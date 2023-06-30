This Was Brainerd - June 30

JUNE 30
20 years ago (2003)
The fact that drugs may have been involved in the May 29 triple homicide in Pillager was enough for Linda Wilcox. She lives across the road from where the murders occurred, and she attended a community forum on neighborhood meth labs to get information to take back to her neighbors.
30 years ago (1993)
(Adv.) Star Spangled Airfares! Round trip from Minneapolis, prices starting at: Orlando - $129, Cancun - $199, Las Vegas - $159, Frankfurt - $599. Talk to Carmon, Kim, Clare, Kari or Ellen. Traveler's Fare – Laurel Street – Brainerd.
40 years ago (1983)
Express mail service begins today from the Brainerd post office, making possible next-day delivery to more than 10,000 cities, according to Postmaster Don Rasmussen. Express mail will go out through Republic Airlines here, at a cost of $9.35 for a two-pound package.
60 years ago (1963)
This morning's powerful electrical storm is blamed for a fire that leveled a barn at the J.L. Russell place about 6-1/2 miles north on Hwy 371. The 32 x 60 barn and all equipment in it were lost. A lightning strike also hit a power line at 511 I Street early this morning.
80 years ago (1943)
Baskets, boxes and sacks filled with envelopes of coins for the “Smokes for Yanks” collection poured into the Dispatch office from their 40 carrier boys. After the task of tabulating and auditing, the money will be turned into cigarettes at five cents a pack for our boys overseas. Results are expected in two days.
100 years ago (1923)
A.J. Rough and family, with their colored chauffeur driving, passed through Brainerd this morning in their Rolls Royce car motoring to Bemidji. The Rolls Royce is an English car seldom seen in this vicinity. Mr. Rough, of Minneapolis, is a former mining man.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.