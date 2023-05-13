99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
This Was Brainerd - May 13

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM

MAY 13

20 years ago (2003)

Central Lakes College may face $1.45 million in state aid reductions this year, with students looking at a 10 percent tuition increase. CLC Pres. Joe Birmingham said since the merger of Brainerd Community College and Brainerd-Staples Vo-Tech in 1995, the college has seen a reduction in state appropriations each year.

30 years ago (1993)

The Brainerd lakes area can boast it's the home of In-Fisherman and of Babe Winkelman Productions. It's also the home of the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. But this weekend it will be known as host of the Governor's Fishing Opener, headquartered at Cragun's on Gull Lake.

40 years ago (1983)

Contracts with construction companies whose workers have walked off the job at St. Joseph's Medical Center may be terminated, said Jim Koerper, president of St. Joseph's. At issue is a strike by unions against Nor-Son, Inc. over the use of non-union carpenters on the $10 million project. All work has stopped since the strike started April 26.

60 years ago (1963)

Mrs. Charles Mass, Brainerd mother of seven, has bruised, swollen and cut hands – but doesn't care. Her son Chuckie, 7, and his friends had dug a hole, covered it with boards and called it “their fort.” It caved in on Chuckie last evening and his mom dug frantically by hand for five minutes to rescue him. He's doing fine today with a few bruises. The “fort” has been filled in.

80 years ago (1943)

More than 250 people representing a host of area resorts attended the annual Chamber of Commerce Resorters Dinner to welcome the start of the tourist season. Resort owners say there is a huge shortage of help due to the war effort. They are in dire need of cooks, waitresses, maids, etc.

100 years ago (1923)

J.N. Frances, who lives on Round Lake, has returned from Los Angeles by motor car. He drove up the Pacific coast to Portland, Oregon, and then east on the Yellowstone Trail. He reports the roads were in good condition.

8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
15/46: 
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
By Terry McCollough
