This Was Brainerd - May 16

MAY 16

20 years ago (2003)

Lowell Scearcy tried to downplay the achievement, but the coach of the two-time state champion Warrior baseball team, with eight section and 13 conference titles, has coached his 500th winning game, as Brainerd beat Sauk Rapids 11-1. Scearcy is only the third state baseball coach to reach the milestone.

30 years ago (1993)

Supt. Bob Gross says he appreciates the thought, but he isn't sure that increasing funding to hire more teachers will work to decrease the student/teacher ratio in elementary grades. Districts like Brainerd have no more classroom space, and putting two teachers in one classroom creates problems.

40 years ago (1983)

Fort Ripley right-hander Tony Veith fired a one-hit shutout and struck out 19 to lead his team to a 3-0 win over Buckman in a Victory League baseball game yesterday. Teammate Dean Schmith was the top hitter with two doubles. Fort Ripley leads the Victory Central division standings at 4-0.

60 years ago (1963)

Although Brainerd's James (Skeeto) Peterson was medalist with a one-over-par 73, Hibbing Junior College won a triangular golf meet against Brainerd and Virginia. Other scores for the Raiders were Dick Belling, 81, Jim Nichol a 92, and Dave Karnowski and Bernie Trueblood with 101.

80 years ago (1943)

Atty. Gen. J.A.A. Burnquist reversed his opinion today and said that Crow Wing and Morrison counties could appropriate funds to operate a ferry across the Mississippi. The original legislation established the ferry, but not funds to operate it. He said county road maintenance money could be used as the ferry could be considered part of the road system.

100 years ago (1923)

A four-year-old south Brainerd girl took her dolly for a walk yesterday and found her way to the Woolworth Store on Front St. From there, she followed a woman to the depot. Noting she seemed lost, the ticket agent took her to city hall, where she asked the city nurse, “When do we eat.” While they were eating lunch, her frantic father, J. Strom, rushed in to claim her.

