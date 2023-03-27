This Was Brainerd - March 27

MARCH 27
20 years ago (2003)
Ricky Aulie has a mean streak, but you wouldn't know it by looking at him. He plays golf, runs cross country and sings in the choir – but he also boxes. The 141-pound Region IV Golden Gloves champ says, “When I get in the ring my focus isn't just to survive. It's to inflict pain and punishment on the guy, but in a gentlemanly way.”
30 years ago (1993)
Saying “the hideous circus of betrayal and falsehood” his family has suffered has gone far enough, county attorney Jack Graham said he will sue the county and at least four individuals. He is reserving his right to sue for defamation and malicious prosecution. Graham has been on notice that a female employee in his office is charging him with sexual harassment.
40 years ago (1983)
(Photo) The chairman of the Brainerd Community College board of directors recently welcomed Allen Hall (right) as a new member to the board. Hall is the first BCC alumnus named to the board. He graduated from BCC in 1968 and and from St. Cloud State in 1970. He is a CPA with a Brainerd firm.
60 years ago (1963)
The State Dept. of Education has approved a plat calling for the merger of the Nisswa and Pequot Lakes school districts. The plat was filed by Pequot Lakes and the Nisswa board now has 45 days to accept the plat. Nisswa must hold an election to approve the merger, but the board had said earlier that it did not want to consolidate.
80 years ago (1943)
The Dispatch carrier boys this afternoon presented a check for $35.35 to Don Freeman, chair of the Red Cross War Fund drive at the campaign headquarters at the Ransford Hotel. The boys raised the funds by selling the 707 pounds of grease and fats they collected in a house to house canvass.
100 years ago (1923)
(Adv.) Bull Fight! Have you ever seen a famous matador risk his life in an arena with an infuriated beast, maddened at the sight of red? The thrill of a lifetime – see Don Juan Gallardo – Spain's Foremost Toreador – in a real bull fight at the Baseball Park. Sunday, April 1st – 3:30 p.m. - Admission $1.50
8/46: First shipment of iron ore from the Cuyuna Range
9/46: Snowy train in 1922 Brainerd.
12/46: Paramount Theater in downtown Brainerd.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
30/46: Downtown Brainerd, looking down Laurel Street at the South Sixth Street intesection. Brainerd City Hall is on the left.
31/46: The Northern Pacific Sanitarium in Brainerd.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department by Brainerd City Hall that was later used for the Senior Center. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Northern Pacific Railroad shops in Brainerd.
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.