This Was Brainerd - March 13

MARCH 13
20 years ago (2003)
Area resident Gen. John Vessey, retired chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, believes his thoughts for a nation on the brink of war with Iraq are the same as most everyone in the country. “My hopes are that Saddam Hussein will come to his senses and disarm and avoid a war,” Vessey said from his home near Garrison.
30 years ago (1993)
(Photo) In a gut-wrenching, controversial Section 8AA girls' basketball final, the Warriors shaded Bemidji 58-57 in double OT at St. John's Univ. Brainerd survived 9-of-19 free throw shooting to get back to state. Ahead by 16 in the third period, Brainerd saw Bemidji fight back. Starters Margit Rinke and Tiffany Nelson fouled out in the first OT, but reserves stepped up.
40 years ago (1983)
Warrior senior swimmer Joe Vrudny's third try for a state title came up short as he finished runnerup to record-breaking Bob Hauck in both the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke. His 54.05 in the backstroke was a career best. The 200 medley relay of Vrudny, Frank Rezac, Mike Abrahamson and Steve Monkman finished 7th in 1:42.67.
60 years ago (1963)
The Brainerd Federation of Teachers is considering a possible mass resignation of teachers unless the school board agrees to further salary negotiations. The union will meet this afternoon to decide on a course of action. There are 140 teachers who are members of the BFT. Other teachers belong to the Brainerd Education Assn.
80 years ago (1943)
Defending champ C-I will face Wadena tonight for the District 24 title. C-I was a 32-30 victor over Brainerd in one of the best played games of the season. John Garvey put up 17 points for the Warriors and Elmer Kampainen scored 19 for C-I. Wadena beat Aitkin 12-8, as Aitkin stalled for more than two periods to a chorus of boos and catcalls.
100 years ago (1923)
The State Forestry Board has made application to the city to use the new cement water tower as a lookout station during the forest fire season. There is little doubt it will be granted. Melvin Berg, local forest ranger, said he will not be content to watch from the balcony, but will climb the ladder to the top – 150 feet high.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives