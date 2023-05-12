This Was Brainerd - May 12

MAY 12
20 years ago (2003)
Who says 13 is an unlucky number? The Warrior baseball team scored 13 runs to win their 13th game of the season against Patrick Henry, 13-3. Brainerd bats came alive, rocking 16 hits, led by first baseman Chris Klabo, who went 4-for-4 with a grand slam in the third and driving in five runs.
30 years ago (1993)
Laura Adrian, 18, of Nisswa, has her head in the clouds – and that's a good thing. She's well on her way to the goal of becoming a professional pilot, having learned to fly long before high school graduation day and achieving her pilot's license and instrument ratings. She'll spend her summer refueling planes, checking oil and cleaning plane windshields.
40 years ago (1983)
The Minn. PCA's staff support of legislation to exempt BIR and other race tracks from state noise-control regulations has drawn both praise and criticism from local residents. The staff's support contradicts the MPCA board's legal action against BIR. A citizens group says staff caved in to pressure from AFL-CIO head Dave Roe, brother of BIR manager Dick Roe.
60 years ago (1963)
(Photo) An exclusive organization is the 700 Club of Brainerd which has enrolled only seven bowlers in the modern history of Lake Region and LaGuyal Lanes. They are: Warren Johnson, Crosby, and Don Benton, George Melin, Dan Vickerman, Dick Imgrund, Ken Smart and Andy Theisen, all of Brainerd.
80 years ago (1943)
Obred Dobrovich, a native of Yugoslavia, is one of 20 aliens who were accepted into citizenship yesterday with ceremonies in district court. But Dobrovich, who works at a mine in Crosby, already has a strong tie to the United States. He has six sons, and every one of them is serving in a branch of the U.S. military.
100 years ago (1923)
The Bethlehem Lutheran Church will give their third annual pike [walleye] supper on Friday, May 25. Gustav Halvorson will lead the band of men to the old fishing grounds on Mille Lacs Lake and Gull Lake. Carl Anderson is the chef in the kitchen, and Sam Engbretson will prepare the fish.
