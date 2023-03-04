This Was Brainerd - March 4

MARCH 4

20 years ago (2003)

A Baxter plan to extend Cypress Drive across Hwy 210 ran into a $3.5 million obstacle to move Dondelinger Chevrolet. The car dealership figures that sum is a fair buyout of their property to allow the extension. Cypress would cross the highway near Super One and affect Dondelinger, which had plans to expand on its site.

30 years ago (1993)

Edward Clapp, of Shoreview, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of a $442,519 bank fraud. Clapp was a former owner of Brainerd's BN Historic Site when it became part of the Brainerd International Trade Centre conspiracy and theft case. That resulted in three indictments at the federal level and seven at the county level.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

A disappointed school board found out that old school buildings aren't worth what they used to be. Looking for ways to dispose of the closed Edison Elementary School, they found the $290,000 building is worth just $10,000. Supt. Bob Gross said selling the school for that amount would be hard to explain to the public.

60 years ago (1963)

Jerry Puetz, 5-year-old son of the Joe Puetz family of rural Brainerd, is suffering from what doctors say is a fatal case of cancer. His illness has brought a severe financial burden to his family. Friends are coordinating collection efforts – including cans placed in stores – to help ease the financial strain.

80 years ago (1943)

Tin can collections in the Brainerd salvage drive now total 30,000 pounds, according to the Civil Defense Office here. About 10,000 more pounds are needed to make up a full rail carload for shipment. Dispatch carrier boys picked up more than 800 pounds of fats and grease in their collection last Friday.

100 years ago (1923)

The latest transaction in local business circles is the purchase of the Louis Imgrund cigar factory, located over the Model Meat Market. The purchaser is G.H. Bakkila. He will continue his own brands: the “El Supremo” at ten cents, and the “King Five,” selling for a nickel. Imgrund's “Comodilla” and “Nemo” will also continue.

ADVERTISEMENT