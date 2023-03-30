This Was Brainerd - March 30

MARCH 30

20 years ago (2003)

Two-time state wrestling champ Andy Pickar has picked up right where he left off a month ago. He's competing nationally at the Senior Wrestling Championships in Ohio. In his first match at 152 pounds, Pickar pinned his New Mexico opponent in 29 seconds. He won his second match 6-4 to propel him to the round of 16.

30 years ago (1993)

Sheila Smith, exec. Director of the Brainerd HRA, works quietly but efficiently. Few realize she has helped secure hundreds of thousands of dollars for low- and moderate-income housing in Brainerd, and she is not one to brag. Her latest achievement is an 18-unit, $1.27 million housing project in southwest Brainerd.

40 years ago (1983)

A petition signed by 430 residents who oppose reconstruction of County Hwy 28 in Crosby was handed to the county board yesterday. A cover letter said that few people “could believe there is a need for a super highway” in the Crosby Beach area. The reaction “was one of disbelief at the $600,000 cost.”

60 years ago (1963)

Frank Borders is back at home after a 5th Army general wiped out the 6-month sentence imposed by a court martial for his desertion 11 years ago. He arrived just in time for his wife's birthday and was excited to see his five children. Phil Budd, manager of the Northwest paper Mill, said Border's job was waiting for him, and he'll be back at work Monday.

80 years ago (1943)

A search was on today by state and county authorities for two men who robbed the Carl Peterson jewelry store of $800 in diamond rings. The robbery occurred just before closing, with one man getting his watch adjusted at the rear of the store while the other quietly stole the rings. The theft wasn't noticed until the men left the store.

100 years ago (1923)

It has been a tradition handed down by housewives and gardeners since the misty ages of time that Good Friday (today) is the time to plant sweet peas. But last night registered 10 below in Brainerd, and as Bill Turcotte said, “To plant sweet peas today you'd need a pick-axe to break through the frost.”

