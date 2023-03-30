99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

This Was Brainerd - March 30

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

Three riders on horseback stop in front of a resort on Gull Lake.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 4:57 AM

MARCH 30

20 years ago (2003)

Two-time state wrestling champ Andy Pickar has picked up right where he left off a month ago. He's competing nationally at the Senior Wrestling Championships in Ohio. In his first match at 152 pounds, Pickar pinned his New Mexico opponent in 29 seconds. He won his second match 6-4 to propel him to the round of 16.

Read More TWB
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 29
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 29, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 28
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 28, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
Two men shaking hands.
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 27
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 27, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

Sheila Smith, exec. Director of the Brainerd HRA, works quietly but efficiently. Few realize she has helped secure hundreds of thousands of dollars for low- and moderate-income housing in Brainerd, and she is not one to brag. Her latest achievement is an 18-unit, $1.27 million housing project in southwest Brainerd.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

A petition signed by 430 residents who oppose reconstruction of County Hwy 28 in Crosby was handed to the county board yesterday. A cover letter said that few people “could believe there is a need for a super highway” in the Crosby Beach area. The reaction “was one of disbelief at the $600,000 cost.”

60 years ago (1963)

Frank Borders is back at home after a 5th Army general wiped out the 6-month sentence imposed by a court martial for his desertion 11 years ago. He arrived just in time for his wife's birthday and was excited to see his five children. Phil Budd, manager of the Northwest paper Mill, said Border's job was waiting for him, and he'll be back at work Monday.

80 years ago (1943)

A search was on today by state and county authorities for two men who robbed the Carl Peterson jewelry store of $800 in diamond rings. The robbery occurred just before closing, with one man getting his watch adjusted at the rear of the store while the other quietly stole the rings. The theft wasn't noticed until the men left the store.

100 years ago (1923)

It has been a tradition handed down by housewives and gardeners since the misty ages of time that Good Friday (today) is the time to plant sweet peas. But last night registered 10 below in Brainerd, and as Bill Turcotte said, “To plant sweet peas today you'd need a pick-axe to break through the frost.”

ADVERTISEMENT

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
1/46: 
TWB.jpg
2/46: C. Elmer Anderson
IMG_8131.JPG
3/46: 
IMG_8136.JPG
4/46: 
IMG_8144.JPG
5/46: 
eggsTWB.JPG
6/46: 
IMG_6343.jpg
7/46: 
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
8/46: First shipment of iron ore from the Cuyuna Range
IMG_5625.jpg
9/46: Snowy train in 1922 Brainerd.
IMG_7066.jpg
10/46: 
IMG_6992.jpg
11/46: 
IMG_7442.jpg
12/46: Paramount Theater in downtown Brainerd.
IMG_7071.jpg
13/46: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
BusinessTWB.jpg
15/46: 
IMG_7931.JPG
16/46: 
IMG_8969.jpg
17/46: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
18/46: 
IMG_4766.jpg
19/46: 
IMG_4764.jpg
20/46: 
IMG_4763.jpg
21/46: 
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
22/46: 
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
23/46: 
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
24/46: 
0121twb-first-national.jpg
25/46: 
IMG_5620.jpg
26/46: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
30/46: Downtown Brainerd, looking down Laurel Street at the South Sixth Street intesection. Brainerd City Hall is on the left.
IMG_4986.jpg
31/46: The Northern Pacific Sanitarium in Brainerd.
IMG_4993.jpg
32/46: 
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
33/46: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
34/46: 
IMG_4975.jpg
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department by Brainerd City Hall that was later used for the Senior Center. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
42/46: Northern Pacific Railroad shops in Brainerd.
TWB-statehospital.jpg
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
46/46: 

By Terry McCollough
What To Read Next
David Harris
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs for March 29
March 29, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
prm-2023-weddings-north.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Weddings North Magazine 2023
March 29, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
What effect will climate change have on your yard and garden?
March 27, 2023 06:26 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Central Lakes College student perform at the student senate talent show.
Local
CLC has talent
March 29, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Abbie Tuomi.jpg
Sports
Running: Tuomi top female in San Diego Half Marathon
March 29, 2023 04:57 AM
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Brainerd man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children
March 24, 2023 11:44 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
March 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr