This Was Brainerd - March 22

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

By Terry McCollough
Today at 4:57 AM

MARCH 22

20 years ago (2003)

A Baxter mother is worried for her son, who is a member of the Marine unit that suffered the first combat death of the war in Iraq today. Authorities have not released any details. Kay Diest's son, Corp. Sean Diest, is in the same platoon as the Marine who was killed. “It's very heart-wrenching,” said Kay Diest.

Basketball players hug after a win at the state tournament.
This Was Brainerd - March 21
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 21, 2023 04:57 AM
By  Terry McCollough
This Was Brainerd - March 20
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 20, 2023 04:57 AM
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

Chris Studer, a 1989 graduate of Brainerd High School, earned All-American status for finishing eighth at 167 pounds at the NCAA Div. 1 wrestling tournament at Iowa State last weekend. A junior at Boston University, Studer won his first two matches before a loss sent him to the wrestlebacks.

40 years ago (1983)

Brainerd's losing battle against forced fluoridation got a second wind as the city council came close to approving a motion that would end fluoridation – and likely spark a new battle with the state. However, they delayed action until the water and light board states, in writing, if it will budget funds to distribute unfluoridated water here.

60 years ago (1963)

(Adv.) See it tonight at the Brainerd Theatre! “Young Guns of Texas,” starring James Mitchum, Alana Ladd and Jody McCrea. Starts tomorrow: “Term of Trial,” starring Laurence Olivier and Simone Signoret. At the Paramount Theatre, it's Burt Lancaster and Judy Garland in “A Child Is Waiting.”

80 years ago (1943)

Walter Gulbrandson, formerly with the state fish hatchery at Detroit Lakes, has been promoted to area supervisor of fish activities in the Brainerd area. He has been with fish operations since 1927. Gulbrandson has already moved his family to Brainerd and starts work here today.

100 years ago (1923)

The contribution drive for funds to send the Brainerd bowling team to the World's Bowling Tournament in Milwaukee has concluded, and the Brainerd Bowling Assn. thanks every contributor for their support, which totaled $214.00. The team, known as “The Ten Thousand Lakes, Brainerd, Minn. Team,” leaves Friday at 4 a.m.

By Terry McCollough
