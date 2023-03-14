This Was Brainerd - March 14

MARCH 14

20 years ago (2003)

(Photo) Five days shy of the one-year anniversary of the Potlatch Mill closing announcement, the mill is doing something people feared would never happen again – making paper. Employees worked 24-hour shifts the last three days to get the No. 6 machine into production status and making paper for Missota Paper Co.

30 years ago (1993)

Five National Guardsmen died and two survived in a collision between two UH-1 “Huey” helicopters at Camp Ripley over the weekend. The two copters were among 18 involved in routine low-level maneuvers during a weekend training exercise. All the guardsmen were members of Co. A, 2nd Battalion, 147th Aviation Group from St. Paul.

Les Sellnow (left), Region 4 Golden Gloves director, holds the trophy that indicates the first time ever the region had won a share of the Upper Midwest boxing title. It was a thunderous right hook in the final bout that gave super-heavyweight John Sargent a win over his Minneapolis opponent and a tie with Minneapolis at 23 points.

40 years ago (1983)

Breezy Point Lodge on Pelican Lake has been purchased by singer Ginny Simms and her husband, Don Eastvold, former Washington state attorney general. The Eastvolds, prominent West Coast property developers, purchased the interests of R.F.B. (Brownie) Cote, former owner of Breezy Point.

60 years ago (1963)

80 years ago (1943)

Word came down today from Prentiss Brown, Office of Price Administration, that motorists faced the loss of “B” and “C” gasoline ration books if they refuse to participate in ride-sharing clubs. Brown ordered local ration boards to insist on the ride-sharing when books renew, starting March 22.

100 years ago (1923)

The board of the Brainerd Country Club held a special meeting to deal with applications of new members. There are currently 75 members, and each holds one share of stock. The membership limit is 100. Associate membership (with no ownership) is $15 and is sold to ladies and to tourists. Junior memberships for those under 18 is $10.

