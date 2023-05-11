99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

This Was Brainerd - May 11

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

Historic photo of Brainerd and a downtown fire.
Dispatch archives
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM

MAY 11

20 years ago (2003)

Mother's Day this year is today – May 11 – and that day has special significance for a local family. Margaret (Gleeson) DuFresne was born May 11, 1893. Her first daughter, Nell (DuFresne) Long, was born May 11, 1916. Her first-born, Allen Engelhart, was born May 11, 1938. And finally, Austin Engelhart was born on May 11, 1991.

LoggersTWB.JPG
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
30 years ago (1993)

Hibbing Community College rode the fastball of right-hander Dwayne Walters to a 10-0 win over Brainerd Community College and a trip to the Region 13 tournament. Walters, who tossed a no-hitter, walking only two, was a draft pick of the Minnesota Twins last year. The game was BCC's eighth game in eight days.

40 years ago (1983)

Boaters traveling faster than 5 mph in certain lake channels can be ticketed after an ordinance was passed by the county board yesterday. Local law enforcement now has authority to issue citations. Lakes with “no wake” channels include Gull Lake chain, Cullen Lakes chain, Whitefish Lakes chain, Pelican, Cross Lake and Bay Lake.

60 years ago (1963)

(Adv.) “It could be the most terrifying motion picture I've ever made,” says Alfred Hitchcock. See “The Birds,” now showing at the Paramount Theatre. At the Brainerd Theatre, it's “The Man From the Diner's Club,” the funniest picture this year - starring Danny Kaye and Martha Hyer.

80 years ago (1943)

Two men from Lake Hubert, who authorities say are slated to be inducted into the military, plus two juveniles, are all in custody at the county jail today. They will be charged with stealing a large quantity of loot from eight summer cabins on Lake Hubert, Round Lake and Gull Lake.

100 years ago (1923)

New buildings continue to be planned for downtown Brainerd. R.R. Wise, one of Brainerd's largest real estate owners, has 30 men at work excavating the basement for a building at the southeast corner of 5th and Front Streets. It will be brick and measure 75 by 130 feet. No information as to the tenant.

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
TWB.jpg
IMG_8131.JPG
IMG_8136.JPG
IMG_8144.JPG
eggsTWB.JPG
IMG_6343.jpg
First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
IMG_5625.jpg
IMG_7066.jpg
IMG_6992.jpg
IMG_7442.jpg
IMG_7071.jpg
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
BusinessTWB.jpg
IMG_7931.JPG
IMG_8969.jpg
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
IMG_4766.jpg
IMG_4764.jpg
IMG_4763.jpg
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
0121twb-first-national.jpg
IMG_5620.jpg
People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
IMG_4986.jpg
IMG_4993.jpg
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
Brainerd Dispatch archives
TWB-statehospital.jpg
The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
By Terry McCollough
