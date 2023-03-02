This Was Brainerd - March 2

MARCH 2
20 years ago (2003)
In 1984, after Jim Caughey won his second state wrestling title, he did a backflip on the mat. Yesterday, Andy Pickar won his second straight title for the Warriors, pinning his opponent in 64 seconds at 152 pounds. “I suppose I could have tried that, if I knew how to do a backflip,” said Pickar. He finished his career at 146-25; going 36-1 this year.
30 years ago (1993)
Vandals ransacked the Motley School over the weekend, apparently in search of cash, and afterward stole the driver education vehicle and left it to burn. They pried open a sealed window to gain entry, entered every room, but concentrated on trying to get into the safe. They broke the photocopier and office computers, but little else was damaged.
40 years ago (1983)
In a move to trim an expensive athletic budget, a school board committee recommended a fee system to participate in high school sports. If approved, students will pay from $7 to $25 for each sport they participate in, to a maximum of $100 per family. AD Ron Stolski says that, despite hopes to the contrary, the system is likely here to stay.
60 years ago (1963)
Frank Borders, Merrifield, was arrested yesterday at the Northwest Paper Mill here by two military policemen, accompanied by a Brainerd police officer. The two MPs said they wanted to talk to Borders “for a couple of minutes.” They later put him in handcuffs and took him to St. Paul. The Provost Marshal there said Borders had been AWOL since 1952.
80 years ago (1943)
(Photo) When the hospital plane rolled to a stop on Guadalcanal, out stepped Miss Mae Olson, the first American woman on that island since the war began. She's pretty, blonde, and a nurse from Little Falls. She helped load the wounded for transport to an advanced field hospital, but didn't stay. But she did perform a blood transfusion while she waited.
100 years ago (1923)
An unusual discovery with the district championship basketball games being played in St. Cloud is that the visiting teams were not allowed to practice on the St. Cloud Armory floor, even though they went early for that purpose. St. Cloud plays all its home games on that floor, giving it a great advantage. They beat Brainerd 45-13.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives