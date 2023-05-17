This Was Brainerd - May 17

MAY 17

20 years ago (2003)

In the final regular-season softball game of the year, No. 2 Bemidji bumped off No. 1 Brainerd 2-0 as the Warriors posted their best regular season ever with a record of 17-3. Brainerd coach Mike Zauhar agreed with the Bemidji coach that the two teams should meet again to see who plays against the South Subsection winning team.

30 years ago (1993)

Picnic leftovers of smoked ham and 250 gallons of potato salad and cole slaw are causing more than storage problem for the Brainerd Jaycees. The group expected 3,000 people for a community picnic as part of the Governor's Fishing Opener. Only 325 people showed up. They are trying to sell some of it, but members will have to eat their way through a lot of it.

40 years ago (1983)

In a new development in the drowning of a Minneapolis man two days ago on Adney Lake, lawmen said that the boat the man used, and his trailer, had been stolen three years ago in Montevideo. Authorities say it is unlikely they can identify the man who sold the boat to the drowning victim.

60 years ago (1963)

A resort city is in the process of being born at Breezy Point on Pelican Lake. Workers are swarming over the area and salesmen are selling the 1,500 lots to be offered to the public. When new owners Ginny Simms and Don Eastvold are done, the famous resort will bear little resemblance to that started years ago by Capt. Billy Fawcett.

80 years ago (1943)

When the 1943 fishing season opened this morning, thousands of fishermen who had traveled here were kept off the water as high winds whipped Mille Lacs Lake and kept boats from leaving shore. No accidents happened and as of this afternoon there were no boats on any part of the lake.

100 years ago (1923)

Fishermen trooped out in force on May 15 for the opening of the pike (walleye) season. Many journeyed to Mille Lacs Lake, where the bite is best at this time of year. At the Halstead Boat Livery it was estimated that one thousand pike were taken just by people renting boats at that one establishment. People were adjusting to the new limit of just 10 pike per day.

