 5. Season tickets are now on sale for $2.00, which admits you to each of the 10 unique performances. Single tickets are 50 cents, so the season pass is a bargain. All performances are at the New Park Theatre, instead of under tents as in past years.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.