This Was Brainerd - March 6

MARCH 6
20 years ago (2003)
The clock struck midnight for the Warrior boys' basketball team. Their first winning season in six years ended in the opener of the Section 8, Class 4A tourney. Jake Phillips scored with 3.9 seconds to go to tie it at 53-53. St. Cloud Apollo inbounded to their 6-9 center who rammed through a monster dunk for Apollo's 55-53 win.
30 years ago (1993)
Garrison firefighter Scott Lorentz ordered a beer last night at the Blue Goose Inn. He never had a chance to drink it. A man burst through the front door yelling “Fire!” Lorentz raced two blocks to get the fire truck, but it was no use. The 1922 landmark burned to the ground, but 100 patrons escaped unhurt.
40 years ago (1983)
(Photo) Jim Caughey became only the third Warrior wrestler to win a state individual title when he beat Jerry Pritchett 8-2 for the Class AA 132-pound title yesterday. His only wish is to get a ride into Brainerd on a fire truck if he won. Jim's dad, Norm, is a firefighter, and Jim said “he's working on it – he'd even drive it.”
60 years ago (1963)
Elwood Jacobsen, the Minnesota missionary who was killed by Communist firing squad in Viet Nam on March 4, was a 1946 graduate of Aitkin High School, and later of the Univ. of Minn. He was in Viet Nam studying languages. His wife and 8-month-old daughter were forced to watch the execution.
80 years ago (1943)
Employees of the NP Railroad are to be granted permission to use spare land on railroad property for the cultivation of “Victory Gardens,” said Supt. John Vanni. Employees will not be allowed to erect any buildings or to use the property for any purpose other than gardening.
100 years ago (1923)
Local police and agents of the NP Railroad raided the premises of Tom Verkennes at 214 Front Street and recovered a large number of tools belonging to the railroad. They also found three tons of stolen railroad coal. Police then found eight bottles of moonshine hidden in a duck boat suspended from the roof of a shed.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives