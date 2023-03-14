6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

This Was Brainerd - March 14

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

Paper mill employees work to get a machine working.
Five days shy of the one-year anniversary of the Potlatch Mill closing announcement, the mill is doing something people feared would never happen again – making paper. Employees worked 24-hour shifts the last three days to get the No. 6 machine into production status and making paper for Missota Paper Co.
By Terry McCollough
March 14, 2023 04:57 AM
MARCH 14

20 years ago (2003)

(Photo) Five days shy of the one-year anniversary of the Potlatch Mill closing announcement, the mill is doing something people feared would never happen again – making paper. Employees worked 24-hour shifts the last three days to get the No. 6 machine into production status and making paper for Missota Paper Co.

30 years ago (1993)

Five National Guardsmen died and two survived in a collision between two UH-1 “Huey” helicopters at Camp Ripley over the weekend. The two copters were among 18 involved in routine low-level maneuvers during a weekend training exercise. All the guardsmen were members of Co. A, 2nd Battalion, 147th Aviation Group from St. Paul.

Three men hold a boxing trophy.
Les Sellnow (left), Region 4 Golden Gloves director, holds the trophy that indicates the first time ever the region had won a share of the Upper Midwest boxing title. It was a thunderous right hook in the final bout that gave super-heavyweight John Sargent a win over his Minneapolis opponent and a tie with Minneapolis at 23 points.

40 years ago (1983)

(Photo) Les Sellnow (left), Region 4 Golden Gloves director, holds the trophy that indicates the first time ever the region had won a share of the Upper Midwest boxing title. It was a thunderous right hook in the final bout that gave super-heavyweight John Sargent a win over his Minneapolis opponent and a tie with Minneapolis at 23 points.

A man and a woman pose for a photo.
Breezy Point Lodge on Pelican Lake has been purchased by singer Ginny Simms and her husband, Don Eastvold, former Washington state attorney general. The Eastvolds, prominent West Coast property developers, purchased the interests of R.F.B. (Brownie) Cote, former owner of Breezy Point.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) Breezy Point Lodge on Pelican Lake has been purchased by singer Ginny Simms and her husband, Don Eastvold, former Washington state attorney general. The Eastvolds, prominent West Coast property developers, purchased the interests of R.F.B. (Brownie) Cote, former owner of Breezy Point.
80 years ago (1943)

Word came down today from Prentiss Brown, Office of Price Administration, that motorists faced the loss of “B” and “C” gasoline ration books if they refuse to participate in ride-sharing clubs. Brown ordered local ration boards to insist on the ride-sharing when books renew, starting March 22.

100 years ago (1923)

The board of the Brainerd Country Club held a special meeting to deal with applications of new members. There are currently 75 members, and each holds one share of stock. The membership limit is 100. Associate membership (with no ownership) is $15 and is sold to ladies and to tourists. Junior memberships for those under 18 is $10.

People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Brainerd Dispatch archives
The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
Brainerd Dispatch archives

By Terry McCollough
