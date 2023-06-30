This Was Brainerd - June 30

JUNE 30

20 years ago (2003)

The fact that drugs may have been involved in the May 29 triple homicide in Pillager was enough for Linda Wilcox. She lives across the road from where the murders occurred, and she attended a community forum on neighborhood meth labs to get information to take back to her neighbors.

30 years ago (1993)

40 years ago (1983)

Express mail service begins today from the Brainerd post office, making possible next-day delivery to more than 10,000 cities, according to Postmaster Don Rasmussen. Express mail will go out through Republic Airlines here, at a cost of $9.35 for a two-pound package.

60 years ago (1963)

This morning's powerful electrical storm is blamed for a fire that leveled a barn at the J.L. Russell place about 6-1/2 miles north on Hwy 371. The 32 x 60 barn and all equipment in it were lost. A lightning strike also hit a power line at 511 I Street early this morning.

80 years ago (1943)

Baskets, boxes and sacks filled with envelopes of coins for the “Smokes for Yanks” collection poured into the Dispatch office from their 40 carrier boys. After the task of tabulating and auditing, the money will be turned into cigarettes at five cents a pack for our boys overseas. Results are expected in two days.

100 years ago (1923)

A.J. Rough and family, with their colored chauffeur driving, passed through Brainerd this morning in their Rolls Royce car motoring to Bemidji. The Rolls Royce is an English car seldom seen in this vicinity. Mr. Rough, of Minneapolis, is a former mining man.