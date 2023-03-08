This Was Brainerd - March 8

MARCH 8
20 years ago (2003)
The possibility of going to war with Iraq has driven gasoline prices to their highest levels since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Gas stations here are selling gas at $1.65 a gallon, with diesel at $1.75. Two months ago, gas prices were at $1.38 per gallon, and a year ago, the average here was $1.17 per gallon.
30 years ago (1993)
(Photo) The Warrior girls' basketball team rode Sarah Northway's four, three-point bombs in the second half to stop Rocori 42-35 in the semis of the Subsection 8AA tournament. Then they took the finals with a 64-47 win over St. Cloud Apollo. A rough start saw them miss their first nine field-goal attempts and trail 11-2 early on. But 16 of 19 free throws turned the tide.
40 years ago (1983)
Mayor C. Elmer Anderson took the city council to task for rejecting his appointment of Harold Gillespie, administrator of the Brainerd State Hospital, to be a member of the Water and Light board. Gillespie would have replaced Len Peterson, a 30-year board member, who Anderson says he will not reappoint.
60 years ago (1963)
C-I and Brainerd will meet for the 14th time to battle for the District 24 basketball crown tonight. C-I got there by defeating Staples 75-57 behind the 26-point scoring of Steve Tomljanovich and 18 points from Clark Marshall. Brainerd topped Wadena 77-60 with 26 points from Mike Garvey and 17 from Bruce Gross.
80 years ago (1943)
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Branchaud, of Brainerd, received word from the U.S. Navy that their son, Ervin, is a Japanese prisoner in the Philippines. The Navy got the word from the Red Cross in Tokyo. Ervin had been “missing in action” since May 10, 1942. In addition, five more men from the 194th Tank Battalion have been listed as prisoners.
100 years ago (1923)
An old wooden box, used as a stool in the vaults at the 1st National Bank, is the most prized item there. It carried the original shipment of gold to the bank in the 1880s, when railroad workers were paid in gold coins, rather than by check. One end has been upholstered at Kampmann Sash and Door to make it more comfortable for sitting.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives