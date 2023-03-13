This Was Brainerd - March 13

MARCH 13

20 years ago (2003)

Area resident Gen. John Vessey, retired chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, believes his thoughts for a nation on the brink of war with Iraq are the same as most everyone in the country. “My hopes are that Saddam Hussein will come to his senses and disarm and avoid a war,” Vessey said from his home near Garrison.

30 years ago (1993)

(Photo) In a gut-wrenching, controversial Section 8AA girls' basketball final, the Warriors shaded Bemidji 58-57 in double OT at St. John's Univ. Brainerd survived 9-of-19 free throw shooting to get back to state. Ahead by 16 in the third period, Brainerd saw Bemidji fight back. Starters Margit Rinke and Tiffany Nelson fouled out in the first OT, but reserves stepped up.

40 years ago (1983)

Warrior senior swimmer Joe Vrudny's third try for a state title came up short as he finished runnerup to record-breaking Bob Hauck in both the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke. His 54.05 in the backstroke was a career best. The 200 medley relay of Vrudny, Frank Rezac, Mike Abrahamson and Steve Monkman finished 7th in 1:42.67.

60 years ago (1963)

The Brainerd Federation of Teachers is considering a possible mass resignation of teachers unless the school board agrees to further salary negotiations. The union will meet this afternoon to decide on a course of action. There are 140 teachers who are members of the BFT. Other teachers belong to the Brainerd Education Assn.

80 years ago (1943)

Defending champ C-I will face Wadena tonight for the District 24 title. C-I was a 32-30 victor over Brainerd in one of the best played games of the season. John Garvey put up 17 points for the Warriors and Elmer Kampainen scored 19 for C-I. Wadena beat Aitkin 12-8, as Aitkin stalled for more than two periods to a chorus of boos and catcalls.

100 years ago (1923)

The State Forestry Board has made application to the city to use the new cement water tower as a lookout station during the forest fire season. There is little doubt it will be granted. Melvin Berg, local forest ranger, said he will not be content to watch from the balcony, but will climb the ladder to the top – 150 feet high.

