This Was Brainerd - March 21

MARCH 21

20 years ago (2003)

(Photo) Pastor Andy Smith of 1st Lutheran Church in Brainerd told the congregation at last night's prayer service that the nation was at a corssroads as Pres. Bush's ultimatum to Iraq to disarm expired. There were 322 people gathered and each lit a candle for special prayers for American military and Iraqi citizens.

30 years ago (1993)

(Photo) Emily Dubois hugs Tiffany Nelson after Nelson's 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Warriors a 62-61 OT victory over Blaine for fifth place at the Class AA state tournament. That's their second fifth-place finish in a row, and their second 26-2 season. Margit Rinke later announced she has signed to play Div. 1 with LaSalle Univ.

40 years ago (1983)

(Photo) Loretta Mitchell, a music, choir and band teacher at Garfield and Lowell Schools, was named Brainerd's 1983 Teacher of the Year. She was selected from 18 nominees. Mitchell, who has taught here for 10 years, is a summa cum laude graduate of St. Olaf College where she was a clarinetist in the St. Olaf Band.

60 years ago (1963)

Contracts totaling $2.8 million have been let for construction work at the Brainerd State Hospital. The contracts cover the construction of four patient buildings, extension of tunnels and extension of sewer and water lines. Work on the projects is expected to start after April 15.

80 years ago (1943)

Don Freeman, chair of the county's Red Cross War Fund campaign, said that cash turned in to his office came to $3,070, with approximately $1,000 of that coming in last night. Snow-blocked roads in rural areas had prevented solicitors from collecting funds and from bringing funds to Brainerd.

100 years ago (1923)

Henry Wise, charged with maintaining a nuisance for having liquor in his possession, was found guilty in court this morning and fined $100. Wise paid $50 and was given 30 days to pay the balance. His house on S. 6th Street was raided by police and federal agents two days ago.