This Was Brainerd - May 18

MAY 18
20 years ago (2003)
For the second straight year, Central Lakes College proved they're the best softball team in the state. The Raiders beat Rainy River 13-3, and then Rochester 6-1 in the semis. They beat Ridgewater 4-0 behind Amanda Monnier's grand slam, then stopped Riverland 7-1 for the title. Fawn Kearney pitched all four wins.
30 years ago (1993)
The Warrior softball team resoundingly snapped an 8-game losing streak, and all it took was a little Magic. As in Monticello Magic. Brainerd pounded out 12 hits, including an inside-the-park home run and three triples, to defeat Monticello 16-6 in five innings. The Magic won their previous encounter 3-2 on April 27.
40 years ago (1983)
County attorney Steve Rathke said today he will drop prostitution charges against a Minneapolis woman if she closes down her Kings Court Athletic Club near Garrison where she worked, and moves out of town. He said the real goal is to close it and stop the flow of illegal money to the club's owners.
60 years ago (1963)
It was a pitchers duel of the first order, and Jerry Lyscio lost a gem for the Warriors, beaten 1-0 by C-I in 13 innings. He scattered four hits, fired 20 strikeouts and gave up no walks. Jim Gutenkauf also scattered four hits for C-I and had marvelous defense behind him. Lyscio and Joe Dwyer each had two hits for Brainerd.
80 years ago (1943)
Two fishermen from Minneapolis are safe after drifting 25 miles across Mille Lacs Lake in high winds and towering waves. They put in at Johnson Lodge on the southeast shore on opening day but their motor soon conked out and they later broke an oar. They finally drifted ashore at Seeley Resort on the northwest shore where they received medical care.
100 years ago (1923)
A crew of eight men, under the supervision of Melvin Berg, are setting out 20,000 Norway pines and 5,000 spruce trees in the Pillsbury Forest, west of Gull Lake. More men are needed for this work, and an advertisement has been placed in the Dispatch to that effect.
