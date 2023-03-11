This Was Brainerd - March 11

MARCH 11
20 years ago (2003)
A frigid winter has put a freeze on Brainerd sewer lines, and left city customers knowing how rural folks with frozen septic systems feel. City engineer Jeff Hulsether said they have been steaming out frozen lines, but sometimes the frost is nine feet into the ground. Snowbirds who don't have someone run hot water for them may have frozen pipes, also.
30 years ago (1993)
After an extensive investigation, including interviewing 30 witnesses, a disgruntled patron was arrested and confessed to arson in the fire that destroyed the Blue Goose Inn at Garrison. The landmark inn's former manager said the man, 37, had been banned from the Blue Goose two months ago for causing problems.
40 years ago (1983)
Trent Pikula's reaction to an invitation to sing with the Paris Boys' Choir at Notre Dame Cathderal is genuine 11-year-old boy. “I didn't realize I was that good,” he said. But Dr. Albert Johnson, choir director at Brainerd Community College, did. He made the contacts that led Trent to be the only Minnesotan among 12 boys who leave for a 17-day, four-country singing trip.
60 years ago (1963)
Last night the school board adopted a salary schedule for teachers that the board's salary committee had proposed, but the union (Brainerd Federation of Teachers) said the salary schedule had been unanimously rejected by the union at a meeting that afternoon. A request to extend the April 1 contract deadline was rejected by the board.
80 years ago (1943)
The Brainerd school board voted to close all kindergarten classes in Brainerd schools next year unless a financial budget is approved by July 1 to cover the expense. Currently there are 1/2-day programs at each of the six grade schools with 200 children and three full-time teachers.
100 years ago (1923)
The store of George Ebinger, exclusive shoe dealer, at 113 Kindred Street NE, was held up shortly after 8 p.m. last night by a lone bandit, and some $50 in silver and bills was taken. Ebinger had just closed when a man knocked on the door and said, “I don't want shoes, I want your money.” He brandished brass knuckles and left through a side door.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives