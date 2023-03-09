This Was Brainerd - March 9

MARCH 9

20 years ago (2003)

They weren't even supposed to make the trip to the state swim meet. Now all four Warrior swimmers are competing on the second day. The 200-yard medley relay of Matt Schmitz, Scott Antolak, Miles Krueger and Andrew Mehr made it into the consolation round with a 16th place finish. Antolak finished 12th in the 100 breast to advance.

30 years ago (1993)

Deputy State Fire Marshal Mark Germain has ruled out accidental reasons for the fire that leveled the Blue Goose Inn in Garrison last weekend. He said witness statements and physical evidence indicate the fire started outside the building near a rear door. The investigation should be complete in a week.

40 years ago (1983)

A former Merrifield resort owner, whose 1968 conviction in the strangulation death of his wife was overturned, is being sought today in the death of his second wife. Loyal Lundstrom, who moved to Texas and remarried, disappeared the day his wife was killed by a gunshot, and two days before her body was discovered.

60 years ago (1963)

The school board salary committee met with the Brainerd Education Assn. for 90 minutes last night in what was a calm and friendly atmosphere. But when the committee met next with the Brainerd Federation of Teachers, tempers flared. The BFT said that if the board doesn't consent to more negotiations, they will consult legal counsel.

80 years ago (1943)

A bill providing for a five-day deer hunting season in Minnesota for 1943 and 1944 was approved by both the House and Senate and sent to the governor for signature. The alternative would have been to ban deer hunting this year and provide for an 11-day season in 1944.

100 years ago (1923)

(Adv.) Notice to Dog Owners! The running at large of female dogs is prohibited by City Ordinance No. 41. If such dogs are found running at large, they will be shot, and the owners made liable to prosecution. Signed: Erick Graff, Chief of Police.

