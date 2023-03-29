This Was Brainerd - March 29

MARCH 29
20 years ago (2003)
(Photo) These members of the Washington Middle School Builders Club – Erin LePage, Becca Lange and Shane Lueck – walk through the halls carrying boxes of food collected in their week-long drive to gather food for area food shelves. The 18-member club is a Kiwanis Club program.
30 years ago (1993)
The C-I boys' basketball team wanted to bounce back in the third-place game at the State Class A tournament after winning their opener, 51-48 against Pelican Rapids, but losing their semifinal game to Bethlehem Academy 52-40. They did just that, taking an early lead and cruising to a 65-57 win over Clearbrook-Gonvick. C-I finishes at 24-6.
40 years ago (1983)
The city council, in a decision that will likely spark a second legal battle with the state, voted yesterday to reject “funds from any source” to pay for fluoridation of the city's water. That means that fluoridation will end in three or four weeks, when the current supply of fluoride runs out. The state says it will pursue legal action if that happens.
60 years ago (1963)
Frank Borders, 36, pleaded guilty yesterday to a charge of desertion from the Army 11 years ago and has begun serving a six-month sentence. Borders, arrested a month ago at the Northwest Paper Mill, had returned from Germany and said he was drinking heavily at the time. He said there was not a day he didn't regret his decision to go AWOL.
80 years ago (1943)
Christmas messages sent by their families and by the Brainerd Elks Lodge to Lt.Col. E.B. Miller and Capt. Ed Burke, prisoners of the Japanese in the Philippines, were received by the two officers, it was learned here today. The Red Cross verified that the two officers of the 194th Tank Battalion got the letters in their prison camp.
100 years ago (1923)
In regard to the “bull fight” at the baseball park on April 2, now being advertised in the Dispatch and on posters, Mayor Frank Little said he doubted it was legal to hold a “bull fight” in Brainerd or anywhere else in the United States. The only countries permitting this cruel sport are Mexico and Spain.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore from the Cuyuna Range
9/46: Snowy train in 1922 Brainerd.
12/46: Paramount Theater in downtown Brainerd.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
30/46: Downtown Brainerd, looking down Laurel Street at the South Sixth Street intesection. Brainerd City Hall is on the left.
31/46: The Northern Pacific Sanitarium in Brainerd.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department by Brainerd City Hall that was later used for the Senior Center. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Northern Pacific Railroad shops in Brainerd.
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.