This Was Brainerd - March 23

MARCH 23
20 years ago (2003)
A Brainerd attorney has been re-appointed by Gov. Tim Pawlenty to serve on the Commission on Judicial Selection. Richard Breen, an attorney and partner in the Breen and Person law firm, has served on the commission since 1999. He serves as a 9th Judicial District attorney member.
30 years ago (1993)
(Photo) The historic Clement Beaulieu house has been returned to Crow Wing State Park and will be replaced on its original foundations, which were discovered last year by archaeologists. The house, believed to have been built about 1849, may be the state's oldest surviving structure. It was considered palatial in its time.
40 years ago (1983)
County commissioners have agreed to hold a public hearing on whether $10 million in bonds should be issued to finance a horse racing facility here. Joel Grieshaber, local Realtor, is pushing the idea of a race track and says, “I want Brainerd to be the first in the state to have a horse racing facility.”
60 years ago (1963)
A record crowd of an estimated 2,000 persons attended the annual meeting of the Crow Wing Coop Power and Light Co. yesterday at the Brainerd Armory. Laura Brennan of Hillman was the winner of the grand prize drawing, taking home a Hotpoint electric dryer. There was a lengthy list of those winning smaller prizes.
80 years ago (1943)
An increase of $20 in the yearly tuition fee at Brainerd Junior College was voted last night at a special school board meeting, said board president E. Tom O'Brien. This raises tuition from $60 to $80 per year. The original tuition at the junior college was $100.
100 years ago (1923)
Herbert Sargent, who robbed the Ebinger Store in Northeast of $50 and threatened the owner, entered the state penitentiary at Stillwater two days ago. He said he was relieved to start his ten-year sentence. Quick work and cooperation between police, sheriff and county attorney placed him in prison just ten days after committing the crime.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore from the Cuyuna Range
9/46: Snowy train in 1922 Brainerd.
12/46: Paramount Theater in downtown Brainerd.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
30/46: Downtown Brainerd, looking down Laurel Street at the South Sixth Street intesection. Brainerd City Hall is on the left.
31/46: The Northern Pacific Sanitarium in Brainerd.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department by Brainerd City Hall that was later used for the Senior Center. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Northern Pacific Railroad shops in Brainerd.
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.