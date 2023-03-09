This Was Brainerd - March 9

MARCH 9
20 years ago (2003)
They weren't even supposed to make the trip to the state swim meet. Now all four Warrior swimmers are competing on the second day. The 200-yard medley relay of Matt Schmitz, Scott Antolak, Miles Krueger and Andrew Mehr made it into the consolation round with a 16th place finish. Antolak finished 12th in the 100 breast to advance.
30 years ago (1993)
Deputy State Fire Marshal Mark Germain has ruled out accidental reasons for the fire that leveled the Blue Goose Inn in Garrison last weekend. He said witness statements and physical evidence indicate the fire started outside the building near a rear door. The investigation should be complete in a week.
40 years ago (1983)
A former Merrifield resort owner, whose 1968 conviction in the strangulation death of his wife was overturned, is being sought today in the death of his second wife. Loyal Lundstrom, who moved to Texas and remarried, disappeared the day his wife was killed by a gunshot, and two days before her body was discovered.
60 years ago (1963)
The school board salary committee met with the Brainerd Education Assn. for 90 minutes last night in what was a calm and friendly atmosphere. But when the committee met next with the Brainerd Federation of Teachers, tempers flared. The BFT said that if the board doesn't consent to more negotiations, they will consult legal counsel.
80 years ago (1943)
A bill providing for a five-day deer hunting season in Minnesota for 1943 and 1944 was approved by both the House and Senate and sent to the governor for signature. The alternative would have been to ban deer hunting this year and provide for an 11-day season in 1944.
100 years ago (1923)
(Adv.) Notice to Dog Owners! The running at large of female dogs is prohibited by City Ordinance No. 41. If such dogs are found running at large, they will be shot, and the owners made liable to prosecution. Signed: Erick Graff, Chief of Police.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives