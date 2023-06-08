99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

This Was Brainerd - June 8

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A man holds a stringer of fish.
Eldon Kissinger, of Missouri, staying at a resort on Lake Edward, brought in one of the finest crappie strings ever to show up at the Hank's Rod &amp; Gun Shop contest. The 10 crappies scaled 15 pounds, 10 ounces. He was steered to the fish by veteran guide Gene Shapinski. They hit Quiver Jigs.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM

JUNE 8

20 years ago (2003)

A Brainerd man, who survived a downtown bank robbery by the notorious Baby Face Nelson 70 years ago, has died. Zane Smith, 89, was a young man, just two years out of high school, when he arrived for work at 1st National Bank at 6th and Front Streets, Oct. 23, 1933. He walked into the bank and was slugged in the face by Nelson. The gang escaped with $32,000.

Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
This Was Brainerd - June 7
June 07, 2023 02:57 AM
By Terry McCollough
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
This Was Brainerd - June 6
June 06, 2023 03:57 AM
By Terry McCollough
A group of cyclists ride their bikes up a hill.
This Was Brainerd - June 5
June 05, 2023 05:57 AM
By Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

The end of the road may be fast approaching for the Motley Independent School District. After two years of legal battles the district may be forced to enter into a pairing agreement with Staples. About half of the Motley students have already enrolled at Staples.

40 years ago (1983)

State hurdles champion Nina Borgwarth and sprinter Steve Karels were honored as most valuable track athletes, and Nancy Fleischhaker, Janet Klang, Dave Cremers and Ken Morton were chosen as captains for the 1984 track teams at the annual awards banquet.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) Eldon Kissinger, of Missouri, staying at a resort on Lake Edward, brought in one of the finest crappie strings ever to show up at the Hank's Rod & Gun Shop contest. The 10 crappies scaled 15 pounds, 10 ounces. He was steered to the fish by veteran guide Gene Shapinski. They hit Quiver Jigs.

80 years ago (1943)

(Photo) Mae Olson, 26, a U.S. Army aerial evacuation nurse from Little Falls, Minn., is the first American girl to land on the island of Guadalcanal in the South Pacific. She is shown checking a wounded soldier being put aboard her hospital plane to be taken to a modern hospital on the mainland.

100 years ago (1923)

The board of the YMCA has voted to close that institution, which has served Brainerd for 35 years. It is unable to meet the running expenses of the organization, despite the fact that the host NP Railroad has given $500 a year for its upkeep and furnished light and heat. It is hoped the public will turn out at a June 13 meeting to discuss alternatives.

8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_4975.jpg
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
TWB-statehospital.jpg
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
By Terry McCollough
