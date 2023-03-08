This Was Brainerd - March 8

MARCH 8

20 years ago (2003)

The possibility of going to war with Iraq has driven gasoline prices to their highest levels since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Gas stations here are selling gas at $1.65 a gallon, with diesel at $1.75. Two months ago, gas prices were at $1.38 per gallon, and a year ago, the average here was $1.17 per gallon.

30 years ago (1993)

(Photo) The Warrior girls' basketball team rode Sarah Northway's four, three-point bombs in the second half to stop Rocori 42-35 in the semis of the Subsection 8AA tournament. Then they took the finals with a 64-47 win over St. Cloud Apollo. A rough start saw them miss their first nine field-goal attempts and trail 11-2 early on. But 16 of 19 free throws turned the tide.

40 years ago (1983)

Mayor C. Elmer Anderson took the city council to task for rejecting his appointment of Harold Gillespie, administrator of the Brainerd State Hospital, to be a member of the Water and Light board. Gillespie would have replaced Len Peterson, a 30-year board member, who Anderson says he will not reappoint.

60 years ago (1963)

C-I and Brainerd will meet for the 14th time to battle for the District 24 basketball crown tonight. C-I got there by defeating Staples 75-57 behind the 26-point scoring of Steve Tomljanovich and 18 points from Clark Marshall. Brainerd topped Wadena 77-60 with 26 points from Mike Garvey and 17 from Bruce Gross.

80 years ago (1943)

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Branchaud, of Brainerd, received word from the U.S. Navy that their son, Ervin, is a Japanese prisoner in the Philippines. The Navy got the word from the Red Cross in Tokyo. Ervin had been “missing in action” since May 10, 1942. In addition, five more men from the 194th Tank Battalion have been listed as prisoners.

100 years ago (1923)

An old wooden box, used as a stool in the vaults at the 1st National Bank, is the most prized item there. It carried the original shipment of gold to the bank in the 1880s, when railroad workers were paid in gold coins, rather than by check. One end has been upholstered at Kampmann Sash and Door to make it more comfortable for sitting.

