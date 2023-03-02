99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

This Was Brainerd - March 2

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A newspaper story about a woman who served as a nurse during World War II.
When the hospital plane rolled to a stop on Guadalcanal, out stepped Miss Mae Olson, the first American woman on that island since the war began. She's pretty, blonde, and a nurse from Little Falls. She helped load the wounded for transport to an advanced field hospital, but didn't stay. But she did perform a blood transfusion while she waited.
By Terry McCollough
March 02, 2023 04:00 AM

MARCH 2

20 years ago (2003)

In 1984, after Jim Caughey won his second state wrestling title, he did a backflip on the mat. Yesterday, Andy Pickar won his second straight title for the Warriors, pinning his opponent in 64 seconds at 152 pounds. “I suppose I could have tried that, if I knew how to do a backflip,” said Pickar. He finished his career at 146-25; going 36-1 this year.

Read More TWB
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 1
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 01, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
GamblesTWB.JPG
Community
This Was Brainerd - Feb. 28
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
February 28, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
Men tour a hospital facility.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Feb. 27
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
February 27, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

ADVERTISEMENT

Vandals ransacked the Motley School over the weekend, apparently in search of cash, and afterward stole the driver education vehicle and left it to burn. They pried open a sealed window to gain entry, entered every room, but concentrated on trying to get into the safe. They broke the photocopier and office computers, but little else was damaged.

40 years ago (1983)

In a move to trim an expensive athletic budget, a school board committee recommended a fee system to participate in high school sports. If approved, students will pay from $7 to $25 for each sport they participate in, to a maximum of $100 per family. AD Ron Stolski says that, despite hopes to the contrary, the system is likely here to stay.

60 years ago (1963)

Frank Borders, Merrifield, was arrested yesterday at the Northwest Paper Mill here by two military policemen, accompanied by a Brainerd police officer. The two MPs said they wanted to talk to Borders “for a couple of minutes.” They later put him in handcuffs and took him to St. Paul. The Provost Marshal there said Borders had been AWOL since 1952.

80 years ago (1943)

(Photo) When the hospital plane rolled to a stop on Guadalcanal, out stepped Miss Mae Olson, the first American woman on that island since the war began. She's pretty, blonde, and a nurse from Little Falls. She helped load the wounded for transport to an advanced field hospital, but didn't stay. But she did perform a blood transfusion while she waited.

100 years ago (1923)

ADVERTISEMENT

An unusual discovery with the district championship basketball games being played in St. Cloud is that the visiting teams were not allowed to practice on the St. Cloud Armory floor, even though they went early for that purpose. St. Cloud plays all its home games on that floor, giving it a great advantage. They beat Brainerd 45-13.

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
1/50: 
TWB.jpg
2/50: 
IMG_8131.JPG
3/50: 
IMG_8136.JPG
4/50: 
IMG_8144.JPG
5/50: 
IMG_8156.JPG
6/50: 
IMG_5635.jpg
7/50: 
IMG_6343.jpg
8/50: 
IMG_5635.jpg
9/50: 
IMG_5625.jpg
10/50: 
IMG_7066.jpg
11/50: 
IMG_6992.jpg
12/50: 
IMG_7442.jpg
13/50: 
IMG_7071.jpg
14/50: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
15/50: 
IMG_6686.jpg
16/50: 
IMG_7931.JPG
17/50: 
IMG_8969.jpg
18/50: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
19/50: 
IMG_4766.jpg
20/50: 
IMG_4764.jpg
21/50: 
IMG_4763.jpg
22/50: 
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
23/50: 
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
24/50: 
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
25/50: 
0121twb-first-national.jpg
26/50: 
IMG_5620.jpg
27/50: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
31/50: 
IMG_4986.jpg
32/50: 
IMG_4993.jpg
33/50: 
IMG_5007.jpg
34/50: 
IMG_5008.jpg
35/50: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
36/50: 
IMG_4975.jpg
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
TWB-statehospital.jpg
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
49/50: 
IMG_5622.jpg
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives

By Terry McCollough
What To Read Next
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs for March 1
March 01, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
2023-love-of-the-lake-submit-women-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Show us your lake photos 2023 - Love of the Lakes
February 28, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
Keep your houseplants healthy and they'll return the favor
February 27, 2023 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff