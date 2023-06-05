99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
This Was Brainerd - June 5

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A group of cyclists ride their bikes up a hill.
Several cyclists push up a long hill north of Pequot Lakes yesterday as the 65-mile leg of the Tour of Lakes bike ride through the lake country begins. A 107-mile route and a 37-mile route were also available for riders.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 5:57 AM

JUNE 5

20 years ago (2003)

Quantity doesn't guarantee quality, but it might when it pertains to the Warrior track team. Brainerd is sending nine athletes to the state track meet, and eight are seeded in the top seven in their respective events. Highest seed is the 4x400 relay of Dusten Olejnicak, Cory Olson, Zach Toms and Jason Roberts, seeded second to Wayzata.

Women wearing dresses with large brimmed hats and two men in brimmed hats pause by a railroad depot with three children including one with a spotted dog.
Community
This Was Brainerd - June 3
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
June 03, 2023 03:57 AM
By  Terry McCollough
Community
This Was Brainerd - June 2
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
June 02, 2023 04:00 AM
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

40 years ago (1983)

(Adv.) Final Week of our Grand Opening at Kentmark IGA! Stop and say hi to Al Spier, our meat department manager with 36 years of experience. Fully Cooked Half Ham – lb. $1.69; Turkey Drumsticks for the Grill – lb. 29 cents; Assorted Lunch Meats – lb. $1.39.

60 years ago (1963)

The Warrior baseball team has the school's first trip to the state tournament after beating Melrose 2-1 for the Region 6 title. Brainerd again rode the right arm of Jerry Lyscio, who struck out 14 while giving up one hit. The winning run scored on a balk by the Melrose pitcher in the bottom of the seventh inning.

80 years ago (1943)

There was a movement in Minnesota to let drivers do a so-called “rolling stop” rather than a “full stop” at stop signs. The change was said to save on gas and tires and support the war effort. But the chief Highway Patrol officer says no. It would create safety issues, and besides, only the Legislature can change the law.

100 years ago (1923)

Ingolf Dillan, author of “Brainerd's Half-Century,” says the book is now being bound and will be released on June 15. The edition is limited to 1,600 copies selling at $2 each. A limited number will be leather-bound and sell for $5, with the owner's name in gold leaf on the cover at no additional charge.

8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
By Terry McCollough
