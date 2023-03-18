6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

This Was Brainerd - March 18

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A wedding proposal spelled out on a movie marquee.
Debbie Todd was busy as cashier at the Brainerd Twin Theatres at 10 p.m. when her boyfriend, manager Randy Bunnell, came in from changing the marquee for upcoming movies. When she went outside, there it was – in lights - “Debbie Will You Marry Me?” “We are getting married, but I didn't think he'd advertise it to the whole town,” she said with a huge smile.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM

MARCH 18

20 years ago (2003)

The city council found there are two sides to changing city policies. After disciplining an employee who stored his boat in a city building during the winter, another employee said he would have to start charging the city for its use of his tractor, trailer, seeder, tiller and tools – or buy similar equipment for city use.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brainerd.
30 years ago (1993)

Indecision was apparent in the Rural Fire Assn. as it backed away from starting its own fire department. Instead it will hold a special meeting to consider dissolving the association. Meanwhile, Brainerd continues to negotiate with rural fire members such as East Gull Lake for individual contracts.

40 years ago (1983)

(Photo) Debbie Todd was busy as cashier at the Brainerd Twin Theatres at 10 p.m. when her boyfriend, manager Randy Bunnell, came in from changing the marquee for upcoming movies. When she went outside, there it was – in lights - “Debbie Will You Marry Me?” “We are getting married, but I didn't think he'd advertise it to the whole town,” she said with a huge smile.

60 years ago (1963)

A mass meeting of lakeshore property owners will be held at the Brainerd Armory, March 30 at 8 p.m. The president of the Minn. Lakeshore Property Owners League and others will speak. The meeting was set after taxes on lakeshore property here escalated sharply this year – many seeing increases of 100 percent and more.

80 years ago (1943)

Heavy snows in the past few days led to an historic movement of 1,200 turkeys from hatchery to farm. The turkey shipment from the Farm Service Hatchery on Front St. could only get within a mile of the turkey farm via truck. From there the turkeys were loaded onto toboggans that were pulled over the drifts by teams of men on snowshoes.

100 years ago (1923)

The early spring fever is stirring the blood of adventurous tourists, already intent on invading the Brainerd lakes region. One of the first leases reported is on Round Lake, where businessman A.E. Clark of Minneapolis has leased the beautiful and commodious lake cottage of I.C. Strout for the term May 15 to Sept. 5 for the sum of $200.

C. Elmer Anderson
First shipment of iron ore from the Cuyuna Range
Snowy train in 1922 Brainerd.
Paramount Theater in downtown Brainerd.
18/46: 
26/46: 
People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
Downtown Brainerd, looking down Laurel Street at the South Sixth Street intesection. Brainerd City Hall is on the left.
The Northern Pacific Sanitarium in Brainerd.
Brainerd Fire Department by Brainerd City Hall that was later used for the Senior Center. Dispatch archives
W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Northern Pacific Railroad shops in Brainerd.
The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
By Terry McCollough
