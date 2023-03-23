This Was Brainerd - March 23

MARCH 23

20 years ago (2003)

A Brainerd attorney has been re-appointed by Gov. Tim Pawlenty to serve on the Commission on Judicial Selection. Richard Breen, an attorney and partner in the Breen and Person law firm, has served on the commission since 1999. He serves as a 9th Judicial District attorney member.

30 years ago (1993)

(Photo) The historic Clement Beaulieu house has been returned to Crow Wing State Park and will be replaced on its original foundations, which were discovered last year by archaeologists. The house, believed to have been built about 1849, may be the state's oldest surviving structure. It was considered palatial in its time.

40 years ago (1983)

County commissioners have agreed to hold a public hearing on whether $10 million in bonds should be issued to finance a horse racing facility here. Joel Grieshaber, local Realtor, is pushing the idea of a race track and says, “I want Brainerd to be the first in the state to have a horse racing facility.”

60 years ago (1963)

A record crowd of an estimated 2,000 persons attended the annual meeting of the Crow Wing Coop Power and Light Co. yesterday at the Brainerd Armory. Laura Brennan of Hillman was the winner of the grand prize drawing, taking home a Hotpoint electric dryer. There was a lengthy list of those winning smaller prizes.

80 years ago (1943)

An increase of $20 in the yearly tuition fee at Brainerd Junior College was voted last night at a special school board meeting, said board president E. Tom O'Brien. This raises tuition from $60 to $80 per year. The original tuition at the junior college was $100.

100 years ago (1923)

Herbert Sargent, who robbed the Ebinger Store in Northeast of $50 and threatened the owner, entered the state penitentiary at Stillwater two days ago. He said he was relieved to start his ten-year sentence. Quick work and cooperation between police, sheriff and county attorney placed him in prison just ten days after committing the crime.

