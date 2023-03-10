This Was Brainerd - March 10

MARCH 10

20 years ago (2003)

(Photo) Warrior diver Shaun Kennedy gets a hug from a friend after winning the Class 2A state one-meter diving title last weekend. Surviving the pressure of being ranked No. 1 in the state all season and setting a section record, Kennedy set a Class 2A state meet record with 526.20 points, smashing the previous record by 45 points.

30 years ago (1993)

After the Rural Fire Assn. failed to submit a counter-proposal to the city council by mid-February, Brainerd decided to pursue individual contracts with the association's 12 entities. The council will pursue possible purchase of a fire engine and tanker, and could purchase Rural Fire Assn. equipment if it disbands.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

Defeating St. Cloud Tech three times in one season was too big a task for coach Mike Morgan's Warrior boys' basketball team. In the South Region 8AA tournament, Tech shot 59 percent from the field to down Brainerd 62-58. Down by eight with 4:08 to go, Brainerd got to 60-58, but couldn't bring it off.

60 years ago (1963)

Tickets for the Region 6 tournament go on sale in Brainerd as the Warriors stopped C-I, 56-53 in another District 24 title thriller. Down by nine at halftime (30-21), C-I battled back to take the lead, only to have Jerry Lyscio convert a three-point play to take the lead 54-53. The Rangers' Clark Marshall led all scorers with 20.

80 years ago (1943)

The Brainerd city election isn't even bubbling, although March 22 is the last date to file for office. The election for all offices from mayor on down will be held April 6. City clerk Walter Fall said that no candidates had even made an announcement of intention, though he expects a lot of last minute action.

100 years ago (1923)

The Brainerd Municipal Band will hold its next rehearsal Tuesday of next week at the new court house. The membership is now about 18, but more musicians – particularly brass and reed instruments – are needed. Any band man wishing to play should contact the manager, Andrew Anderson, telephone 1163-R.

ADVERTISEMENT