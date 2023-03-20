This Was Brainerd - March 20

MARCH 20
20 years ago (2003)
Many residents along Riverside Drive are turned off by a proposed city water and sewer project along their road. The majority who spoke at the public hearing said they could never recover per-lot assessments of $11,300 plus WAC/SAC charges of $1,400. Residents said the project was being pushed to benefit an area developer.
30 years ago (1993)
One week after surviving a helicopter crash at Camp Ripley that killed five National Guardsmen, 1st Lt John Millen is out of the hospital and going home. With his wife and parents at his side during a press conference, Millen said he doesn't recall much of the two helicopters colliding a week ago. “I just plain don't remember,” he said.
40 years ago (1983)
A hapless burglar bungled a theft from a local construction company early today when the truck he stole caught fire and burned down a chicken coop. Deputy Harold Holk said the thief loaded stolen lumber into the stolen truck, rammed a gate to leave, then accidentally set the truck on fire when he tried to unload the lumber next to the chicken coop. No arrests yet.
60 years ago (1963)
(Adv.) Try Our Fresh Fryers! Fresh, Whole Fryers – lb. 29 cents (Cut-up and pan-ready – lb. 33 cents); Legs with Thighs – lb. 49 cents; Fryer Breasts – lb. 59 cents; Harvest Queen Coffee – 2 lb. Tin 99 cents; Snappy, Crisp Pascal Celery – 2 for 29 cents; Red Owl Biscuits – 2 cans 15 cents. Brainerd Red Owl Store
80 years ago (1943)
Tower men employed by the State Forestry Dept. at Gull and Borden Lakes were still ”snowed in” today after a week of trying to break a trail to their towers. Both tower men have adequate supplies, said forestry supervisor Homer Whiting. Rural mail delivery from Brainerd was expected to resume today after a five-day “snow break.”
100 years ago (1923)
Blood transfusion, as an aid to combat pernicious anemia, was performed at Northwestern Hospital here by Dr. R.A. Beise and assistants. The patient was James Kerr of Blackduck. The blood was supplied by R.B. Hamilton, a train dispatcher for M&I Railroad. A vein in the donors arm was tapped and blood transferred to the arm of the patient.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore from the Cuyuna Range
9/46: Snowy train in 1922 Brainerd.
12/46: Paramount Theater in downtown Brainerd.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
30/46: Downtown Brainerd, looking down Laurel Street at the South Sixth Street intesection. Brainerd City Hall is on the left.
31/46: The Northern Pacific Sanitarium in Brainerd.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department by Brainerd City Hall that was later used for the Senior Center. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Northern Pacific Railroad shops in Brainerd.
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.