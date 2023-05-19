This Was Brainerd - May 19

MAY 19
20 years ago (2003)
Who will pay for the legal fees on a $500,000 loan received by Brainerd and to be used by Missota Paper Co. was decided by a 5-1 vote in favor of splitting the approximate $35,000 cost with the company. Mary Koep voted against. The state and federal loan will come to the city, which will give the funds to Missota to purchase the old Potlatch mill.
30 years ago (1993)
In the summer, Eric Nielsen and Mike Tuchscherer, Warrior Athletes of the Week, call themselves “The Lawn Doctors,” a partnership in mowing and raking lawns. This spring they're mowing down tennis opponents, winning 20 of 22 doubles matches they've played, including 10 of 12 in the conference at No. 3 doubles.
40 years ago (1983)
Two masked men, one of them armed with a rifle, walked into the United District Hospital in Staples and seized drugs at gunpoint. No one was hurt when they approached the nurses station at 11:30 p.m. The drug heist is the third in Staples in ten days. Thieves previously hit the Staples Veterinary Clinic and Rexall Drug.
60 years ago (1963)
Joyce Trask, reigning Miss Brainerd and a 1962 graduate of Washington High School, won the regional competition at Princeton and will compete in the Miss Minnesota pageant at Rochester on June 29. Trask is a student in clinical psychology at the Univ. of Minnesota.
80 years ago (1943)
Capt. Clinton Quinlen, an officer in the 194th Rank Battalion, was among those captured in the fall of Bataan and now a Japanese prisoner, according to word from the War Dept. Another prisoner of the Japanese and also from the 194th is First Sgt. Walter Samuelson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Samuelson, 521 S. 8th Street.
100 years ago (1923)
S.A. Riches, well known here for the work of his contracting firm, is currently supervisor of the sewer line work started here last fall. He has purchased the Gull Lake Hotel and will reside there. He is making many improvements, including installing lights and running water, and will erect six new cottages. He has purchased 15 new all-steel boats.
