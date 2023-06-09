This Was Brainerd - June 9

JUNE 9
20 years ago (2003)
A 29-year-old Brainerd man wanted in connection with the murder of three people on May 29 near Pillager remains at large, and law enforcement officials believe he has left the area. Benjamin Joseph Kennedy is an Asian male, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed armed and dangerous.
30 years ago (1993)
A suspect, chased for 20 minutes by law enforcement officers at speeds often over 100 mph, slipped away. The chase went west on County 117, through Meadowview Manor, into the woods, then east and south, losing him at South Long Lake. The car was a Camaro with no plates.
40 years ago (1983)
A knife-wielding bandit hit Sportland Bait and Tackle in Nisswa, but he fled after he was refused money by a store owner who said, “You've got to be kidding.” The suspect, a 19-year-old rural Brainerd man, was arrested minutes later thanks to a license plate number.
60 years ago (1963)
Two pros and an amateur hope to fight off challengers in the Peters Open golf tournament at Southview Country Club in St. Paul. Jerry Krueger of Brainerd Country Club and Corky Dahl of Minneapolis surged into the first-round lead with sizzling 66s. They were among the 60 who survived the cut in the $6,500 tourney.
80 years ago (1943)
Wolves prowling in Home Brook Twp., Cass County, near the Crow Wing line, are killing sheep on farms there. Vance Stomvoll said that wolves killed 12 sheep on his farm in the past 10 days, and killed 11 sheep belonging to a neighbor. Stomvoll seeks help from state or county officers to hunt the wolves, as farmers have no ammunition due to the war.
100 years ago (1923)
Seventy parties of tourists have been accommodated at the Brainerd tourist camp since it opened on May 3, and they have been loud in their praise of the welcome and convenience. The grounds on the river just south of the Laurel Street Bridge offer tables with awnings, two-burner gas plates, showers and toilets, all free to the tourists.
