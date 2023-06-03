This Was Brainerd - June 3

JUNE 3

20 years ago (2003)

The Baxter city council voted unanimously to table a decision on an Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed Wal-Mart Supercenter and address the matter again in 60 days. About 200 people attended the council meeting, most wearing stickers for or against the development of the 34-acre site.

30 years ago (1993)

Gary Roach of Merrifield became the all-time Professional Walleye Trail money winner when he won his second Cabela's/InFisherman PWT tournament on Mille Lacs lake. Roach totaled 68.08 pounds of fish to take the $20,000 first prize, and hit $79,500 all-time.

40 years ago (1983)

A lot of anglers returning home from Brainerd area lakes with a load of fish found a sudden change with a DNR roadblock south of town. The spot check for licenses and fish limits yielded one couple with 75 bass, despite a legal possession limit of six.

60 years ago (1963)

The city council last night decided to purchase a scooter-type vehicle for the city's parking meter man. He currently has no vehicle to use while repairing and collecting coins from the city's 500 parking meters. He occasionally can borrow the city nurse's car, or uses his own car, but generally has to walk.

80 years ago (1943)

Raging flood waters resulting from continued rain here poured over the Gull River area. The Gull Lake Dam was opened wide last night to relieve pressure in the lake, and the county engineer had to blast a hole in the Pine Beach Road to save the bridge over the Gull River from being washed away.

100 years ago (1923)

Because of lack of interest by the public, and a depleted treasury, the members of the Brainerd Municipal Band have decided to discontinue their musical group. The band, which brought such joy through its weekly concerts, receives tax revenue of $1,400 per year from the city. But even when operated conservatively, its expenses come to $2,100 annually.