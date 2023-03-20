99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

This Was Brainerd - March 20

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

0118twb-1916-police.jpg
The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 4:57 AM
A wedding proposal spelled out on a movie marquee.
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 18
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 18, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brainerd.
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 17
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 17, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

MARCH 20

20 years ago (2003)

Many residents along Riverside Drive are turned off by a proposed city water and sewer project along their road. The majority who spoke at the public hearing said they could never recover per-lot assessments of $11,300 plus WAC/SAC charges of $1,400. Residents said the project was being pushed to benefit an area developer.

30 years ago (1993)

One week after surviving a helicopter crash at Camp Ripley that killed five National Guardsmen, 1st Lt John Millen is out of the hospital and going home. With his wife and parents at his side during a press conference, Millen said he doesn't recall much of the two helicopters colliding a week ago. “I just plain don't remember,” he said.

40 years ago (1983)

A hapless burglar bungled a theft from a local construction company early today when the truck he stole caught fire and burned down a chicken coop. Deputy Harold Holk said the thief loaded stolen lumber into the stolen truck, rammed a gate to leave, then accidentally set the truck on fire when he tried to unload the lumber next to the chicken coop. No arrests yet.

60 years ago (1963)

(Adv.) Try Our Fresh Fryers! Fresh, Whole Fryers – lb. 29 cents (Cut-up and pan-ready – lb. 33 cents); Legs with Thighs – lb. 49 cents; Fryer Breasts – lb. 59 cents; Harvest Queen Coffee – 2 lb. Tin 99 cents; Snappy, Crisp Pascal Celery – 2 for 29 cents; Red Owl Biscuits – 2 cans 15 cents. Brainerd Red Owl Store

80 years ago (1943)

Tower men employed by the State Forestry Dept. at Gull and Borden Lakes were still ”snowed in” today after a week of trying to break a trail to their towers. Both tower men have adequate supplies, said forestry supervisor Homer Whiting. Rural mail delivery from Brainerd was expected to resume today after a five-day “snow break.”

100 years ago (1923)

Blood transfusion, as an aid to combat pernicious anemia, was performed at Northwestern Hospital here by Dr. R.A. Beise and assistants. The patient was James Kerr of Blackduck. The blood was supplied by R.B. Hamilton, a train dispatcher for M&I Railroad. A vein in the donors arm was tapped and blood transferred to the arm of the patient.

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
1/46: 
TWB.jpg
2/46: C. Elmer Anderson
IMG_8131.JPG
3/46: 
IMG_8136.JPG
4/46: 
IMG_8144.JPG
5/46: 
eggsTWB.JPG
6/46: 
IMG_6343.jpg
7/46: 
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
8/46: First shipment of iron ore from the Cuyuna Range
IMG_5625.jpg
9/46: Snowy train in 1922 Brainerd.
IMG_7066.jpg
10/46: 
IMG_6992.jpg
11/46: 
IMG_7442.jpg
12/46: Paramount Theater in downtown Brainerd.
IMG_7071.jpg
13/46: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
BusinessTWB.jpg
15/46: 
IMG_7931.JPG
16/46: 
IMG_8969.jpg
17/46: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
18/46: 
IMG_4766.jpg
19/46: 
IMG_4764.jpg
20/46: 
IMG_4763.jpg
21/46: 
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
22/46: 
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
23/46: 
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
24/46: 
0121twb-first-national.jpg
25/46: 
IMG_5620.jpg
26/46: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
30/46: Downtown Brainerd, looking down Laurel Street at the South Sixth Street intesection. Brainerd City Hall is on the left.
IMG_4986.jpg
31/46: The Northern Pacific Sanitarium in Brainerd.
IMG_4993.jpg
32/46: 
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
33/46: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
34/46: 
IMG_4975.jpg
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department by Brainerd City Hall that was later used for the Senior Center. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
42/46: Northern Pacific Railroad shops in Brainerd.
TWB-statehospital.jpg
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
46/46: 

By Terry McCollough
