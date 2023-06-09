99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
This Was Brainerd - June 9

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 5:57 AM

JUNE 9

20 years ago (2003)

A 29-year-old Brainerd man wanted in connection with the murder of three people on May 29 near Pillager remains at large, and law enforcement officials believe he has left the area. Benjamin Joseph Kennedy is an Asian male, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed armed and dangerous.

A man holds a stringer of fish.
This Was Brainerd - June 8
June 08, 2023 03:57 AM
By  Terry McCollough
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
This Was Brainerd - June 7
June 07, 2023 02:57 AM
By  Terry McCollough
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
This Was Brainerd - June 6
June 06, 2023 03:57 AM
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

A suspect, chased for 20 minutes by law enforcement officers at speeds often over 100 mph, slipped away. The chase went west on County 117, through Meadowview Manor, into the woods, then east and south, losing him at South Long Lake. The car was a Camaro with no plates.

40 years ago (1983)

A knife-wielding bandit hit Sportland Bait and Tackle in Nisswa, but he fled after he was refused money by a store owner who said, “You've got to be kidding.” The suspect, a 19-year-old rural Brainerd man, was arrested minutes later thanks to a license plate number.

60 years ago (1963)

Two pros and an amateur hope to fight off challengers in the Peters Open golf tournament at Southview Country Club in St. Paul. Jerry Krueger of Brainerd Country Club and Corky Dahl of Minneapolis surged into the first-round lead with sizzling 66s. They were among the 60 who survived the cut in the $6,500 tourney.

80 years ago (1943)

Wolves prowling in Home Brook Twp., Cass County, near the Crow Wing line, are killing sheep on farms there. Vance Stomvoll said that wolves killed 12 sheep on his farm in the past 10 days, and killed 11 sheep belonging to a neighbor. Stomvoll seeks help from state or county officers to hunt the wolves, as farmers have no ammunition due to the war.

100 years ago (1923)

Seventy parties of tourists have been accommodated at the Brainerd tourist camp since it opened on May 3, and they have been loud in their praise of the welcome and convenience. The grounds on the river just south of the Laurel Street Bridge offer tables with awnings, two-burner gas plates, showers and toilets, all free to the tourists.

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
TWB.jpg
IMG_8131.JPG
IMG_8136.JPG
IMG_8144.JPG
eggsTWB.JPG
IMG_6343.jpg
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
IMG_5625.jpg
IMG_7066.jpg
IMG_6992.jpg
IMG_7442.jpg
IMG_7071.jpg
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
BusinessTWB.jpg
IMG_7931.JPG
IMG_8969.jpg
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
IMG_4766.jpg
IMG_4764.jpg
IMG_4763.jpg
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
0121twb-first-national.jpg
IMG_5620.jpg
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
IMG_4986.jpg
IMG_4993.jpg
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
IMG_4975.jpg
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
TWB-statehospital.jpg
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
By Terry McCollough
