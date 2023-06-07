This Was Brainerd - June 7

JUNE 7

20 years ago (2003)

At last year's state meet, Brainerd's Jason Roberts took mental notes of what to expect in the long jump if he qualified again. It paid off, as Roberts placed fifth with a leap of 21 feet 9-1/4 inches and took All-State honors. The Warrior's Justin Grunewald finished ninth in the 3200 meters in a personal best 9:27.36 for All-State honors.

30 years ago (1993)

The Fort Ripley Rebels and the Brainerd Bees remained on a collision course for their doubleheader on June 20, as each remained unbeaten. The Rebels went to 5-0 with a 13-8 win over Barney's Bulldogs. The Bees are at 7-0 with a 10-6 win over St. Mathias.

40 years ago (1983)

Bitten by a snake that was “probably as scared as I was,” Missouri National Guardsman Burrell Grimm was airlifted to St. Joseph's Hospital in Brainerd. Doctors determined the bite was not venomous and probably came from a hogshead snake. Grimm was released.

60 years ago (1963)

Largest crappie in Brainerd's angling contests is this 2-5 crappie out of Lake Edward, caught by Ed Reinhart of Aitkin. He entered the contest at Shallbetter's Lakes 'N Woods on Hwy 371 North. Lake Edward is once again providing the top crappies in local contests.

80 years ago (1943)

A spokesman for the National Petroleum Administration told Congress today that “action can be expected very soon” on further gasoline restrictions for the entire nation. The government is working on a plan to extend the ban on pleasure driving that now exists in 12 northern states – including Minnesota.

100 years ago (1923)

Mr. and Mrs. Harry George are highly elated over their success in landing a seven-pound pike (walleye) in Gilbert Lake. The fish was caught on a Bassereno and measured over two feet in length. It furnished food for the family for four meals.