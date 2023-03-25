99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

This Was Brainerd - March 25

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

BusinessTWB.jpg
By Terry McCollough
Today at 4:57 AM

MARCH 25

20 years ago (2003)

In Lake Edward a typical township election brings out 30 voters, a big year might see 70 or 80. So when 253 votes were cast this year it wasn't readily apparent that the count came to 264. When the 11-vote discrepancy was discovered, a recount showed that supervisor Judy Shire – the apparent winner – was actually the loser, and Leonard Wagner won.

Read More TWB
TrainsTWB.JPG
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 24
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 24, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
A historic home in Crow Wing State Park.
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 23
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 23, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 22
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 22, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

Three Twin Cities acquaintances of homicide victim Philip Nelson, 27, were charged with murder here yesterday in district court. One man, age 41, and two women, both 19, were arrested for killing Nelson and leaving his body on a road near Crooked Lake. He had his hands bound behind his back, was severely beaten and had his throat slashed.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

The Brainerd-Crow Wing County Airport Commission has had a profitable year and has a secure cash balance. Now they look forward to expanding the airport with six more hangar spaces, a heliport and an additional flight by Republic Airlines.

60 years ago (1963)

(Adv.) Your Choice! Chicken and Fish Fry – with large relish tray – Wednesday, March 27, serving from 5 to 10 p.m. Just $1.00 per person. Starlite Club – Hwy 371 North.

80 years ago (1943)

George Ridley, who is conducting a one-man campaign to collect hunting knives for use by soldiers in the South Pacific, said he shipped 42 knives – 30 of them new – to headquarters in Minneapolis. He's been asking for donations of 10 cents, and many have been made by young women employed at Brainerd shops and offices.

100 years ago (1923)

Deputy Game Warden A.P. Cardle and D.A. Peterson are exhibiting a “monster” muskie which was speared by Charles Osterlund in Cross Lake two days ago. The big fish tipped the scales at 40 pounds, 5 ounces. Its length from nose to its forked tail was 50 inches.

ADVERTISEMENT

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
1/46: 
TWB.jpg
2/46: C. Elmer Anderson
IMG_8131.JPG
3/46: 
IMG_8136.JPG
4/46: 
IMG_8144.JPG
5/46: 
eggsTWB.JPG
6/46: 
IMG_6343.jpg
7/46: 
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
8/46: First shipment of iron ore from the Cuyuna Range
IMG_5625.jpg
9/46: Snowy train in 1922 Brainerd.
IMG_7066.jpg
10/46: 
IMG_6992.jpg
11/46: 
IMG_7442.jpg
12/46: Paramount Theater in downtown Brainerd.
IMG_7071.jpg
13/46: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
BusinessTWB.jpg
15/46: 
IMG_7931.JPG
16/46: 
IMG_8969.jpg
17/46: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
18/46: 
IMG_4766.jpg
19/46: 
IMG_4764.jpg
20/46: 
IMG_4763.jpg
21/46: 
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
22/46: 
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
23/46: 
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
24/46: 
0121twb-first-national.jpg
25/46: 
IMG_5620.jpg
26/46: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
30/46: Downtown Brainerd, looking down Laurel Street at the South Sixth Street intesection. Brainerd City Hall is on the left.
IMG_4986.jpg
31/46: The Northern Pacific Sanitarium in Brainerd.
IMG_4993.jpg
32/46: 
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
33/46: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
34/46: 
IMG_4975.jpg
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department by Brainerd City Hall that was later used for the Senior Center. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
42/46: Northern Pacific Railroad shops in Brainerd.
TWB-statehospital.jpg
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
46/46: 

By Terry McCollough
What To Read Next
032123-ask-a-trooper-running-lights.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Are daytime running lights required on vehicles?
March 21, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Michael Shynes
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Brief: Great River Arts hosts Michael Shynes’ album release show
March 21, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
Some advice for planning the layout of your yard and garden
March 21, 2023 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
View of the partially iced over Mississippi River in Brainerd.
Local
Aitkin, Fort Ripley flood risk rises with near-record snowfall
March 24, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Exterior of Lakes Chiropractic in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd businesses receive revitalization grants
March 24, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A black-and-white photo of Lt. Col. Hortense McKay in her Army uniform is on display at the Crow Wing County Historical Museum and Research Library in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd’s Hortense McKay receives Congressional Gold Medal Saturday, March 25
March 24, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The northern lights.
Weather
klick! Photo gallery: Reader submitted photos of the Thursday, March 23, northern lights
March 24, 2023 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report