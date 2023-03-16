6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

This Was Brainerd - March 16

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

0326twb-kite.jpg
60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM

MARCH 16

20 years ago (2003)

This year's odd winter of little snow, cold temps and frozen septic drain fields has created several problems. Some with frozen fields have pumped effluent onto the ground, creating biological hazards. Coin laundries have seen a boom as people need to get laundry done. One laundry has 36 washers running continuously, 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

30 years ago (1993)

Roger “Andy” Anderson rolled the highest 3-game series ever bowled in Brainerd history on March 2, with games of 290, 238 and 299 for a total 827 series. It beats the previous record of 803 rolled by Curly Olson in 1975. The retired highway patrolman had a previous high of 756 last year.

40 years ago (1983)

Stan Smith, a former mayor of Baxter, is suing that city for more than $50,000 over injuries he claims he suffered when a city snowplow backed into his car two years ago at a railroad crossing on Knollwood Drive. He is represented by Carl Erickson, who said Smith suffered neck and back injuries.

60 years ago (1963)

The Warrior basketball team won't go to state, but it's not for lack of trying. Down 48-30 to Wheaton early in the final quarter in the Region 6 tourney, they turned to a furious pressing defense to score 14 straight points, but couldn't overcome their horrible early play. They bowed to Wheaton, 52-49.

80 years ago (1943)

The Brainerd area staggered under the weight of a 17-inch snowfall overnight, and today state, county and city snowplows are battling to free traffic to normal. Most buses got through eventually, but trains from Staples, Duluth and St. Paul were all late – some as much as three hours.

100 years ago (1923)

(Adv.) Famous B B Blend Coffee – 3 lbs. for $1.08; Eggs, strictly fresh – doz. 30 cents; Standard pack Corn – can 10 cents; Early June Peas – can 15 cents; Delmonte Sardines, in tomato sauce – can 21 cents; Bacon Squares – while they last – lb. 13 cents. People's Supply Co. - Brainerd.

By Terry McCollough
