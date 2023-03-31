This Was Brainerd - March 31

MARCH 31

20 years ago (2003)

Brainerd's Andy Pickar finished one victory away from All-American status at 152 pounds in the National High School Wrestling Championships. After winning two matches to get to the final 16, Pickar beat a Missouri wrestler 8-7 before losing to another Missouri wrestler 8-3 and one from Arizona 5-3. He finished in the top 10.

30 years ago (1993)

Charlie and June Persons have decided it's time to sign off the airwaves – again. The owners of KVBR Radio will sell the station to the Ingstad group, pending FCC approval. And this time they say it's for good. The Persons sold KVBR about 10 years ago, then bought it back three years later. After 67 years in broadcasting, Charlie, 84, says he's really retiring.

40 years ago (1983)

In a surprising turnabout, a state mediator ended a bid by the Brainerd Education Assn. to represent Brainerd's teachers. He ruled that BEA came 1.3 signatures short of the number needed to challenge the current representative, Brainerd Federation of Teachers. The BEA vows it will challenge again in 1985.

60 years ago (1963)

The Nisswa school board decided it will stay neutral on the proposed merger between itself and the Pequot Lakes district. It further said that it will proceed with its plans for a $210,000 addition to the Nisswa School. The merger requires Nisswa voters to approve the merger, and no move toward such a petition has yet begun.

80 years ago (1943)

There is a broken-hearted little boy in Brainerd today. He is William “Muff” Graham, son of the Bill Grahams of Brainerd. He received a pair of silver pilots wings from Lt. Richard Broach of the Army Air Corps for “being a good boy.” Muff lost the wings walking home from Whittier School yesterday, but resolves he will earn his own wings when he grows up.

100 years ago (1923)

(Political Adv.) To the public: I am a candidate for Mayor and solicit your vote. I have lived in Brainerd for forty years and intend to stay here. Laws are made to be enforced and I believe in enforcing them. A dollar spent should bring a dollar's worth in return. I will appreciate your support. Signed: Con O'Brien

