This Was Brainerd - March 10

MARCH 10
20 years ago (2003)
(Photo) Warrior diver Shaun Kennedy gets a hug from a friend after winning the Class 2A state one-meter diving title last weekend. Surviving the pressure of being ranked No. 1 in the state all season and setting a section record, Kennedy set a Class 2A state meet record with 526.20 points, smashing the previous record by 45 points.
30 years ago (1993)
After the Rural Fire Assn. failed to submit a counter-proposal to the city council by mid-February, Brainerd decided to pursue individual contracts with the association's 12 entities. The council will pursue possible purchase of a fire engine and tanker, and could purchase Rural Fire Assn. equipment if it disbands.
40 years ago (1983)
Defeating St. Cloud Tech three times in one season was too big a task for coach Mike Morgan's Warrior boys' basketball team. In the South Region 8AA tournament, Tech shot 59 percent from the field to down Brainerd 62-58. Down by eight with 4:08 to go, Brainerd got to 60-58, but couldn't bring it off.
60 years ago (1963)
Tickets for the Region 6 tournament go on sale in Brainerd as the Warriors stopped C-I, 56-53 in another District 24 title thriller. Down by nine at halftime (30-21), C-I battled back to take the lead, only to have Jerry Lyscio convert a three-point play to take the lead 54-53. The Rangers' Clark Marshall led all scorers with 20.
80 years ago (1943)
The Brainerd city election isn't even bubbling, although March 22 is the last date to file for office. The election for all offices from mayor on down will be held April 6. City clerk Walter Fall said that no candidates had even made an announcement of intention, though he expects a lot of last minute action.
100 years ago (1923)
The Brainerd Municipal Band will hold its next rehearsal Tuesday of next week at the new court house. The membership is now about 18, but more musicians – particularly brass and reed instruments – are needed. Any band man wishing to play should contact the manager, Andrew Anderson, telephone 1163-R.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives