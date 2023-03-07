99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

This Was Brainerd - March 7

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A wrestling team rides into Brainerd on a fire truck.
Jim Caughey got his wish. The state 132-pound Class AA wrestling champ wanted a ride into Brainerd on a fire truck if he won, and volunteered his dad to drive it. So here's Norm Caughey, with Brainerd coach Bruce Thompson in the cab, driving Jim and other Brainerd wrestlers through downtown Brainerd.
By Terry McCollough
March 07, 2023 04:57 AM

MARCH 7

20 years ago (2003)

Brainerd native Bill Wroolie spoke before a joint session of the House and Senate Veterans Affairs Committee today. He presented annual testimony for the Military Order of the Purple Heart, of which he is commander and CEO. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Purple Heart during his more than two tours in Vietnam.

Read More TWB
A wrestler smiles after winning a state title.
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 6
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 06, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
Children dressed warmly hold hands and ice skate on a sunny winter day.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 4
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 04, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

Jacob Jensen has won his final match as a Warrior wrestler. As a freshman he finished sixth at state, he broke an ankle as a sophomore and then lost his third-place match as a junior, finishing fourth. This year at state the senior won his third-place match and finishes the year at 29-5 at 135 pounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

(Photo) Jim Caughey got his wish. The state 132-pound Class AA wrestling champ wanted a ride into Brainerd on a fire truck if he won, and volunteered his dad to drive it. So here's Norm Caughey, with Brainerd coach Bruce Thompson in the cab, driving Jim and other Brainerd wrestlers through downtown Brainerd.

60 years ago (1963)

The 5th Army is charging Frank Borders, 36, with desertion from the Army on July 22, 1952. The married father of seven has been living openly in Brainerd for several years and works at the Northwest Paper Mill. He was arrested here by military police several days ago and is being held at Ft. Sheridan, Illinois.

80 years ago (1943)

(Photo) James “Pinky” Boyd of Brainerd (No. 12, standing behind Coach Joe Hutton) is a member of the Hamline University basketball team that just won its 10th State College Conference title in 12 years. Hamline is currently at Kansas City to defend its national college title.

100 years ago (1923)

With the coming of spring and the breaking up of the river ice, efforts will be renewed to recover the body of Wilbert Bikkie, 6, who drowned Dec. 31 while sliding with his brother, Toivo. Searches at the time were suspended due to bitter cold and heavy ice. Andrew Bikkie, the father, says a reward of $100 is offered for discovering the remains.

ADVERTISEMENT

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
1/50: 
TWB.jpg
2/50: 
IMG_8131.JPG
3/50: 
IMG_8136.JPG
4/50: 
IMG_8144.JPG
5/50: 
IMG_8156.JPG
6/50: 
IMG_5635.jpg
7/50: 
IMG_6343.jpg
8/50: 
IMG_5635.jpg
9/50: 
IMG_5625.jpg
10/50: 
IMG_7066.jpg
11/50: 
IMG_6992.jpg
12/50: 
IMG_7442.jpg
13/50: 
IMG_7071.jpg
14/50: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
15/50: 
IMG_6686.jpg
16/50: 
IMG_7931.JPG
17/50: 
IMG_8969.jpg
18/50: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
19/50: 
IMG_4766.jpg
20/50: 
IMG_4764.jpg
21/50: 
IMG_4763.jpg
22/50: 
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
23/50: 
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
24/50: 
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
25/50: 
0121twb-first-national.jpg
26/50: 
IMG_5620.jpg
27/50: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
31/50: 
IMG_4986.jpg
32/50: 
IMG_4993.jpg
33/50: 
IMG_5007.jpg
34/50: 
IMG_5008.jpg
35/50: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
36/50: 
IMG_4975.jpg
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
TWB-statehospital.jpg
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
49/50: 
IMG_5622.jpg
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives

By Terry McCollough
What To Read Next
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
Why wait? Now's the time to get your gardening tools good and sharp for spring.
March 06, 2023 06:08 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Boys and girls sit at their desks in a classroom.
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 3
March 03, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
A newspaper story about a woman who served as a nurse during World War II.
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 2
March 02, 2023 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough