This Was Brainerd - May 13

MAY 13

20 years ago (2003)

Central Lakes College may face $1.45 million in state aid reductions this year, with students looking at a 10 percent tuition increase. CLC Pres. Joe Birmingham said since the merger of Brainerd Community College and Brainerd-Staples Vo-Tech in 1995, the college has seen a reduction in state appropriations each year.

30 years ago (1993)

The Brainerd lakes area can boast it's the home of In-Fisherman and of Babe Winkelman Productions. It's also the home of the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. But this weekend it will be known as host of the Governor's Fishing Opener, headquartered at Cragun's on Gull Lake.

40 years ago (1983)

Contracts with construction companies whose workers have walked off the job at St. Joseph's Medical Center may be terminated, said Jim Koerper, president of St. Joseph's. At issue is a strike by unions against Nor-Son, Inc. over the use of non-union carpenters on the $10 million project. All work has stopped since the strike started April 26.

60 years ago (1963)

Mrs. Charles Mass, Brainerd mother of seven, has bruised, swollen and cut hands – but doesn't care. Her son Chuckie, 7, and his friends had dug a hole, covered it with boards and called it “their fort.” It caved in on Chuckie last evening and his mom dug frantically by hand for five minutes to rescue him. He's doing fine today with a few bruises. The “fort” has been filled in.

80 years ago (1943)

More than 250 people representing a host of area resorts attended the annual Chamber of Commerce Resorters Dinner to welcome the start of the tourist season. Resort owners say there is a huge shortage of help due to the war effort. They are in dire need of cooks, waitresses, maids, etc.

100 years ago (1923)

J.N. Frances, who lives on Round Lake, has returned from Los Angeles by motor car. He drove up the Pacific coast to Portland, Oregon, and then east on the Yellowstone Trail. He reports the roads were in good condition.