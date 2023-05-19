99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
This Was Brainerd - May 19

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

Contributed
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM

MAY 19

20 years ago (2003)

Who will pay for the legal fees on a $500,000 loan received by Brainerd and to be used by Missota Paper Co. was decided by a 5-1 vote in favor of splitting the approximate $35,000 cost with the company. Mary Koep voted against. The state and federal loan will come to the city, which will give the funds to Missota to purchase the old Potlatch mill.

30 years ago (1993)

In the summer, Eric Nielsen and Mike Tuchscherer, Warrior Athletes of the Week, call themselves “The Lawn Doctors,” a partnership in mowing and raking lawns. This spring they're mowing down tennis opponents, winning 20 of 22 doubles matches they've played, including 10 of 12 in the conference at No. 3 doubles.

40 years ago (1983)

Two masked men, one of them armed with a rifle, walked into the United District Hospital in Staples and seized drugs at gunpoint. No one was hurt when they approached the nurses station at 11:30 p.m. The drug heist is the third in Staples in ten days. Thieves previously hit the Staples Veterinary Clinic and Rexall Drug.

60 years ago (1963)

Joyce Trask, reigning Miss Brainerd and a 1962 graduate of Washington High School, won the regional competition at Princeton and will compete in the Miss Minnesota pageant at Rochester on June 29. Trask is a student in clinical psychology at the Univ. of Minnesota.

80 years ago (1943)

Capt. Clinton Quinlen, an officer in the 194th Rank Battalion, was among those captured in the fall of Bataan and now a Japanese prisoner, according to word from the War Dept. Another prisoner of the Japanese and also from the 194th is First Sgt. Walter Samuelson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Samuelson, 521 S. 8th Street.

100 years ago (1923)

S.A. Riches, well known here for the work of his contracting firm, is currently supervisor of the sewer line work started here last fall. He has purchased the Gull Lake Hotel and will reside there. He is making many improvements, including installing lights and running water, and will erect six new cottages. He has purchased 15 new all-steel boats.

8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
15/46: 
25/46: 
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
By Terry McCollough
