This Was Brainerd - June 5

JUNE 5

20 years ago (2003)

Quantity doesn't guarantee quality, but it might when it pertains to the Warrior track team. Brainerd is sending nine athletes to the state track meet, and eight are seeded in the top seven in their respective events. Highest seed is the 4x400 relay of Dusten Olejnicak, Cory Olson, Zach Toms and Jason Roberts, seeded second to Wayzata.

30 years ago (1993)

ADVERTISEMENT

(Photo) Several cyclists push up a long hill north of Pequot Lakes yesterday as the 65-mile leg of the Tour of Lakes bike ride through the lake country begins. A 107-mile route and a 37-mile route were also available for riders.

40 years ago (1983)

(Adv.) Final Week of our Grand Opening at Kentmark IGA! Stop and say hi to Al Spier, our meat department manager with 36 years of experience. Fully Cooked Half Ham – lb. $1.69; Turkey Drumsticks for the Grill – lb. 29 cents; Assorted Lunch Meats – lb. $1.39.

60 years ago (1963)

The Warrior baseball team has the school's first trip to the state tournament after beating Melrose 2-1 for the Region 6 title. Brainerd again rode the right arm of Jerry Lyscio, who struck out 14 while giving up one hit. The winning run scored on a balk by the Melrose pitcher in the bottom of the seventh inning.

ADVERTISEMENT

80 years ago (1943)

There was a movement in Minnesota to let drivers do a so-called “rolling stop” rather than a “full stop” at stop signs. The change was said to save on gas and tires and support the war effort. But the chief Highway Patrol officer says no. It would create safety issues, and besides, only the Legislature can change the law.

100 years ago (1923)

Ingolf Dillan, author of “Brainerd's Half-Century,” says the book is now being bound and will be released on June 15. The edition is limited to 1,600 copies selling at $2 each. A limited number will be leather-bound and sell for $5, with the owner's name in gold leaf on the cover at no additional charge.