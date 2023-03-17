This Was Brainerd - March 17

MARCH 17
20 years ago (2003)
Chris Jordan's slap shot from the center tied the score 1-1 and put Brainerd back in the game at the state adapted floor hockey tournament against Minneapolis South. Unfortunately, the goal roused the South team, who charged back for an 8-2 win and put an end to Brainerd's season.
30 years ago (1993)
A basket of four-leaf clovers might not have helped the Brainerd girls basketball team yesterday. The No. 2-ranked Warriors were humbled by unranked Osseo 61-31 in the opener of the state Class AA tournament. Brainerd had 26 turnovers and made only 11 of 36 field-goal attempts while Osseo made 22 of 45. The Warriors play Marshall in the consolation bracket.
40 years ago (1983)
A former Merrifield resort owner, whose murder conviction was overturned in the death of his first wife, has surrendered to Texas police in the death of his second wife. Loyal Lundstrom, 59, mayor of Cisco, Texas, turned himself in after 13 days on the run. His wife, Doris, 27, was found dead of a shotgun blast in the motel they operated.
60 years ago (1963)
(Photo) This is a view of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church and its educational unit as it looks today. All exterior work is complete and most of the interior is finished. Plans call for the church to be ready for Easter services. The new church building is located at Hwy 210 and 8th Ave. NE.
80 years ago (1943)
Definite steps will be taken in the next 10 days to stamp out the “black marketing” of meat, now that meat rationing is occurring. All those who slaughter livestock, including farmers and local butchers, must have a permit to operate by March 31. That permit number must be stamped on all cuts of meat before sale.
100 years ago (1923)
Tom Verkennes, in whose house were found tools stolen from the railroad, three tons of coal – also stolen from the railroad – and bottles of moonshine hidden in a duck boat, was bound over to the grand jury which convenes in May. He posted bail of $100 on the first charge, $500 on the second charge, and was fined $50 for the liquor.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore from the Cuyuna Range
9/46: Snowy train in 1922 Brainerd.
12/46: Paramount Theater in downtown Brainerd.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
30/46: Downtown Brainerd, looking down Laurel Street at the South Sixth Street intesection. Brainerd City Hall is on the left.
31/46: The Northern Pacific Sanitarium in Brainerd.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department by Brainerd City Hall that was later used for the Senior Center. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Northern Pacific Railroad shops in Brainerd.
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.