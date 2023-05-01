99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

This Was Brainerd - May 1

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

Law enforcement officers standing next to a boat.
Sheriff Chuck Warnberg and Deputy Bud Kisskeys go over some of the loot recovered after the arrest of two area men – one of who is a part-time Crosby police officer. They led a crime ring that included several juveniles. Loot included a boat, motor and trailer, water skis, lawn mower, a sofa and more.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 4:00 AM

MAY 1

20 years ago (2003)

Kevin Mertens pitched the Warrior baseball team to their sixth straight win of the season, striking out 14 in the process, as Brainerd topped St. Cloud Apollo in conference play. It was his fourth win this year. The school strikeout record is 20, set by Jerry Lyscio in 1963. Three other Brainerd pitchers have recorded 14 strikeouts.

Read More TWB
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - April 29
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
April 29, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
Brainerd Warrior athletes of the year.
Community
This Was Brainerd - April 28
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
April 28, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - April 27
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
April 27, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

Pilot Gordon Johnson, Brainerd, and passenger Michael Hagel, Deerwood, are hospitalized after their plane crashed into a truck parking lot in Oshkosh, Wisc. Their plane appeared to have engine trouble as it approached the local airport. “These guys were extremely lucky to survive; there was no fire,” said a police spokesman.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

The county sheriff's office is investigating the discovery of 10 to 12 baby calves found dumped in a creek on County Road 5 about nine miles south of Brainerd. Sheriff's Sgt. Frank Ball said the Hereford calves had been there some time and he had contacted the DNR over potential pollution of the creek.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) Sheriff Chuck Warnberg and Deputy Bud Kisskeys go over some of the loot recovered after the arrest of two area men – one of who is a part-time Crosby police officer. They led a crime ring that included several juveniles. Loot included a boat, motor and trailer, water skis, lawn mower, a sofa and more.

80 years ago (1943)

Gunners Mate Lester Peterson, son of Axel Peterson, Brainerd, died in action in the South Pacific when the destroyer he was serving on was sunk in fighting near Darwin, Australia. He was reported missing on Feb. 19, 1942, and was declared dead on Feb. 20, 1943.

100 years ago (1923)

The Woodhead Motor Co.'s “Jackpine Flyer” went to Minneapolis today loaded with men who will drive back a fleet of Fords to be put on sale here. The flyer was equipped with an engineer, brakeman, conductor and a locomotive whistle. It left 20 minutes late but soon made up the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
1/46: 
TWB.jpg
2/46: 
IMG_8131.JPG
3/46: 
IMG_8136.JPG
4/46: 
IMG_8144.JPG
5/46: 
eggsTWB.JPG
6/46: 
IMG_6343.jpg
7/46: 
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
IMG_5625.jpg
9/46: 
IMG_7066.jpg
10/46: 
IMG_6992.jpg
11/46: 
IMG_7442.jpg
12/46: 
IMG_7071.jpg
13/46: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
BusinessTWB.jpg
15/46: 
IMG_7931.JPG
16/46: 
IMG_8969.jpg
17/46: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
18/46: 
IMG_4766.jpg
19/46: 
IMG_4764.jpg
20/46: 
IMG_4763.jpg
21/46: 
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
22/46: 
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
23/46: 
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
24/46: 
0121twb-first-national.jpg
25/46: 
IMG_5620.jpg
26/46: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
30/46: 
IMG_4986.jpg
31/46: 
IMG_4993.jpg
32/46: 
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
33/46: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
34/46: 
IMG_4975.jpg
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
TWB-statehospital.jpg
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
46/46: 

By Terry McCollough
What To Read Next
Walter Engbretson
Prep
Athletics: Rediscovering Walter Engbretson a Warrior Hall of Famer
April 29, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Quillan and Kim Roe
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs: Behind the Bluegrass with the Roe Family Singers at the Ripple Center in Aitkin
April 26, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Photo of Brainerd High School Athletes of the Year.
Community
This Was Brainerd - April 26
April 26, 2023 02:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Gabrielle Dulas
Sports
College Softball: Raiders outhit Rainy River for sweep
April 30, 2023 05:43 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Dawson Ringler
Prep
Boys Golf: Ringler leads Warriors to 2nd in Willmar 2-day
April 30, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Mitch Brau
Prep
Baseball: Warriors drop 2 section games
April 30, 2023 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
2898972+crime1.jpg
Local
Officers arrest suspect in Garrison gas station robbery
April 28, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report