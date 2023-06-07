This Was Brainerd - June 7

JUNE 7
20 years ago (2003)
At last year's state meet, Brainerd's Jason Roberts took mental notes of what to expect in the long jump if he qualified again. It paid off, as Roberts placed fifth with a leap of 21 feet 9-1/4 inches and took All-State honors. The Warrior's Justin Grunewald finished ninth in the 3200 meters in a personal best 9:27.36 for All-State honors.
30 years ago (1993)
The Fort Ripley Rebels and the Brainerd Bees remained on a collision course for their doubleheader on June 20, as each remained unbeaten. The Rebels went to 5-0 with a 13-8 win over Barney's Bulldogs. The Bees are at 7-0 with a 10-6 win over St. Mathias.
40 years ago (1983)
Bitten by a snake that was “probably as scared as I was,” Missouri National Guardsman Burrell Grimm was airlifted to St. Joseph's Hospital in Brainerd. Doctors determined the bite was not venomous and probably came from a hogshead snake. Grimm was released.
60 years ago (1963)
Largest crappie in Brainerd's angling contests is this 2-5 crappie out of Lake Edward, caught by Ed Reinhart of Aitkin. He entered the contest at Shallbetter's Lakes 'N Woods on Hwy 371 North. Lake Edward is once again providing the top crappies in local contests.
80 years ago (1943)
A spokesman for the National Petroleum Administration told Congress today that “action can be expected very soon” on further gasoline restrictions for the entire nation. The government is working on a plan to extend the ban on pleasure driving that now exists in 12 northern states – including Minnesota.
100 years ago (1923)
Mr. and Mrs. Harry George are highly elated over their success in landing a seven-pound pike (walleye) in Gilbert Lake. The fish was caught on a Bassereno and measured over two feet in length. It furnished food for the family for four meals.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.