This Was Brainerd - March 6

MARCH 6

20 years ago (2003)

The clock struck midnight for the Warrior boys' basketball team. Their first winning season in six years ended in the opener of the Section 8, Class 4A tourney. Jake Phillips scored with 3.9 seconds to go to tie it at 53-53. St. Cloud Apollo inbounded to their 6-9 center who rammed through a monster dunk for Apollo's 55-53 win.

30 years ago (1993)

Garrison firefighter Scott Lorentz ordered a beer last night at the Blue Goose Inn. He never had a chance to drink it. A man burst through the front door yelling “Fire!” Lorentz raced two blocks to get the fire truck, but it was no use. The 1922 landmark burned to the ground, but 100 patrons escaped unhurt.

40 years ago (1983)

(Photo) Jim Caughey became only the third Warrior wrestler to win a state individual title when he beat Jerry Pritchett 8-2 for the Class AA 132-pound title yesterday. His only wish is to get a ride into Brainerd on a fire truck if he won. Jim's dad, Norm, is a firefighter, and Jim said “he's working on it – he'd even drive it.”

60 years ago (1963)

Elwood Jacobsen, the Minnesota missionary who was killed by Communist firing squad in Viet Nam on March 4, was a 1946 graduate of Aitkin High School, and later of the Univ. of Minn. He was in Viet Nam studying languages. His wife and 8-month-old daughter were forced to watch the execution.

80 years ago (1943)

Employees of the NP Railroad are to be granted permission to use spare land on railroad property for the cultivation of “Victory Gardens,” said Supt. John Vanni. Employees will not be allowed to erect any buildings or to use the property for any purpose other than gardening.

100 years ago (1923)

Local police and agents of the NP Railroad raided the premises of Tom Verkennes at 214 Front Street and recovered a large number of tools belonging to the railroad. They also found three tons of stolen railroad coal. Police then found eight bottles of moonshine hidden in a duck boat suspended from the roof of a shed.

