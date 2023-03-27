This Was Brainerd - March 27

MARCH 27

20 years ago (2003)

Ricky Aulie has a mean streak, but you wouldn't know it by looking at him. He plays golf, runs cross country and sings in the choir – but he also boxes. The 141-pound Region IV Golden Gloves champ says, “When I get in the ring my focus isn't just to survive. It's to inflict pain and punishment on the guy, but in a gentlemanly way.”

30 years ago (1993)

Saying “the hideous circus of betrayal and falsehood” his family has suffered has gone far enough, county attorney Jack Graham said he will sue the county and at least four individuals. He is reserving his right to sue for defamation and malicious prosecution. Graham has been on notice that a female employee in his office is charging him with sexual harassment.

40 years ago (1983)

(Photo) The chairman of the Brainerd Community College board of directors recently welcomed Allen Hall (right) as a new member to the board. Hall is the first BCC alumnus named to the board. He graduated from BCC in 1968 and and from St. Cloud State in 1970. He is a CPA with a Brainerd firm.

60 years ago (1963)

The State Dept. of Education has approved a plat calling for the merger of the Nisswa and Pequot Lakes school districts. The plat was filed by Pequot Lakes and the Nisswa board now has 45 days to accept the plat. Nisswa must hold an election to approve the merger, but the board had said earlier that it did not want to consolidate.

80 years ago (1943)

The Dispatch carrier boys this afternoon presented a check for $35.35 to Don Freeman, chair of the Red Cross War Fund drive at the campaign headquarters at the Ransford Hotel. The boys raised the funds by selling the 707 pounds of grease and fats they collected in a house to house canvass.

100 years ago (1923)

(Adv.) Bull Fight! Have you ever seen a famous matador risk his life in an arena with an infuriated beast, maddened at the sight of red? The thrill of a lifetime – see Don Juan Gallardo – Spain's Foremost Toreador – in a real bull fight at the Baseball Park. Sunday, April 1st – 3:30 p.m. - Admission $1.50

