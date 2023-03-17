This Was Brainerd - March 17

MARCH 17

20 years ago (2003)

Chris Jordan's slap shot from the center tied the score 1-1 and put Brainerd back in the game at the state adapted floor hockey tournament against Minneapolis South. Unfortunately, the goal roused the South team, who charged back for an 8-2 win and put an end to Brainerd's season.

30 years ago (1993)

A basket of four-leaf clovers might not have helped the Brainerd girls basketball team yesterday. The No. 2-ranked Warriors were humbled by unranked Osseo 61-31 in the opener of the state Class AA tournament. Brainerd had 26 turnovers and made only 11 of 36 field-goal attempts while Osseo made 22 of 45. The Warriors play Marshall in the consolation bracket.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

A former Merrifield resort owner, whose murder conviction was overturned in the death of his first wife, has surrendered to Texas police in the death of his second wife. Loyal Lundstrom, 59, mayor of Cisco, Texas, turned himself in after 13 days on the run. His wife, Doris, 27, was found dead of a shotgun blast in the motel they operated.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) This is a view of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church and its educational unit as it looks today. All exterior work is complete and most of the interior is finished. Plans call for the church to be ready for Easter services. The new church building is located at Hwy 210 and 8th Ave. NE.

80 years ago (1943)

Definite steps will be taken in the next 10 days to stamp out the “black marketing” of meat, now that meat rationing is occurring. All those who slaughter livestock, including farmers and local butchers, must have a permit to operate by March 31. That permit number must be stamped on all cuts of meat before sale.

100 years ago (1923)

Tom Verkennes, in whose house were found tools stolen from the railroad, three tons of coal – also stolen from the railroad – and bottles of moonshine hidden in a duck boat, was bound over to the grand jury which convenes in May. He posted bail of $100 on the first charge, $500 on the second charge, and was fined $50 for the liquor.

ADVERTISEMENT