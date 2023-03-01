This Was Brainerd - March 1

MARCH 1

20 years ago (2003)

Hard work and long hours lie ahead to make a Brainerd paper mill successful. So said Dan Alexander, Missota Paper Co. owner, to a group gathered at the old Potlatch Mill for orientation. Alexander spoke highly of the enthusiasm of the Brainerd workforce. Paper production is expected by March 10.

Read More TWB



30 years ago (1993)

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brainerd High School Kixters claimed their second straight state Class 4A title at the 19th Annual Minn. State Danceline Competition at the St. Paul Civic Center. Since 1980, the Kixters have won the state title seven times. They placed second five times and finished third once.

40 years ago (1983)

A Brainerd man and a youth are in jail today after a probe into the fire that destroyed an office at Washington Junior School last week. The pair will face arson and burglary charges. They entered through a broken window in a basement office, stole sundry items, then set the fire because they were angry they couldn't get into the rest of the school.

60 years ago (1963)

John H. Erickson, a 1962 graduate of Washington High School, has been named to the dean's list for the first semester at Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass. He is son of the C. Hilding Ericksons of Brainerd. He was also elected to the student government committee at one of the school's nine undergraduate houses.

80 years ago (1943)

With so many young farm workers entering the service, there will be a shortage of skilled labor on county farms this spring and summer, said the Agricultural Conservation office. Hardest hit will be dairy farms. Farmers here will depend largely on unskilled labor from school boys and girls.

100 years ago (1923)

ADVERTISEMENT

Former strikers are being put on the payroll at the NP Railroad shops at the rate of about 10 per day, it has been reported by the superintendent's office. The quota set for Brainerd is 1,191 men, with 726 on the locomotive side and 465 on the car building side.