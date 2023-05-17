99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
This Was Brainerd - May 17

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A steam engine with one car in the train is outside the first Northern Pacific depot and headquarters with six men standing on the steps and near the building.
The first Northern Pacific train depot/headquarters in Brainerd.
Dispatch archives
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM

MAY 17

20 years ago (2003)

In the final regular-season softball game of the year, No. 2 Bemidji bumped off No. 1 Brainerd 2-0 as the Warriors posted their best regular season ever with a record of 17-3. Brainerd coach Mike Zauhar agreed with the Bemidji coach that the two teams should meet again to see who plays against the South Subsection winning team.

A carnival ride sits on a main street in Brainerd with people gathered on a summer day.
This Was Brainerd - May 16
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
May 16, 2023
Terry McCollough
A man and his son ride bikes.
This Was Brainerd - May 15
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
May 15, 2023
Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

Picnic leftovers of smoked ham and 250 gallons of potato salad and cole slaw are causing more than storage problem for the Brainerd Jaycees. The group expected 3,000 people for a community picnic as part of the Governor's Fishing Opener. Only 325 people showed up. They are trying to sell some of it, but members will have to eat their way through a lot of it.

40 years ago (1983)

In a new development in the drowning of a Minneapolis man two days ago on Adney Lake, lawmen said that the boat the man used, and his trailer, had been stolen three years ago in Montevideo. Authorities say it is unlikely they can identify the man who sold the boat to the drowning victim.

60 years ago (1963)

A resort city is in the process of being born at Breezy Point on Pelican Lake. Workers are swarming over the area and salesmen are selling the 1,500 lots to be offered to the public. When new owners Ginny Simms and Don Eastvold are done, the famous resort will bear little resemblance to that started years ago by Capt. Billy Fawcett.

80 years ago (1943)

When the 1943 fishing season opened this morning, thousands of fishermen who had traveled here were kept off the water as high winds whipped Mille Lacs Lake and kept boats from leaving shore. No accidents happened and as of this afternoon there were no boats on any part of the lake.

100 years ago (1923)

Fishermen trooped out in force on May 15 for the opening of the pike (walleye) season. Many journeyed to Mille Lacs Lake, where the bite is best at this time of year. At the Halstead Boat Livery it was estimated that one thousand pike were taken just by people renting boats at that one establishment. People were adjusting to the new limit of just 10 pike per day.

First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
Brainerd Dispatch archives
TWB-statehospital.jpg
The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
46/46: 

By Terry McCollough
