This Was Brainerd - March 15

MARCH 15

20 years ago (2003)

Six new Polaris four-wheelers and two snowmobile trailers valued at a total of $45,000 were stolen from Lakes Area Rental of Crosslake. The theft, in which the four-wheelers were taken out of their crates and loaded onto the trailers, is similar to recent thefts in Little Falls and Watkins.

30 years ago (1993)

Nick Sturm quickly answered every question as he went on to win the 1993 North-Central Citizen Bee, his second title in two years. The Sebeka senior will be joined by Jennifer Vogt, Aitkin, in second, and Josh May, C-I, in third as they advance to the State Citizen Bee. The winners got $500, $300 and $200 savings bonds from sponsor Brainerd Dispatch.

40 years ago (1983)

Time ran out last night on Pine Center's three-year battle to keep its community school open. The school board voted 5-0 to close the building at the end of the school year. The decision sparked angry claims from residents that the tiny rural town had been “disenfranchised” by teachers who favored a school closure over more staff cuts.

60 years ago (1963)

Jerry Lyscio, 6-foot senior from Brainerd, and Clark Marshall, 6-7 senior pivotman for C-I, were named to WCCO-Radio's All-State Team of the Year. Named as Coach of the Week was Brainerd's veteran Fred Kellett, who took his team to their 9th Distrtict 24 title last week. Lyscio averaged 14.3 points per game; Marshall averaged 15.9.

80 years ago (1943)

Franklin Hays, Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class, has received the Air Medal for aerial action against the Japanese during battle in the Aleutian Islands. He braved severe weather and intense enemy fire during action over Kiska Harbor. Hays is the son of Sara Hays, Route 5, Brainerd.

100 years ago (1923)

The robbery of the Ebinger Store in Northeast of $50 last weekend has been solved, thanks to a three-day search led by Police Chief Erick Graff, assisted by the sheriff's office. The culprit is Herbert Sergent, formerly of Oak Lawn, who was captured in Little Falls, and who now awaits trial for second-degree burglary. He has confessed to other robberies.

