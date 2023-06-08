This Was Brainerd - June 8

JUNE 8

20 years ago (2003)

A Brainerd man, who survived a downtown bank robbery by the notorious Baby Face Nelson 70 years ago, has died. Zane Smith, 89, was a young man, just two years out of high school, when he arrived for work at 1st National Bank at 6th and Front Streets, Oct. 23, 1933. He walked into the bank and was slugged in the face by Nelson. The gang escaped with $32,000.

30 years ago (1993)

The end of the road may be fast approaching for the Motley Independent School District. After two years of legal battles the district may be forced to enter into a pairing agreement with Staples. About half of the Motley students have already enrolled at Staples.

40 years ago (1983)

State hurdles champion Nina Borgwarth and sprinter Steve Karels were honored as most valuable track athletes, and Nancy Fleischhaker, Janet Klang, Dave Cremers and Ken Morton were chosen as captains for the 1984 track teams at the annual awards banquet.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) Eldon Kissinger, of Missouri, staying at a resort on Lake Edward, brought in one of the finest crappie strings ever to show up at the Hank's Rod & Gun Shop contest. The 10 crappies scaled 15 pounds, 10 ounces. He was steered to the fish by veteran guide Gene Shapinski. They hit Quiver Jigs.

80 years ago (1943)

(Photo) Mae Olson, 26, a U.S. Army aerial evacuation nurse from Little Falls, Minn., is the first American girl to land on the island of Guadalcanal in the South Pacific. She is shown checking a wounded soldier being put aboard her hospital plane to be taken to a modern hospital on the mainland.

100 years ago (1923)

The board of the YMCA has voted to close that institution, which has served Brainerd for 35 years. It is unable to meet the running expenses of the organization, despite the fact that the host NP Railroad has given $500 a year for its upkeep and furnished light and heat. It is hoped the public will turn out at a June 13 meeting to discuss alternatives.