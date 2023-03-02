This Was Brainerd - March 2

MARCH 2

20 years ago (2003)

In 1984, after Jim Caughey won his second state wrestling title, he did a backflip on the mat. Yesterday, Andy Pickar won his second straight title for the Warriors, pinning his opponent in 64 seconds at 152 pounds. “I suppose I could have tried that, if I knew how to do a backflip,” said Pickar. He finished his career at 146-25; going 36-1 this year.

30 years ago (1993)

Vandals ransacked the Motley School over the weekend, apparently in search of cash, and afterward stole the driver education vehicle and left it to burn. They pried open a sealed window to gain entry, entered every room, but concentrated on trying to get into the safe. They broke the photocopier and office computers, but little else was damaged.

40 years ago (1983)

In a move to trim an expensive athletic budget, a school board committee recommended a fee system to participate in high school sports. If approved, students will pay from $7 to $25 for each sport they participate in, to a maximum of $100 per family. AD Ron Stolski says that, despite hopes to the contrary, the system is likely here to stay.

60 years ago (1963)

Frank Borders, Merrifield, was arrested yesterday at the Northwest Paper Mill here by two military policemen, accompanied by a Brainerd police officer. The two MPs said they wanted to talk to Borders “for a couple of minutes.” They later put him in handcuffs and took him to St. Paul. The Provost Marshal there said Borders had been AWOL since 1952.

80 years ago (1943)

(Photo) When the hospital plane rolled to a stop on Guadalcanal, out stepped Miss Mae Olson, the first American woman on that island since the war began. She's pretty, blonde, and a nurse from Little Falls. She helped load the wounded for transport to an advanced field hospital, but didn't stay. But she did perform a blood transfusion while she waited.

100 years ago (1923)

An unusual discovery with the district championship basketball games being played in St. Cloud is that the visiting teams were not allowed to practice on the St. Cloud Armory floor, even though they went early for that purpose. St. Cloud plays all its home games on that floor, giving it a great advantage. They beat Brainerd 45-13.