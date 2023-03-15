This Was Brainerd - March 15

MARCH 15
20 years ago (2003)
Six new Polaris four-wheelers and two snowmobile trailers valued at a total of $45,000 were stolen from Lakes Area Rental of Crosslake. The theft, in which the four-wheelers were taken out of their crates and loaded onto the trailers, is similar to recent thefts in Little Falls and Watkins.
30 years ago (1993)
Nick Sturm quickly answered every question as he went on to win the 1993 North-Central Citizen Bee, his second title in two years. The Sebeka senior will be joined by Jennifer Vogt, Aitkin, in second, and Josh May, C-I, in third as they advance to the State Citizen Bee. The winners got $500, $300 and $200 savings bonds from sponsor Brainerd Dispatch.
40 years ago (1983)
Time ran out last night on Pine Center's three-year battle to keep its community school open. The school board voted 5-0 to close the building at the end of the school year. The decision sparked angry claims from residents that the tiny rural town had been “disenfranchised” by teachers who favored a school closure over more staff cuts.
60 years ago (1963)
Jerry Lyscio, 6-foot senior from Brainerd, and Clark Marshall, 6-7 senior pivotman for C-I, were named to WCCO-Radio's All-State Team of the Year. Named as Coach of the Week was Brainerd's veteran Fred Kellett, who took his team to their 9th Distrtict 24 title last week. Lyscio averaged 14.3 points per game; Marshall averaged 15.9.
80 years ago (1943)
Franklin Hays, Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class, has received the Air Medal for aerial action against the Japanese during battle in the Aleutian Islands. He braved severe weather and intense enemy fire during action over Kiska Harbor. Hays is the son of Sara Hays, Route 5, Brainerd.
100 years ago (1923)
The robbery of the Ebinger Store in Northeast of $50 last weekend has been solved, thanks to a three-day search led by Police Chief Erick Graff, assisted by the sheriff's office. The culprit is Herbert Sergent, formerly of Oak Lawn, who was captured in Little Falls, and who now awaits trial for second-degree burglary. He has confessed to other robberies.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives