This Was Brainerd - March 20

MARCH 20

20 years ago (2003)

Many residents along Riverside Drive are turned off by a proposed city water and sewer project along their road. The majority who spoke at the public hearing said they could never recover per-lot assessments of $11,300 plus WAC/SAC charges of $1,400. Residents said the project was being pushed to benefit an area developer.

30 years ago (1993)

One week after surviving a helicopter crash at Camp Ripley that killed five National Guardsmen, 1st Lt John Millen is out of the hospital and going home. With his wife and parents at his side during a press conference, Millen said he doesn't recall much of the two helicopters colliding a week ago. “I just plain don't remember,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

A hapless burglar bungled a theft from a local construction company early today when the truck he stole caught fire and burned down a chicken coop. Deputy Harold Holk said the thief loaded stolen lumber into the stolen truck, rammed a gate to leave, then accidentally set the truck on fire when he tried to unload the lumber next to the chicken coop. No arrests yet.

60 years ago (1963)

(Adv.) Try Our Fresh Fryers! Fresh, Whole Fryers – lb. 29 cents (Cut-up and pan-ready – lb. 33 cents); Legs with Thighs – lb. 49 cents; Fryer Breasts – lb. 59 cents; Harvest Queen Coffee – 2 lb. Tin 99 cents; Snappy, Crisp Pascal Celery – 2 for 29 cents; Red Owl Biscuits – 2 cans 15 cents. Brainerd Red Owl Store

80 years ago (1943)

Tower men employed by the State Forestry Dept. at Gull and Borden Lakes were still ”snowed in” today after a week of trying to break a trail to their towers. Both tower men have adequate supplies, said forestry supervisor Homer Whiting. Rural mail delivery from Brainerd was expected to resume today after a five-day “snow break.”

100 years ago (1923)

Blood transfusion, as an aid to combat pernicious anemia, was performed at Northwestern Hospital here by Dr. R.A. Beise and assistants. The patient was James Kerr of Blackduck. The blood was supplied by R.B. Hamilton, a train dispatcher for M&I Railroad. A vein in the donors arm was tapped and blood transferred to the arm of the patient.

ADVERTISEMENT