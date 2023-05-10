This Was Brainerd - May 10

MAY 10
20 years ago (2003)
Unbeaten (12-0) and second-ranked Brainerd collected only four hits against Alexandria, but that was enough for a 4-1 victory as the Warriors recorded another well-pitched game. Chad Weiss gave up just three hits and one earned run as coach Lowell Scearcy enjoyed his 495th career win.
30 years ago (1993)
The Brainerd Community College baseball team is one game away from its first trip to the Region 13 tournament since 1985 after a comeback 9-7 win over Austin after being down 6-0 in the third inning. BCC plays Hibbing next, with the winner going to the region tourney at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis.
40 years ago (1983)
The county sheriff's office took a “bite out of crime” when it recovered a stolen 7-foot Tootsie Roll. It was being used to spotlight a Knights of Columbus fund raiser when it was stolen from a mount on the top of Dick Endres' car. Investigator Frank Ball said one group of kids stole it back from the kids that originally stole it, and then gave it to him. “It only had a couple bites out of it,” Ball quipped.
60 years ago (1963)
The Warrior baseball team is off to a 5-0 start for the season after posting a rain-shortened 3-0 win over Staples. Brainerd pitcher Jerry Lyscio showed sharp control, striking out seven in the six-inning contest, and going to a three-ball count on only one batter.
80 years ago (1943)
(Adv.) At the Paramount Theatre tonight see Harriet Hilliard and Robert Paige in “Hi Buddy,” plus Hopalong Cassidy in “Lost Canyon.” Starts tomorrow, see the greatest air spectacle ever made with the RAF, “One of Our Aircraft is Missing.”
100 years ago (1923)
The dance last night at the Elk's Hall was very well attended. The music furnished by the new Julewood Orchestra was very snappy and full of pep. Nearly all the numbers were new ones direct from the music publishers. The group is gaining popularity and will perform Friday in the new Motley dance pavilion.
