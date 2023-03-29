99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
This Was Brainerd - March 29

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM

MARCH 29

20 years ago (2003)

(Photo) These members of the Washington Middle School Builders Club – Erin LePage, Becca Lange and Shane Lueck – walk through the halls carrying boxes of food collected in their week-long drive to gather food for area food shelves. The 18-member club is a Kiwanis Club program.

30 years ago (1993)

The C-I boys' basketball team wanted to bounce back in the third-place game at the State Class A tournament after winning their opener, 51-48 against Pelican Rapids, but losing their semifinal game to Bethlehem Academy 52-40. They did just that, taking an early lead and cruising to a 65-57 win over Clearbrook-Gonvick. C-I finishes at 24-6.

40 years ago (1983)

The city council, in a decision that will likely spark a second legal battle with the state, voted yesterday to reject “funds from any source” to pay for fluoridation of the city's water. That means that fluoridation will end in three or four weeks, when the current supply of fluoride runs out. The state says it will pursue legal action if that happens.

60 years ago (1963)

Frank Borders, 36, pleaded guilty yesterday to a charge of desertion from the Army 11 years ago and has begun serving a six-month sentence. Borders, arrested a month ago at the Northwest Paper Mill, had returned from Germany and said he was drinking heavily at the time. He said there was not a day he didn't regret his decision to go AWOL.

80 years ago (1943)

Christmas messages sent by their families and by the Brainerd Elks Lodge to Lt.Col. E.B. Miller and Capt. Ed Burke, prisoners of the Japanese in the Philippines, were received by the two officers, it was learned here today. The Red Cross verified that the two officers of the 194th Tank Battalion got the letters in their prison camp.

100 years ago (1923)

In regard to the “bull fight” at the baseball park on April 2, now being advertised in the Dispatch and on posters, Mayor Frank Little said he doubted it was legal to hold a “bull fight” in Brainerd or anywhere else in the United States. The only countries permitting this cruel sport are Mexico and Spain.

