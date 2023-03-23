99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

This Was Brainerd - March 23

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A historic home in Crow Wing State Park.
The historic Clement Beaulieu house has been returned to Crow Wing State Park and will be replaced on its original foundations, which were discovered last year by archaeologists. The house, believed to have been built about 1849, may be the state's oldest surviving structure. It was considered palatial in its time.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 4:57 AM

MARCH 23

20 years ago (2003)

A Brainerd attorney has been re-appointed by Gov. Tim Pawlenty to serve on the Commission on Judicial Selection. Richard Breen, an attorney and partner in the Breen and Person law firm, has served on the commission since 1999. He serves as a 9th Judicial District attorney member.

Read More TWB
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 22
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 22, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
Basketball players hug after a win at the state tournament.
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 21
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 21, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 20
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 20, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

(Photo) The historic Clement Beaulieu house has been returned to Crow Wing State Park and will be replaced on its original foundations, which were discovered last year by archaeologists. The house, believed to have been built about 1849, may be the state's oldest surviving structure. It was considered palatial in its time.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

County commissioners have agreed to hold a public hearing on whether $10 million in bonds should be issued to finance a horse racing facility here. Joel Grieshaber, local Realtor, is pushing the idea of a race track and says, “I want Brainerd to be the first in the state to have a horse racing facility.”

60 years ago (1963)

A record crowd of an estimated 2,000 persons attended the annual meeting of the Crow Wing Coop Power and Light Co. yesterday at the Brainerd Armory. Laura Brennan of Hillman was the winner of the grand prize drawing, taking home a Hotpoint electric dryer. There was a lengthy list of those winning smaller prizes.

80 years ago (1943)

An increase of $20 in the yearly tuition fee at Brainerd Junior College was voted last night at a special school board meeting, said board president E. Tom O'Brien. This raises tuition from $60 to $80 per year. The original tuition at the junior college was $100.

100 years ago (1923)

Herbert Sargent, who robbed the Ebinger Store in Northeast of $50 and threatened the owner, entered the state penitentiary at Stillwater two days ago. He said he was relieved to start his ten-year sentence. Quick work and cooperation between police, sheriff and county attorney placed him in prison just ten days after committing the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
1/46: 
TWB.jpg
2/46: C. Elmer Anderson
IMG_8131.JPG
3/46: 
IMG_8136.JPG
4/46: 
IMG_8144.JPG
5/46: 
eggsTWB.JPG
6/46: 
IMG_6343.jpg
7/46: 
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
8/46: First shipment of iron ore from the Cuyuna Range
IMG_5625.jpg
9/46: Snowy train in 1922 Brainerd.
IMG_7066.jpg
10/46: 
IMG_6992.jpg
11/46: 
IMG_7442.jpg
12/46: Paramount Theater in downtown Brainerd.
IMG_7071.jpg
13/46: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
BusinessTWB.jpg
15/46: 
IMG_7931.JPG
16/46: 
IMG_8969.jpg
17/46: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
18/46: 
IMG_4766.jpg
19/46: 
IMG_4764.jpg
20/46: 
IMG_4763.jpg
21/46: 
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
22/46: 
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
23/46: 
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
24/46: 
0121twb-first-national.jpg
25/46: 
IMG_5620.jpg
26/46: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
30/46: Downtown Brainerd, looking down Laurel Street at the South Sixth Street intesection. Brainerd City Hall is on the left.
IMG_4986.jpg
31/46: The Northern Pacific Sanitarium in Brainerd.
IMG_4993.jpg
32/46: 
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
33/46: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
34/46: 
IMG_4975.jpg
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department by Brainerd City Hall that was later used for the Senior Center. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
42/46: Northern Pacific Railroad shops in Brainerd.
TWB-statehospital.jpg
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
46/46: 

By Terry McCollough
What To Read Next
032123-ask-a-trooper-running-lights.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Are daytime running lights required on vehicles?
March 21, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Michael Shynes
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Brief: Great River Arts hosts Michael Shynes’ album release show
March 21, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
Some advice for planning the layout of your yard and garden
March 21, 2023 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bourke's Bookshelf - Go Set a Watchman
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: ‘She was born color blind’
March 22, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lakes Area Music Festival logo.
Arts and Entertainment
Lakes Area Music Festival to present ‘A Wonderful World’
March 22, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Performers dancing on a stage.
Arts and Entertainment
Stage North presents Bob Fosse's ‘Sweet Charity’
March 22, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
John Davis
Local
Brainerd names new police chief
March 20, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier