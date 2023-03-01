This Was Brainerd - March 1

MARCH 1
20 years ago (2003)
Hard work and long hours lie ahead to make a Brainerd paper mill successful. So said Dan Alexander, Missota Paper Co. owner, to a group gathered at the old Potlatch Mill for orientation. Alexander spoke highly of the enthusiasm of the Brainerd workforce. Paper production is expected by March 10.
30 years ago (1993)
The Brainerd High School Kixters claimed their second straight state Class 4A title at the 19th Annual Minn. State Danceline Competition at the St. Paul Civic Center. Since 1980, the Kixters have won the state title seven times. They placed second five times and finished third once.
40 years ago (1983)
A Brainerd man and a youth are in jail today after a probe into the fire that destroyed an office at Washington Junior School last week. The pair will face arson and burglary charges. They entered through a broken window in a basement office, stole sundry items, then set the fire because they were angry they couldn't get into the rest of the school.
60 years ago (1963)
John H. Erickson, a 1962 graduate of Washington High School, has been named to the dean's list for the first semester at Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass. He is son of the C. Hilding Ericksons of Brainerd. He was also elected to the student government committee at one of the school's nine undergraduate houses.
80 years ago (1943)
With so many young farm workers entering the service, there will be a shortage of skilled labor on county farms this spring and summer, said the Agricultural Conservation office. Hardest hit will be dairy farms. Farmers here will depend largely on unskilled labor from school boys and girls.
100 years ago (1923)
Former strikers are being put on the payroll at the NP Railroad shops at the rate of about 10 per day, it has been reported by the superintendent's office. The quota set for Brainerd is 1,191 men, with 726 on the locomotive side and 465 on the car building side.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives