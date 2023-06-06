This Was Brainerd - June 6

JUNE 6

20 years ago (2003)

Fred Weiss is back in the Warrior baseball lineup after missing three weeks with a broken finger. And, oh, is Brainerd glad. He hit a titanic two-run homer in the second, had an RBI double in the fifth, and made the game-saving catch in the seventh as Brainerd beat Rocori 9-8 and advanced to the state tournament.

30 years ago (1993)

The former Memorial Park in Brainerd became a testimonial to Stewart C. Mills, Sr., when the baseball field was renamed in his honor Friday night. He was represented by his widow, Helen, who threw out the first pitch for the game between the Brainerd Bees and Sartell Muskies.

40 years ago (1983)

A series of vandalism attacks on a sewage lift station at Brainerd State Hospital was solved when a hospital patient was caught banging on the door of the station with an iron bar. The station was vandalized three times, sustaining thousands of dollars in damages.

60 years ago (1963)

A district court jury deliberated from 9:40 last night to 12:17 this morning and returned a verdict awarding $36,000 to Mr. and Mrs. Albert Ostenso, rural Brainerd. The lawsuit, which revolved around a chicken raising operation, is believed to be the county's longest jury case, involving more than 15 days of testimony.

80 years ago (1943)

Fire believed to have started in a steam boiler has wrecked the plant of the Northwest Cleaners, 211 S. 11th Street, and caused smoke damage to two apartments on the second floor. The fire, which also damaged the Dols Paint and Glass Store next door, is the second this year at the dry cleaners.

100 years ago (1923)

Arthur Magnan, pioneer resident of St. Mathias, died in Brainerd last night of old age. He was born in Wolf River, Canada, in 1847, and moved to St. Mathias in 1887. His wife, Sarah, survives him, as do nine of their twelve children. They were always involved in farming, and operated a sawmill on the side.