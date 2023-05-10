99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

This Was Brainerd - May 10

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

LoggersTWB.JPG
Late 1800s logging camp.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 2:57 AM

MAY 10

20 years ago (2003)

Unbeaten (12-0) and second-ranked Brainerd collected only four hits against Alexandria, but that was enough for a 4-1 victory as the Warriors recorded another well-pitched game. Chad Weiss gave up just three hits and one earned run as coach Lowell Scearcy enjoyed his 495th career win.

30 years ago (1993)

The Brainerd Community College baseball team is one game away from its first trip to the Region 13 tournament since 1985 after a comeback 9-7 win over Austin after being down 6-0 in the third inning. BCC plays Hibbing next, with the winner going to the region tourney at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis.

40 years ago (1983)

The county sheriff's office took a “bite out of crime” when it recovered a stolen 7-foot Tootsie Roll. It was being used to spotlight a Knights of Columbus fund raiser when it was stolen from a mount on the top of Dick Endres' car. Investigator Frank Ball said one group of kids stole it back from the kids that originally stole it, and then gave it to him. “It only had a couple bites out of it,” Ball quipped.

60 years ago (1963)

The Warrior baseball team is off to a 5-0 start for the season after posting a rain-shortened 3-0 win over Staples. Brainerd pitcher Jerry Lyscio showed sharp control, striking out seven in the six-inning contest, and going to a three-ball count on only one batter.

80 years ago (1943)

(Adv.) At the Paramount Theatre tonight see Harriet Hilliard and Robert Paige in “Hi Buddy,” plus Hopalong Cassidy in “Lost Canyon.” Starts tomorrow, see the greatest air spectacle ever made with the RAF, “One of Our Aircraft is Missing.”

100 years ago (1923)

The dance last night at the Elk's Hall was very well attended. The music furnished by the new Julewood Orchestra was very snappy and full of pep. Nearly all the numbers were new ones direct from the music publishers. The group is gaining popularity and will perform Friday in the new Motley dance pavilion.

KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
14/46: Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_4975.jpg
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
TWB-statehospital.jpg
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
By Terry McCollough
