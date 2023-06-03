This Was Brainerd - June 3

JUNE 3
20 years ago (2003)
The Baxter city council voted unanimously to table a decision on an Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed Wal-Mart Supercenter and address the matter again in 60 days. About 200 people attended the council meeting, most wearing stickers for or against the development of the 34-acre site.
30 years ago (1993)
Gary Roach of Merrifield became the all-time Professional Walleye Trail money winner when he won his second Cabela's/InFisherman PWT tournament on Mille Lacs lake. Roach totaled 68.08 pounds of fish to take the $20,000 first prize, and hit $79,500 all-time.
40 years ago (1983)
A lot of anglers returning home from Brainerd area lakes with a load of fish found a sudden change with a DNR roadblock south of town. The spot check for licenses and fish limits yielded one couple with 75 bass, despite a legal possession limit of six.
60 years ago (1963)
The city council last night decided to purchase a scooter-type vehicle for the city's parking meter man. He currently has no vehicle to use while repairing and collecting coins from the city's 500 parking meters. He occasionally can borrow the city nurse's car, or uses his own car, but generally has to walk.
80 years ago (1943)
Raging flood waters resulting from continued rain here poured over the Gull River area. The Gull Lake Dam was opened wide last night to relieve pressure in the lake, and the county engineer had to blast a hole in the Pine Beach Road to save the bridge over the Gull River from being washed away.
100 years ago (1923)
Because of lack of interest by the public, and a depleted treasury, the members of the Brainerd Municipal Band have decided to discontinue their musical group. The band, which brought such joy through its weekly concerts, receives tax revenue of $1,400 per year from the city. But even when operated conservatively, its expenses come to $2,100 annually.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.