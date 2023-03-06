99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

This Was Brainerd - March 6

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A wrestler smiles after winning a state title.
Jim Caughey became only the third Warrior wrestler to win a state individual title when he beat Jerry Pritchett 8-2 for the Class AA 132-pound title yesterday. His only wish is to get a ride into Brainerd on a fire truck if he won. Jim's dad, Norm, is a firefighter, and Jim said “he's working on it – he'd even drive it.”
By Terry McCollough
March 06, 2023 04:57 AM

MARCH 6

20 years ago (2003)

The clock struck midnight for the Warrior boys' basketball team. Their first winning season in six years ended in the opener of the Section 8, Class 4A tourney. Jake Phillips scored with 3.9 seconds to go to tie it at 53-53. St. Cloud Apollo inbounded to their 6-9 center who rammed through a monster dunk for Apollo's 55-53 win.

Read More TWB
Children dressed warmly hold hands and ice skate on a sunny winter day.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 4
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 04, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
Boys and girls sit at their desks in a classroom.
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 3
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 03, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

Garrison firefighter Scott Lorentz ordered a beer last night at the Blue Goose Inn. He never had a chance to drink it. A man burst through the front door yelling “Fire!” Lorentz raced two blocks to get the fire truck, but it was no use. The 1922 landmark burned to the ground, but 100 patrons escaped unhurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

(Photo) Jim Caughey became only the third Warrior wrestler to win a state individual title when he beat Jerry Pritchett 8-2 for the Class AA 132-pound title yesterday. His only wish is to get a ride into Brainerd on a fire truck if he won. Jim's dad, Norm, is a firefighter, and Jim said “he's working on it – he'd even drive it.”

60 years ago (1963)

Elwood Jacobsen, the Minnesota missionary who was killed by Communist firing squad in Viet Nam on March 4, was a 1946 graduate of Aitkin High School, and later of the Univ. of Minn. He was in Viet Nam studying languages. His wife and 8-month-old daughter were forced to watch the execution.

80 years ago (1943)

Employees of the NP Railroad are to be granted permission to use spare land on railroad property for the cultivation of “Victory Gardens,” said Supt. John Vanni. Employees will not be allowed to erect any buildings or to use the property for any purpose other than gardening.

100 years ago (1923)

Local police and agents of the NP Railroad raided the premises of Tom Verkennes at 214 Front Street and recovered a large number of tools belonging to the railroad. They also found three tons of stolen railroad coal. Police then found eight bottles of moonshine hidden in a duck boat suspended from the roof of a shed.

ADVERTISEMENT

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
1/50: 
TWB.jpg
2/50: 
IMG_8131.JPG
3/50: 
IMG_8136.JPG
4/50: 
IMG_8144.JPG
5/50: 
IMG_8156.JPG
6/50: 
IMG_5635.jpg
7/50: 
IMG_6343.jpg
8/50: 
IMG_5635.jpg
9/50: 
IMG_5625.jpg
10/50: 
IMG_7066.jpg
11/50: 
IMG_6992.jpg
12/50: 
IMG_7442.jpg
13/50: 
IMG_7071.jpg
14/50: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
15/50: 
IMG_6686.jpg
16/50: 
IMG_7931.JPG
17/50: 
IMG_8969.jpg
18/50: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
19/50: 
IMG_4766.jpg
20/50: 
IMG_4764.jpg
21/50: 
IMG_4763.jpg
22/50: 
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
23/50: 
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
24/50: 
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
25/50: 
0121twb-first-national.jpg
26/50: 
IMG_5620.jpg
27/50: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
31/50: 
IMG_4986.jpg
32/50: 
IMG_4993.jpg
33/50: 
IMG_5007.jpg
34/50: 
IMG_5008.jpg
35/50: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
36/50: 
IMG_4975.jpg
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
TWB-statehospital.jpg
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
49/50: 
IMG_5622.jpg
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives

By Terry McCollough
What To Read Next
A newspaper story about a woman who served as a nurse during World War II.
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 2
March 02, 2023 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs for March 1
March 01, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 1
March 01, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough