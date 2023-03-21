This Was Brainerd - March 21

(Photo) Pastor Andy Smith of 1st Lutheran Church in Brainerd told the congregation at last night's prayer service that the nation was at a corssroads as Pres. Bush's ultimatum to Iraq to disarm expired. There were 322 people gathered and each lit a candle for special prayers for American military and Iraqi citizens.
30 years ago (1993)
(Photo) Emily Dubois hugs Tiffany Nelson after Nelson's 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Warriors a 62-61 OT victory over Blaine for fifth place at the Class AA state tournament. That's their second fifth-place finish in a row, and their second 26-2 season. Margit Rinke later announced she has signed to play Div. 1 with LaSalle Univ.
40 years ago (1983)
(Photo) Loretta Mitchell, a music, choir and band teacher at Garfield and Lowell Schools, was named Brainerd's 1983 Teacher of the Year. She was selected from 18 nominees. Mitchell, who has taught here for 10 years, is a summa cum laude graduate of St. Olaf College where she was a clarinetist in the St. Olaf Band.
60 years ago (1963)
Contracts totaling $2.8 million have been let for construction work at the Brainerd State Hospital. The contracts cover the construction of four patient buildings, extension of tunnels and extension of sewer and water lines. Work on the projects is expected to start after April 15.
80 years ago (1943)
Don Freeman, chair of the county's Red Cross War Fund campaign, said that cash turned in to his office came to $3,070, with approximately $1,000 of that coming in last night. Snow-blocked roads in rural areas had prevented solicitors from collecting funds and from bringing funds to Brainerd.
100 years ago (1923)
Henry Wise, charged with maintaining a nuisance for having liquor in his possession, was found guilty in court this morning and fined $100. Wise paid $50 and was given 30 days to pay the balance. His house on S. 6th Street was raided by police and federal agents two days ago.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore from the Cuyuna Range
9/46: Snowy train in 1922 Brainerd.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
30/46: Downtown Brainerd, looking down Laurel Street at the South Sixth Street intesection. Brainerd City Hall is on the left.
31/46: The Northern Pacific Sanitarium in Brainerd.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department by Brainerd City Hall that was later used for the Senior Center. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Northern Pacific Railroad shops in Brainerd.
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.