This Was Brainerd - March 30

MARCH 30
20 years ago (2003)
Two-time state wrestling champ Andy Pickar has picked up right where he left off a month ago. He's competing nationally at the Senior Wrestling Championships in Ohio. In his first match at 152 pounds, Pickar pinned his New Mexico opponent in 29 seconds. He won his second match 6-4 to propel him to the round of 16.
30 years ago (1993)
Sheila Smith, exec. Director of the Brainerd HRA, works quietly but efficiently. Few realize she has helped secure hundreds of thousands of dollars for low- and moderate-income housing in Brainerd, and she is not one to brag. Her latest achievement is an 18-unit, $1.27 million housing project in southwest Brainerd.
40 years ago (1983)
A petition signed by 430 residents who oppose reconstruction of County Hwy 28 in Crosby was handed to the county board yesterday. A cover letter said that few people “could believe there is a need for a super highway” in the Crosby Beach area. The reaction “was one of disbelief at the $600,000 cost.”
60 years ago (1963)
Frank Borders is back at home after a 5th Army general wiped out the 6-month sentence imposed by a court martial for his desertion 11 years ago. He arrived just in time for his wife's birthday and was excited to see his five children. Phil Budd, manager of the Northwest paper Mill, said Border's job was waiting for him, and he'll be back at work Monday.
80 years ago (1943)
A search was on today by state and county authorities for two men who robbed the Carl Peterson jewelry store of $800 in diamond rings. The robbery occurred just before closing, with one man getting his watch adjusted at the rear of the store while the other quietly stole the rings. The theft wasn't noticed until the men left the store.
100 years ago (1923)
It has been a tradition handed down by housewives and gardeners since the misty ages of time that Good Friday (today) is the time to plant sweet peas. But last night registered 10 below in Brainerd, and as Bill Turcotte said, “To plant sweet peas today you'd need a pick-axe to break through the frost.”
8/46: First shipment of iron ore from the Cuyuna Range
9/46: Snowy train in 1922 Brainerd.
12/46: Paramount Theater in downtown Brainerd.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
30/46: Downtown Brainerd, looking down Laurel Street at the South Sixth Street intesection. Brainerd City Hall is on the left.
31/46: The Northern Pacific Sanitarium in Brainerd.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department by Brainerd City Hall that was later used for the Senior Center. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Northern Pacific Railroad shops in Brainerd.
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.