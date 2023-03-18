This Was Brainerd - March 18

MARCH 18

20 years ago (2003)

The city council found there are two sides to changing city policies. After disciplining an employee who stored his boat in a city building during the winter, another employee said he would have to start charging the city for its use of his tractor, trailer, seeder, tiller and tools – or buy similar equipment for city use.

30 years ago (1993)

Indecision was apparent in the Rural Fire Assn. as it backed away from starting its own fire department. Instead it will hold a special meeting to consider dissolving the association. Meanwhile, Brainerd continues to negotiate with rural fire members such as East Gull Lake for individual contracts.

40 years ago (1983)

(Photo) Debbie Todd was busy as cashier at the Brainerd Twin Theatres at 10 p.m. when her boyfriend, manager Randy Bunnell, came in from changing the marquee for upcoming movies. When she went outside, there it was – in lights - “Debbie Will You Marry Me?” “We are getting married, but I didn't think he'd advertise it to the whole town,” she said with a huge smile.

60 years ago (1963)

A mass meeting of lakeshore property owners will be held at the Brainerd Armory, March 30 at 8 p.m. The president of the Minn. Lakeshore Property Owners League and others will speak. The meeting was set after taxes on lakeshore property here escalated sharply this year – many seeing increases of 100 percent and more.

80 years ago (1943)

Heavy snows in the past few days led to an historic movement of 1,200 turkeys from hatchery to farm. The turkey shipment from the Farm Service Hatchery on Front St. could only get within a mile of the turkey farm via truck. From there the turkeys were loaded onto toboggans that were pulled over the drifts by teams of men on snowshoes.

100 years ago (1923)

The early spring fever is stirring the blood of adventurous tourists, already intent on invading the Brainerd lakes region. One of the first leases reported is on Round Lake, where businessman A.E. Clark of Minneapolis has leased the beautiful and commodious lake cottage of I.C. Strout for the term May 15 to Sept. 5 for the sum of $200.

