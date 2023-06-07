99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

This Was Brainerd - June 7

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
By Terry McCollough
Today at 2:57 AM

JUNE 7

20 years ago (2003)

At last year's state meet, Brainerd's Jason Roberts took mental notes of what to expect in the long jump if he qualified again. It paid off, as Roberts placed fifth with a leap of 21 feet 9-1/4 inches and took All-State honors. The Warrior's Justin Grunewald finished ninth in the 3200 meters in a personal best 9:27.36 for All-State honors.

30 years ago (1993)

The Fort Ripley Rebels and the Brainerd Bees remained on a collision course for their doubleheader on June 20, as each remained unbeaten. The Rebels went to 5-0 with a 13-8 win over Barney's Bulldogs. The Bees are at 7-0 with a 10-6 win over St. Mathias.

40 years ago (1983)

Bitten by a snake that was “probably as scared as I was,” Missouri National Guardsman Burrell Grimm was airlifted to St. Joseph's Hospital in Brainerd. Doctors determined the bite was not venomous and probably came from a hogshead snake. Grimm was released.

60 years ago (1963)

Largest crappie in Brainerd's angling contests is this 2-5 crappie out of Lake Edward, caught by Ed Reinhart of Aitkin. He entered the contest at Shallbetter's Lakes 'N Woods on Hwy 371 North. Lake Edward is once again providing the top crappies in local contests.

80 years ago (1943)

A spokesman for the National Petroleum Administration told Congress today that “action can be expected very soon” on further gasoline restrictions for the entire nation. The government is working on a plan to extend the ban on pleasure driving that now exists in 12 northern states – including Minnesota.

100 years ago (1923)

Mr. and Mrs. Harry George are highly elated over their success in landing a seven-pound pike (walleye) in Gilbert Lake. The fish was caught on a Bassereno and measured over two feet in length. It furnished food for the family for four meals.

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
TWB.jpg
IMG_8131.JPG
IMG_8136.JPG
IMG_8144.JPG
eggsTWB.JPG
IMG_6343.jpg
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
IMG_5625.jpg
IMG_7066.jpg
IMG_6992.jpg
IMG_7442.jpg
IMG_7071.jpg
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
BusinessTWB.jpg
IMG_7931.JPG
IMG_8969.jpg
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
IMG_4766.jpg
IMG_4764.jpg
IMG_4763.jpg
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
0121twb-first-national.jpg
IMG_5620.jpg
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
IMG_4986.jpg
IMG_4993.jpg
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
IMG_4975.jpg
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
TWB-statehospital.jpg
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
By Terry McCollough
