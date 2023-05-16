99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
This Was Brainerd - May 16

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A carnival ride sits on a main street in Brainerd with people gathered on a summer day.
A carnival ride sits on a main street in Brainerd with people gathered on July 27, 1908
By Terry McCollough
Today at 4:57 AM

MAY 16

20 years ago (2003)

Lowell Scearcy tried to downplay the achievement, but the coach of the two-time state champion Warrior baseball team, with eight section and 13 conference titles, has coached his 500th winning game, as Brainerd beat Sauk Rapids 11-1. Scearcy is only the third state baseball coach to reach the milestone.

A man and his son ride bikes.
This Was Brainerd - May 15
May 15, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
This Was Brainerd - May 13
May 13, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

Supt. Bob Gross says he appreciates the thought, but he isn't sure that increasing funding to hire more teachers will work to decrease the student/teacher ratio in elementary grades. Districts like Brainerd have no more classroom space, and putting two teachers in one classroom creates problems.

40 years ago (1983)

Fort Ripley right-hander Tony Veith fired a one-hit shutout and struck out 19 to lead his team to a 3-0 win over Buckman in a Victory League baseball game yesterday. Teammate Dean Schmith was the top hitter with two doubles. Fort Ripley leads the Victory Central division standings at 4-0.

60 years ago (1963)

Although Brainerd's James (Skeeto) Peterson was medalist with a one-over-par 73, Hibbing Junior College won a triangular golf meet against Brainerd and Virginia. Other scores for the Raiders were Dick Belling, 81, Jim Nichol a 92, and Dave Karnowski and Bernie Trueblood with 101.

80 years ago (1943)

Atty. Gen. J.A.A. Burnquist reversed his opinion today and said that Crow Wing and Morrison counties could appropriate funds to operate a ferry across the Mississippi. The original legislation established the ferry, but not funds to operate it. He said county road maintenance money could be used as the ferry could be considered part of the road system.

100 years ago (1923)

A four-year-old south Brainerd girl took her dolly for a walk yesterday and found her way to the Woolworth Store on Front St. From there, she followed a woman to the depot. Noting she seemed lost, the ticket agent took her to city hall, where she asked the city nurse, “When do we eat.” While they were eating lunch, her frantic father, J. Strom, rushed in to claim her.

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
TWB.jpg
IMG_8131.JPG
IMG_8136.JPG
IMG_8144.JPG
eggsTWB.JPG
IMG_6343.jpg
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
IMG_5625.jpg
IMG_7066.jpg
IMG_6992.jpg
IMG_7442.jpg
IMG_7071.jpg
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
BusinessTWB.jpg
IMG_7931.JPG
IMG_8969.jpg
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
IMG_4766.jpg
IMG_4764.jpg
IMG_4763.jpg
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
0121twb-first-national.jpg
IMG_5620.jpg
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
IMG_4986.jpg
IMG_4993.jpg
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
33/46: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
IMG_4975.jpg
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
TWB-statehospital.jpg
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
By Terry McCollough
