This Was Brainerd - May 11

MAY 11
20 years ago (2003)
Mother's Day this year is today – May 11 – and that day has special significance for a local family. Margaret (Gleeson) DuFresne was born May 11, 1893. Her first daughter, Nell (DuFresne) Long, was born May 11, 1916. Her first-born, Allen Engelhart, was born May 11, 1938. And finally, Austin Engelhart was born on May 11, 1991.
30 years ago (1993)
Hibbing Community College rode the fastball of right-hander Dwayne Walters to a 10-0 win over Brainerd Community College and a trip to the Region 13 tournament. Walters, who tossed a no-hitter, walking only two, was a draft pick of the Minnesota Twins last year. The game was BCC's eighth game in eight days.
40 years ago (1983)
Boaters traveling faster than 5 mph in certain lake channels can be ticketed after an ordinance was passed by the county board yesterday. Local law enforcement now has authority to issue citations. Lakes with “no wake” channels include Gull Lake chain, Cullen Lakes chain, Whitefish Lakes chain, Pelican, Cross Lake and Bay Lake.
60 years ago (1963)
(Adv.) “It could be the most terrifying motion picture I've ever made,” says Alfred Hitchcock. See “The Birds,” now showing at the Paramount Theatre. At the Brainerd Theatre, it's “The Man From the Diner's Club,” the funniest picture this year - starring Danny Kaye and Martha Hyer.
80 years ago (1943)
Two men from Lake Hubert, who authorities say are slated to be inducted into the military, plus two juveniles, are all in custody at the county jail today. They will be charged with stealing a large quantity of loot from eight summer cabins on Lake Hubert, Round Lake and Gull Lake.
100 years ago (1923)
New buildings continue to be planned for downtown Brainerd. R.R. Wise, one of Brainerd's largest real estate owners, has 30 men at work excavating the basement for a building at the southeast corner of 5th and Front Streets. It will be brick and measure 75 by 130 feet. No information as to the tenant.
