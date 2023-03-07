This Was Brainerd - March 7

MARCH 7

20 years ago (2003)

Brainerd native Bill Wroolie spoke before a joint session of the House and Senate Veterans Affairs Committee today. He presented annual testimony for the Military Order of the Purple Heart, of which he is commander and CEO. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Purple Heart during his more than two tours in Vietnam.

30 years ago (1993)

Jacob Jensen has won his final match as a Warrior wrestler. As a freshman he finished sixth at state, he broke an ankle as a sophomore and then lost his third-place match as a junior, finishing fourth. This year at state the senior won his third-place match and finishes the year at 29-5 at 135 pounds.

40 years ago (1983)

(Photo) Jim Caughey got his wish. The state 132-pound Class AA wrestling champ wanted a ride into Brainerd on a fire truck if he won, and volunteered his dad to drive it. So here's Norm Caughey, with Brainerd coach Bruce Thompson in the cab, driving Jim and other Brainerd wrestlers through downtown Brainerd.

60 years ago (1963)

The 5th Army is charging Frank Borders, 36, with desertion from the Army on July 22, 1952. The married father of seven has been living openly in Brainerd for several years and works at the Northwest Paper Mill. He was arrested here by military police several days ago and is being held at Ft. Sheridan, Illinois.

80 years ago (1943)

(Photo) James “Pinky” Boyd of Brainerd (No. 12, standing behind Coach Joe Hutton) is a member of the Hamline University basketball team that just won its 10th State College Conference title in 12 years. Hamline is currently at Kansas City to defend its national college title.

100 years ago (1923)

With the coming of spring and the breaking up of the river ice, efforts will be renewed to recover the body of Wilbert Bikkie, 6, who drowned Dec. 31 while sliding with his brother, Toivo. Searches at the time were suspended due to bitter cold and heavy ice. Andrew Bikkie, the father, says a reward of $100 is offered for discovering the remains.

