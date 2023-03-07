This Was Brainerd - March 7

MARCH 7
20 years ago (2003)
Brainerd native Bill Wroolie spoke before a joint session of the House and Senate Veterans Affairs Committee today. He presented annual testimony for the Military Order of the Purple Heart, of which he is commander and CEO. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Purple Heart during his more than two tours in Vietnam.
30 years ago (1993)
Jacob Jensen has won his final match as a Warrior wrestler. As a freshman he finished sixth at state, he broke an ankle as a sophomore and then lost his third-place match as a junior, finishing fourth. This year at state the senior won his third-place match and finishes the year at 29-5 at 135 pounds.
40 years ago (1983)
(Photo) Jim Caughey got his wish. The state 132-pound Class AA wrestling champ wanted a ride into Brainerd on a fire truck if he won, and volunteered his dad to drive it. So here's Norm Caughey, with Brainerd coach Bruce Thompson in the cab, driving Jim and other Brainerd wrestlers through downtown Brainerd.
60 years ago (1963)
The 5th Army is charging Frank Borders, 36, with desertion from the Army on July 22, 1952. The married father of seven has been living openly in Brainerd for several years and works at the Northwest Paper Mill. He was arrested here by military police several days ago and is being held at Ft. Sheridan, Illinois.
80 years ago (1943)
(Photo) James “Pinky” Boyd of Brainerd (No. 12, standing behind Coach Joe Hutton) is a member of the Hamline University basketball team that just won its 10th State College Conference title in 12 years. Hamline is currently at Kansas City to defend its national college title.
100 years ago (1923)
With the coming of spring and the breaking up of the river ice, efforts will be renewed to recover the body of Wilbert Bikkie, 6, who drowned Dec. 31 while sliding with his brother, Toivo. Searches at the time were suspended due to bitter cold and heavy ice. Andrew Bikkie, the father, says a reward of $100 is offered for discovering the remains.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives