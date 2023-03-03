99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

This Was Brainerd - March 3

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

Boys and girls sit at their desks in a classroom.
Dispatch archives
By Terry McCollough
March 03, 2023

MARCH 3

20 years ago (2003)

Fire protection contracts are in place for the next year between Brainerd and – Baxter, East Gull Lake and 10 townships. The city council voted 4-3 to approve the contracts. The council had previously voted to delay the signing for six weeks to make sure it was favorable to Brainerd, but Fire Chief Kevin Mahle urged going ahead now.

30 years ago (1993)

The Baxter city council will hold a special meeting soon to discuss fire protection. The city has talked about possibly starting its own fire department, especially because of the impending disbandment of the Rural Fire Assn. The county board will withdraw Unorganized Territory from the association and contract directly with Brainerd, as will East Gull Lake.

40 years ago (1983)

The Brainerd Police Dept. believes it has cleared up nine of a dozen burglaries in the past three months with the arrest of five suspects, and with three more to be charged. Places entered include 1st Presbyterian and St. Andrews Churches, one school and several businesses. So far, $15,000 in loot has been recovered.

60 years ago (1963)

Mike Garvey, leading Warrior basketball scorer, has been named to WCCO-Radio's All-State Team of the Week. It was Garvey's 32-point performance – the highest by a Central Six Conference player this year – that brought the attention. Garvey is averaging 13.2 points per game for Brainerd.

80 years ago (1943)

The Warrior basketball team brought their season to a close by pounding a tough Wadena outfit into defeat by a score of 42-39. Meyer Skoog, who provided the winning basket in the previous Brainerd win, put on one of the best shooting exhibitions of the season with 18 points. Brainerd's season mark is 10-6.

100 years ago (1923)

(Adv.) Modern home for sale! 7 rooms and bath, moist air heat, large screened porch, on lot of 50x140. All bedrooms have large closets. Two-car garage. Paved street and cement walks, all paid. Fine location at 712 N. 7th Street. Priced for quick sale at $4,500 – half down in cash, balance at $25 per month. E.C. Bane, Realtor.

By Terry McCollough
