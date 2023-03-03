This Was Brainerd - March 3

MARCH 3
20 years ago (2003)
Fire protection contracts are in place for the next year between Brainerd and – Baxter, East Gull Lake and 10 townships. The city council voted 4-3 to approve the contracts. The council had previously voted to delay the signing for six weeks to make sure it was favorable to Brainerd, but Fire Chief Kevin Mahle urged going ahead now.
30 years ago (1993)
The Baxter city council will hold a special meeting soon to discuss fire protection. The city has talked about possibly starting its own fire department, especially because of the impending disbandment of the Rural Fire Assn. The county board will withdraw Unorganized Territory from the association and contract directly with Brainerd, as will East Gull Lake.
40 years ago (1983)
The Brainerd Police Dept. believes it has cleared up nine of a dozen burglaries in the past three months with the arrest of five suspects, and with three more to be charged. Places entered include 1st Presbyterian and St. Andrews Churches, one school and several businesses. So far, $15,000 in loot has been recovered.
60 years ago (1963)
Mike Garvey, leading Warrior basketball scorer, has been named to WCCO-Radio's All-State Team of the Week. It was Garvey's 32-point performance – the highest by a Central Six Conference player this year – that brought the attention. Garvey is averaging 13.2 points per game for Brainerd.
80 years ago (1943)
The Warrior basketball team brought their season to a close by pounding a tough Wadena outfit into defeat by a score of 42-39. Meyer Skoog, who provided the winning basket in the previous Brainerd win, put on one of the best shooting exhibitions of the season with 18 points. Brainerd's season mark is 10-6.
100 years ago (1923)
(Adv.) Modern home for sale! 7 rooms and bath, moist air heat, large screened porch, on lot of 50x140. All bedrooms have large closets. Two-car garage. Paved street and cement walks, all paid. Fine location at 712 N. 7th Street. Priced for quick sale at $4,500 – half down in cash, balance at $25 per month. E.C. Bane, Realtor.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives