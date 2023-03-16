This Was Brainerd - March 16

MARCH 16
20 years ago (2003)
This year's odd winter of little snow, cold temps and frozen septic drain fields has created several problems. Some with frozen fields have pumped effluent onto the ground, creating biological hazards. Coin laundries have seen a boom as people need to get laundry done. One laundry has 36 washers running continuously, 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
30 years ago (1993)
Roger “Andy” Anderson rolled the highest 3-game series ever bowled in Brainerd history on March 2, with games of 290, 238 and 299 for a total 827 series. It beats the previous record of 803 rolled by Curly Olson in 1975. The retired highway patrolman had a previous high of 756 last year.
40 years ago (1983)
Stan Smith, a former mayor of Baxter, is suing that city for more than $50,000 over injuries he claims he suffered when a city snowplow backed into his car two years ago at a railroad crossing on Knollwood Drive. He is represented by Carl Erickson, who said Smith suffered neck and back injuries.
60 years ago (1963)
The Warrior basketball team won't go to state, but it's not for lack of trying. Down 48-30 to Wheaton early in the final quarter in the Region 6 tourney, they turned to a furious pressing defense to score 14 straight points, but couldn't overcome their horrible early play. They bowed to Wheaton, 52-49.
80 years ago (1943)
The Brainerd area staggered under the weight of a 17-inch snowfall overnight, and today state, county and city snowplows are battling to free traffic to normal. Most buses got through eventually, but trains from Staples, Duluth and St. Paul were all late – some as much as three hours.
100 years ago (1923)
(Adv.) Famous B B Blend Coffee – 3 lbs. for $1.08; Eggs, strictly fresh – doz. 30 cents; Standard pack Corn – can 10 cents; Early June Peas – can 15 cents; Delmonte Sardines, in tomato sauce – can 21 cents; Bacon Squares – while they last – lb. 13 cents. People's Supply Co. - Brainerd.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore from the Cuyuna Range
9/46: Snowy train in 1922 Brainerd.
12/46: Paramount Theater in downtown Brainerd.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
30/46: Downtown Brainerd, looking down Laurel Street at the South Sixth Street intesection. Brainerd City Hall is on the left.
31/46: The Northern Pacific Sanitarium in Brainerd.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department by Brainerd City Hall that was later used for the Senior Center. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Northern Pacific Railroad shops in Brainerd.
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.