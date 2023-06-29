This Was Brainerd - June 29

JUNE 29

20 years ago (2003)

Pole sitter Mark Johnson, Baxter, narrowly avoided a crash in turn one at North Central Speedway en route to winning his second consecutive Wissota Street Stock feature race. He was battling arch rival, and three-time feature winner, Donny Thomsen when he had to race between two crashed cars “like a field goal.”

30 years ago (1993)

(Photo) A 4,500 likeness of the Claude Monet bridge is lowered into place at the Paul Bunyan Conservation Arboretum using a crane from Acorn Nursery. The bridge is part of a Minnesota Monet display patterned after the Monet Garden in Giverny, France.

40 years ago (1983)

Two young Brainerd girls, ages 4 and 2, were held hostage by their father, who threatened to kill them if local officials did not concede to his demands to speak to the President and to NASA officials. Brainerd, Baxter and county law officers surrounded the house, arrested Eugene Moore and rescued both daughters, unhurt.

60 years ago (1963)

Jerry Lyscio pitched a two-hitter for Brainerd's American Legion team, and struck out 12, but he needed a 10-hit attack behind him to stop Bemidji 7-4. All four runs were unearned as walks and a series of miscues in the field kept Bemidji in the game.

80 years ago (1943)

The second wind and rain storm to sweep the Brainerd area in two days delivered more than 2.11 inches of rain in a short time. Winds wrecked buildings on three area farms and left a trail of downed trees and telephone lines. Many basements were flooded for the second time, and roads were blocked with water.

100 years ago (1923)

Brainerd's Chautauqua season starts on July 1 and runs through July 5. Season tickets are now on sale for $2.00, which admits you to each of the 10 unique performances. Single tickets are 50 cents, so the season pass is a bargain. All performances are at the New Park Theatre, instead of under tents as in past years.