Community

This Was Brainerd - May 18

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A boy sits atop a beautiful horse on an early street in Brainerd.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 4:57 AM

MAY 18

20 years ago (2003)

For the second straight year, Central Lakes College proved they're the best softball team in the state. The Raiders beat Rainy River 13-3, and then Rochester 6-1 in the semis. They beat Ridgewater 4-0 behind Amanda Monnier's grand slam, then stopped Riverland 7-1 for the title. Fawn Kearney pitched all four wins.

A steam engine with one car in the train is outside the first Northern Pacific depot and headquarters with six men standing on the steps and near the building.
A carnival ride sits on a main street in Brainerd with people gathered on a summer day.
A man and his son ride bikes.
30 years ago (1993)

The Warrior softball team resoundingly snapped an 8-game losing streak, and all it took was a little Magic. As in Monticello Magic. Brainerd pounded out 12 hits, including an inside-the-park home run and three triples, to defeat Monticello 16-6 in five innings. The Magic won their previous encounter 3-2 on April 27.

40 years ago (1983)

County attorney Steve Rathke said today he will drop prostitution charges against a Minneapolis woman if she closes down her Kings Court Athletic Club near Garrison where she worked, and moves out of town. He said the real goal is to close it and stop the flow of illegal money to the club's owners.

60 years ago (1963)

It was a pitchers duel of the first order, and Jerry Lyscio lost a gem for the Warriors, beaten 1-0 by C-I in 13 innings. He scattered four hits, fired 20 strikeouts and gave up no walks. Jim Gutenkauf also scattered four hits for C-I and had marvelous defense behind him. Lyscio and Joe Dwyer each had two hits for Brainerd.

80 years ago (1943)

Two fishermen from Minneapolis are safe after drifting 25 miles across Mille Lacs Lake in high winds and towering waves. They put in at Johnson Lodge on the southeast shore on opening day but their motor soon conked out and they later broke an oar. They finally drifted ashore at Seeley Resort on the northwest shore where they received medical care.

100 years ago (1923)

A crew of eight men, under the supervision of Melvin Berg, are setting out 20,000 Norway pines and 5,000 spruce trees in the Pillsbury Forest, west of Gull Lake. More men are needed for this work, and an advertisement has been placed in the Dispatch to that effect.

First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Brainerd Dispatch archives
The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
