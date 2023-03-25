This Was Brainerd - March 25

MARCH 25
20 years ago (2003)
In Lake Edward a typical township election brings out 30 voters, a big year might see 70 or 80. So when 253 votes were cast this year it wasn't readily apparent that the count came to 264. When the 11-vote discrepancy was discovered, a recount showed that supervisor Judy Shire – the apparent winner – was actually the loser, and Leonard Wagner won.
30 years ago (1993)
Three Twin Cities acquaintances of homicide victim Philip Nelson, 27, were charged with murder here yesterday in district court. One man, age 41, and two women, both 19, were arrested for killing Nelson and leaving his body on a road near Crooked Lake. He had his hands bound behind his back, was severely beaten and had his throat slashed.
40 years ago (1983)
The Brainerd-Crow Wing County Airport Commission has had a profitable year and has a secure cash balance. Now they look forward to expanding the airport with six more hangar spaces, a heliport and an additional flight by Republic Airlines.
60 years ago (1963)
(Adv.) Your Choice! Chicken and Fish Fry – with large relish tray – Wednesday, March 27, serving from 5 to 10 p.m. Just $1.00 per person. Starlite Club – Hwy 371 North.
80 years ago (1943)
George Ridley, who is conducting a one-man campaign to collect hunting knives for use by soldiers in the South Pacific, said he shipped 42 knives – 30 of them new – to headquarters in Minneapolis. He's been asking for donations of 10 cents, and many have been made by young women employed at Brainerd shops and offices.
100 years ago (1923)
Deputy Game Warden A.P. Cardle and D.A. Peterson are exhibiting a “monster” muskie which was speared by Charles Osterlund in Cross Lake two days ago. The big fish tipped the scales at 40 pounds, 5 ounces. Its length from nose to its forked tail was 50 inches.
