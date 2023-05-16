This Was Brainerd - May 16

MAY 16
20 years ago (2003)
Lowell Scearcy tried to downplay the achievement, but the coach of the two-time state champion Warrior baseball team, with eight section and 13 conference titles, has coached his 500th winning game, as Brainerd beat Sauk Rapids 11-1. Scearcy is only the third state baseball coach to reach the milestone.
30 years ago (1993)
Supt. Bob Gross says he appreciates the thought, but he isn't sure that increasing funding to hire more teachers will work to decrease the student/teacher ratio in elementary grades. Districts like Brainerd have no more classroom space, and putting two teachers in one classroom creates problems.
40 years ago (1983)
Fort Ripley right-hander Tony Veith fired a one-hit shutout and struck out 19 to lead his team to a 3-0 win over Buckman in a Victory League baseball game yesterday. Teammate Dean Schmith was the top hitter with two doubles. Fort Ripley leads the Victory Central division standings at 4-0.
60 years ago (1963)
Although Brainerd's James (Skeeto) Peterson was medalist with a one-over-par 73, Hibbing Junior College won a triangular golf meet against Brainerd and Virginia. Other scores for the Raiders were Dick Belling, 81, Jim Nichol a 92, and Dave Karnowski and Bernie Trueblood with 101.
80 years ago (1943)
Atty. Gen. J.A.A. Burnquist reversed his opinion today and said that Crow Wing and Morrison counties could appropriate funds to operate a ferry across the Mississippi. The original legislation established the ferry, but not funds to operate it. He said county road maintenance money could be used as the ferry could be considered part of the road system.
100 years ago (1923)
A four-year-old south Brainerd girl took her dolly for a walk yesterday and found her way to the Woolworth Store on Front St. From there, she followed a woman to the depot. Noting she seemed lost, the ticket agent took her to city hall, where she asked the city nurse, “When do we eat.” While they were eating lunch, her frantic father, J. Strom, rushed in to claim her.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.