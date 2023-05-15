This Was Brainerd - May 15

MAY 15

20 years ago (2003)

(Photo) Twenty-two days. Fifteen hundred miles. County commissioner Gary Walters and his son Reggie, 13, plan to ride bikes from New Orleans, following the Mississippi River back to their home in Baxter. The ride, which Walters has planned for five years, will raise money for Kinship Partners, his favorite charity.

30 years ago (1993)

(Photo) For the second year in a row, Gov. Arne Carlson didn't catch a fish, even though he was guided by the legendary Al Lindner, who did catch five northerns. Fishing out of Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake for the Governor's Fishing Opener, Carlson laughed that he “caught a lot of seaweed,” as the photo attests.

40 years ago (1983)

A back to work order for construction workers on the $10 million expansion project at St. Joseph's Medical Center may be issued tomorrow, according to Nor-Son, Inc., the general contractor. Work on the 77,000 square-foot project ground to a halt when unions walked out, protesting the employment of two non-union carpenters.

60 years ago (1963)

(Adv.) Steak 'N Taters, serving Kentucky Fried Chicken, located two blocks west of the Washington Street Bridge. Grand Opening special: Two dinners for the price of one – just $1.20. Each has 3 pieces of chicken, fries, biscuit, honey and salad. Or, try the Bucket: 15 pieces of chicken, pint of gravy, biscuits and honey – Just $3.95.

80 years ago (1943)

A city-wide survey to determine the amount of scrap metal available for salvage will launch next week, says S.R. Hickerson, chair of the scrap salvage committee. No actual material will be picked up, but residents are asked to make a list of all scrap metal they are willing to donate or sell. If any large items need dismantling, a crew will be provided.

100 years ago (1923)

Mr. and Mrs. A.M. Ainslie of Staples are the proud parents of twins, born here at St. Joseph's Hospital early this morning. The twins are a boy, 8-1/2 pounds, and a girl, 7-3/4 pounds. Both are doing well, as is the mother.

