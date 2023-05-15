This Was Brainerd - May 15

MAY 15
20 years ago (2003)
(Photo) Twenty-two days. Fifteen hundred miles. County commissioner Gary Walters and his son Reggie, 13, plan to ride bikes from New Orleans, following the Mississippi River back to their home in Baxter. The ride, which Walters has planned for five years, will raise money for Kinship Partners, his favorite charity.
30 years ago (1993)
(Photo) For the second year in a row, Gov. Arne Carlson didn't catch a fish, even though he was guided by the legendary Al Lindner, who did catch five northerns. Fishing out of Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake for the Governor's Fishing Opener, Carlson laughed that he “caught a lot of seaweed,” as the photo attests.
40 years ago (1983)
A back to work order for construction workers on the $10 million expansion project at St. Joseph's Medical Center may be issued tomorrow, according to Nor-Son, Inc., the general contractor. Work on the 77,000 square-foot project ground to a halt when unions walked out, protesting the employment of two non-union carpenters.
60 years ago (1963)
(Adv.) Steak 'N Taters, serving Kentucky Fried Chicken, located two blocks west of the Washington Street Bridge. Grand Opening special: Two dinners for the price of one – just $1.20. Each has 3 pieces of chicken, fries, biscuit, honey and salad. Or, try the Bucket: 15 pieces of chicken, pint of gravy, biscuits and honey – Just $3.95.
80 years ago (1943)
A city-wide survey to determine the amount of scrap metal available for salvage will launch next week, says S.R. Hickerson, chair of the scrap salvage committee. No actual material will be picked up, but residents are asked to make a list of all scrap metal they are willing to donate or sell. If any large items need dismantling, a crew will be provided.
100 years ago (1923)
Mr. and Mrs. A.M. Ainslie of Staples are the proud parents of twins, born here at St. Joseph's Hospital early this morning. The twins are a boy, 8-1/2 pounds, and a girl, 7-3/4 pounds. Both are doing well, as is the mother.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.