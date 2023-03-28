This Was Brainerd - March 28

MARCH 28
20 years ago (2003)
In Little Falls the school's cutting millions of dollars, the city's losing half its budget, but all anyone wants to talk about is the French flag flying over Le Bourget Park. It's a symbol of the sister city in France where local flier Charles Lindbergh landed on his historic 1927 flight. But with France sparring with the U.S. over Iraq, some say the flag should come down.
30 years ago (1993)
Although he may be best known for flying a plane down 6th Street many years ago, Bill Van Essen, 73, is being recognized for his 60-plus years of service to the community. Van Essen has been named the 1992 Brainerd Citizen of the Year. He is seriously ill with cancer but still cracked jokes throughout the Lions Club meeting where he was nominated.
40 years ago (1983)
A new community event, designed to draw more tourists to the Brainerd area in the fall season, is currently being planned by several local groups. Called the Paul Bunyan Festival, the event will take place at Brainerd International Raceway on Sept. 23-25. Jane Gunsbury is the chair.
60 years ago (1963)
Frank Borders, 36, Brainerd man who was arrested by military police Feb. 26 at his job at the Northwest Paper Mill here, begins his one-day court martial trial today at Ft. Sheridan, Illinois. Three Brainerd men have flown there to testify at the trial. Borders, a father of five young children, is charged with desertion from the Army 11 years ago.
80 years ago (1943)
Brainerd joined the nation in facing its first meatless – or near meatless – weekend today, with hopes that meat rationing starting next week may ease the problem of diminishing food supplies. Poultry, which will not be rationed, saw butchers fighting with butchers and housewives fighting with housewives in many cities over supplies.
100 years ago (1923)
The 10,000 Lakes bowling team returned from Milwaukee where they participated in the 23rd annual tournament of the American Bowling Congress. No sensational score was rolled by our team, it was the first time Brainerd had ever attended this great bowling classic. Cards were distributed calling Brainerd the “Gateway to the 10,000 Lakes.”
