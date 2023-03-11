This Was Brainerd - March 11

MARCH 11

20 years ago (2003)

A frigid winter has put a freeze on Brainerd sewer lines, and left city customers knowing how rural folks with frozen septic systems feel. City engineer Jeff Hulsether said they have been steaming out frozen lines, but sometimes the frost is nine feet into the ground. Snowbirds who don't have someone run hot water for them may have frozen pipes, also.

30 years ago (1993)

After an extensive investigation, including interviewing 30 witnesses, a disgruntled patron was arrested and confessed to arson in the fire that destroyed the Blue Goose Inn at Garrison. The landmark inn's former manager said the man, 37, had been banned from the Blue Goose two months ago for causing problems.

40 years ago (1983)

Trent Pikula's reaction to an invitation to sing with the Paris Boys' Choir at Notre Dame Cathderal is genuine 11-year-old boy. “I didn't realize I was that good,” he said. But Dr. Albert Johnson, choir director at Brainerd Community College, did. He made the contacts that led Trent to be the only Minnesotan among 12 boys who leave for a 17-day, four-country singing trip.

60 years ago (1963)

Last night the school board adopted a salary schedule for teachers that the board's salary committee had proposed, but the union (Brainerd Federation of Teachers) said the salary schedule had been unanimously rejected by the union at a meeting that afternoon. A request to extend the April 1 contract deadline was rejected by the board.

80 years ago (1943)

The Brainerd school board voted to close all kindergarten classes in Brainerd schools next year unless a financial budget is approved by July 1 to cover the expense. Currently there are 1/2-day programs at each of the six grade schools with 200 children and three full-time teachers.

100 years ago (1923)

The store of George Ebinger, exclusive shoe dealer, at 113 Kindred Street NE, was held up shortly after 8 p.m. last night by a lone bandit, and some $50 in silver and bills was taken. Ebinger had just closed when a man knocked on the door and said, “I don't want shoes, I want your money.” He brandished brass knuckles and left through a side door.

