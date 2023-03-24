This Was Brainerd - March 24

MARCH 24
20 years ago (2003)
A fast-moving fire and thick smoke forced three Brainerd people to escape by crawling out of second-story windows. The man, 19; a boy, 17; and a girl, 13, were in upstairs bedrooms when the fire started. Their father and another brother were working in the garage but thought the smoke came from a neighbor's wood stove.
30 years ago (1993)
Law enforcement authorities say a sophisticated marijuana growing operation was shut down, $1 million of marijuana was confiscated and four people arrested in raids at two Minneapolis homes and a cabin in Sibley Twp. near Pequot. More than $100,000 in cash and two submachine guns were found at the Crow Wing County cabin.
40 years ago (1983)
Mayor C. Elmer Anderson vetoed a council-approved package of pay hikes for water and light administrators – again citing his dissatisfaction with the department's secretary/accountant Martin Novak. He wants the pay hikes presented individually, as he said lack of internal accounting controls has caused a loss of $101,555 over five years.
60 years ago (1963)
Five boys from Pierz, all of them 14-years-old, made a 50-mile hike recently in 17 hours and 14 minutes, hiking 25 miles north of Pierz and then returning. Not to be out done, LeRoy Danks and Joe Doshan of Brainerd, both age 14, walked 50 miles on Hwy 371 in 13 hours and 37 minutes.
80 years ago (1943)
Construction of a building for the accommodation of at least 1,600 feeble-minded persons, either in Brainerd or Wadena, has been suggested in connection with a state post-war building plan. According to reports from St. Paul, this building is set for “somewhere in the northern part of the state.”
100 years ago (1923)
Engine trouble delayed the early morning passenger train from International Falls this morning, arriving at 9:15 a.m., over five hours late. This is the same train that arrived at 9:30 a.m. several days ago because the baggage and mail cars derailed at International Falls while making up the train.
