This Was Brainerd - May 1

MAY 1

20 years ago (2003)

Kevin Mertens pitched the Warrior baseball team to their sixth straight win of the season, striking out 14 in the process, as Brainerd topped St. Cloud Apollo in conference play. It was his fourth win this year. The school strikeout record is 20, set by Jerry Lyscio in 1963. Three other Brainerd pitchers have recorded 14 strikeouts.

30 years ago (1993)

Pilot Gordon Johnson, Brainerd, and passenger Michael Hagel, Deerwood, are hospitalized after their plane crashed into a truck parking lot in Oshkosh, Wisc. Their plane appeared to have engine trouble as it approached the local airport. “These guys were extremely lucky to survive; there was no fire,” said a police spokesman.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

The county sheriff's office is investigating the discovery of 10 to 12 baby calves found dumped in a creek on County Road 5 about nine miles south of Brainerd. Sheriff's Sgt. Frank Ball said the Hereford calves had been there some time and he had contacted the DNR over potential pollution of the creek.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) Sheriff Chuck Warnberg and Deputy Bud Kisskeys go over some of the loot recovered after the arrest of two area men – one of who is a part-time Crosby police officer. They led a crime ring that included several juveniles. Loot included a boat, motor and trailer, water skis, lawn mower, a sofa and more.

80 years ago (1943)

Gunners Mate Lester Peterson, son of Axel Peterson, Brainerd, died in action in the South Pacific when the destroyer he was serving on was sunk in fighting near Darwin, Australia. He was reported missing on Feb. 19, 1942, and was declared dead on Feb. 20, 1943.

100 years ago (1923)

The Woodhead Motor Co.'s “Jackpine Flyer” went to Minneapolis today loaded with men who will drive back a fleet of Fords to be put on sale here. The flyer was equipped with an engineer, brakeman, conductor and a locomotive whistle. It left 20 minutes late but soon made up the time.

ADVERTISEMENT